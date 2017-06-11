Today marks the 20th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s Flu Game (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The story is so famous I probably don’t have to write it out. Most readers could tell it off the top of their head. It goes like this: The night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan woke up with “flu-like symptoms”. He was reportedly vomiting, hadn’t eaten anything all day, and skipped both shootaround and practice before the game.

Then, it happened.

Jordan went nuts, scoring 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals while heading to the free-throw line 12 times. He played 44 minutes, and the Bulls beat the Jazz, 90-88, to take a 3-2 lead.

The Bulls would go on to beat the Jazz in Game 6 at home in Chicago, 90-86, to put the cap on their incredible 69-13 season.

It’s now 20 years later to the day, and the game is fresh in the minds of both those who witnessed it as it happened in 1997 and in the collective memories of NBA fans who have galvanized Jordan as the greatest player ever.

Of course, there are now theories about what really happened in the Flu Game. Some have speculated that Jordan was actually just hungover, or that he was exaggerating how sick he really was. The report over the years has been that Jordan actually had food poisoning. A recent story at The Undefeated quoted Jordan’s personal trainer Tim Grover saying as much.

Via The Undefeated:

“So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five guys come to deliver this pizza. And I’m just … I take the pizza, and I tell them, I said, ‘I got a bad feeling about this.’ I said, ‘I just got a bad feeling about this.’ Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one that ate. Nobody else …,” Grover said in 2013. “Then 2 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room. I come to the room, he’s curled up, he’s curled up in the fetal position. We’re looking at him. We’re finding the team physician at that time. And immediately I said, ‘It’s food poisoning.’ Guaranteed. Not the flu.”

There you have it. Bad pizza. Does that make the story better or worse? I don’t know, let’s give it another 20 years.

Warriors return to Oakland to find cannabis expo has taken over hotel where they practice

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors need to concentrate. Monday’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers is an opportunity to close the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Hopefully they will be able to keep their wits about them, as the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is in town for the week and apparently taking over the Marriott City Center.

Golden State’s practice facility and corporate offices take up floors on the Marriott, so no doubt they’ve run into big conventions before. Then again, the timing seems serendipitous given the smell of weed was reported as emanating from media in the Cavaliers locker room in Cleveland. Earlier in the series.

Via Twitter:

The convention is a serious affair, with former Mexican president Vicente Fox acting as a keynote speaker.

Game 5 is on Monday at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns toy with a bunch of slow, old guys at European event (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

This is pretty much the definition of bringing a gun to a water balloon fight.

This is video from a 3×3 event in Odense, the third largest city in Denmark, where a bunch of… let’s be honest: slow, old, white guys who may not have grown up playing the game are taking part in the tournament. I could look good in this event. Then one team gets Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s not fair, but it is amusing. Also, Towns has some handles.

J.R. Smith on LeBron’s self alley-oop dunk: “He was made in a lab somewhere”

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

LeBron James‘ off-the-backboard pass to himself for a dunk was the play of a Cavaliers’ Game 4 win — and they had plenty of amazing plays to choose from. The play speaks to how aggressive the Cavaliers were attacking the rim, how the Warriors were not sharp on their defensive rotations…

And now flat-out ridiculous LeBron James can be.

Don’t take my word for it, J.R. Smith raved about the dunk postgame.

“You see it in the park and stuff growing up. You never think about somebody doing it in a game. Doing it in a Finals game. Game 4 when you’re down 3-0.

“He dunked on Tristan. That was the craziest part of it. He had the whole lane until Tristan came in there. He’s a Gatorade baby, man, he was made in a lab somewhere.”

First off, Smith and I play pickup in very different parks because nobody has pulled that off in a game I’ve been in or around.

But Smith is right — who has the cojones to pull that play off in an NBA Finals game? Chalk one up for LeBron.

LeBron James is king of NBA shoe deals… except for Michael Jordan

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Numbers get thrown around about shoe deals that are massive… and unrealistic.

As noted in a Forbes story on how much players actually make on shoe deals, what gets published is often the optimistic, maximum high-end of the deals. Reality tends to be harsher.

Still, the names at the top of the active roster are who you might expect — and who have been the two best teams in these Finals. LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James: $32 million, Nike

Sales of James’ signature shoes are down this season, but he still sells more sneakers than any other active NBA player, according to NPD Group. He inked a lifetime extension with Nike in late 2015. The deal could be worth $1 billion, according to his business manager Maverick Carter. James will only see 10-figures from the Swoosh going forward if James can move significant product long after he’s left the NBA.

Kevin Durant: $25 million, Nike

Durant’s seven-year, rookie shoe deal with Nike was worth $60 million (bonuses added millions more when sales took off and Durant won a league MVP and four scoring titles). He inked a 10-year extension with the sportswear giant in 2014 worth as much as $300 million, including royalties. Sales of KD’s signature shoe are off significantly the last two seasons and ranked fourth among players over the last 12 months, per NPD.

That’s an impressive amount of additional income, but it still pales compared to the estimated $110 million Michael Jordan still gets annually from his Nike deal. Insert your easy “LeBron still chasing/will never catch Jordan” joke here.