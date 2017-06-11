Warriors return to Oakland to find cannabis expo has taken over hotel where they practice

The Golden State Warriors need to concentrate. Monday’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers is an opportunity to close the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Hopefully they will be able to keep their wits about them, as the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is in town for the week and apparently taking over the Marriott City Center.
Golden State’s practice facility and corporate offices take up floors on the Marriott, so no doubt they’ve run into big conventions before. Then again, the timing seems serendipitous given the smell of weed was reported as emanating from media in the Cavaliers locker room in Cleveland. Earlier in the series.
Via Twitter:
The convention is a serious affair, with former Mexican president Vicente Fox acting as a keynote speaker.
Game 5 is on Monday at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.
This is pretty much the definition of bringing a gun to a water balloon fight.
This is video from a 3×3 event in Odense, the third largest city in Denmark, where a bunch of… let’s be honest: slow, old, white guys who may not have grown up playing the game are taking part in the tournament. I could look good in this event. Then one team gets Karl-Anthony Towns.
It’s not fair, but it is amusing. Also, Towns has some handles.
LeBron James‘ off-the-backboard pass to himself for a dunk was the play of a Cavaliers’ Game 4 win — and they had plenty of amazing plays to choose from. The play speaks to how aggressive the Cavaliers were attacking the rim, how the Warriors were not sharp on their defensive rotations…
And now flat-out ridiculous LeBron James can be.
Don’t take my word for it, J.R. Smith raved about the dunk postgame.
“You see it in the park and stuff growing up. You never think about somebody doing it in a game. Doing it in a Finals game. Game 4 when you’re down 3-0.
“He dunked on Tristan. That was the craziest part of it. He had the whole lane until Tristan came in there. He’s a Gatorade baby, man, he was made in a lab somewhere.”
First off, Smith and I play pickup in very different parks because nobody has pulled that off in a game I’ve been in or around.
But Smith is right — who has the cojones to pull that play off in an NBA Finals game? Chalk one up for LeBron.
Numbers get thrown around about shoe deals that are massive… and unrealistic.
As noted in a Forbes story on how much players actually make on shoe deals, what gets published is often the optimistic, maximum high-end of the deals. Reality tends to be harsher.
Still, the names at the top of the active roster are who you might expect — and who have been the two best teams in these Finals. LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
LeBron James: $32 million, Nike
Sales of James’ signature shoes are down this season, but he still sells more sneakers than any other active NBA player, according to NPD Group. He inked a lifetime extension with Nike in late 2015. The deal could be worth $1 billion, according to his business manager Maverick Carter. James will only see 10-figures from the Swoosh going forward if James can move significant product long after he’s left the NBA.
Kevin Durant: $25 million, Nike
Durant’s seven-year, rookie shoe deal with Nike was worth $60 million (bonuses added millions more when sales took off and Durant won a league MVP and four scoring titles). He inked a 10-year extension with the sportswear giant in 2014 worth as much as $300 million, including royalties. Sales of KD’s signature shoe are off significantly the last two seasons and ranked fourth among players over the last 12 months, per NPD.
That’s an impressive amount of additional income, but it still pales compared to the estimated $110 million Michael Jordan still gets annually from his Nike deal. Insert your easy “LeBron still chasing/will never catch Jordan” joke here.
A lot of things went into Cleveland’s Game 4 win, starting with the 24 made three pointers. And LeBron James‘ triple-double.
But in some ways, the Cavaliers go as Kyrie Irving goes. For the Cavs to win in this series, he has to be exceptional — and he was exceptional in Game 4 dropping 40. Check out his performance above.