Report: Former Blazers, Timberwolves G Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, drug charges

Former NBAer Sebastian Telfair was reportedly arrested on Sunday in New York after officers found him and another man parked illegally in a truck in Brooklyn. According to PIX 11, Telfair had guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and two bags of marijuana.
According to PIX 11, Telfair was charged with crimes related to the paraphernalia in the truck after his arrest. Telfair previously plead guilty in 2008 to criminal possession of a handgun after a 2007 traffic stop revealed a .45 caliber handgun in Telfair’s car.
Meanwhile, the photo of the items Telfair was allegedly carrying in his vehicle is pretty substantial.
He was allegedly illegally parked in a pickup truck with another man, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, when police spotted them, NYPD sources said. Police stopped them after Telfair started driving without turning the car’s headlights on.
Officers found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.
Police arrested Telfair, 32, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.
According to WNBC, Telfair and his companion tried to leave as officers approached the car:
As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit “blunt” on the dashboard, police said.
Telfair played 10 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers 13th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. Telfair last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014-15.