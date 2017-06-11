Warriors return to Oakland to find cannabis expo has taken over hotel where they practice

The Golden State Warriors need to concentrate. Monday’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers is an opportunity to close the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Hopefully they will be able to keep their wits about them, as the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is in town for the week and apparently taking over the Marriott City Center.

Golden State’s practice facility and corporate offices take up floors on the Marriott, so no doubt they’ve run into big conventions before. Then again, the timing seems serendipitous given the smell of weed was reported as emanating from media in the Cavaliers locker room in Cleveland. Earlier in the series.

Via Twitter:

When the Warriors return to the Oakland hotel where they practice they will find it has been taken over by the National Cannabis convention. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) June 10, 2017

The convention is a serious affair, with former Mexican president Vicente Fox acting as a keynote speaker.

Game 5 is on Monday at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.