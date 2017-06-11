AP

Michael Jordan’s 1984 Olympic gold medal shoes bring record amount at auction (PHOTO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

It’s 20 years to the day for Michael Jordan’s famous Flu Game, and the legend of His Airness seems only to grow. Sunday morning a pair of Jordan’s game-worn shoes from the 1984 Olympic gold medal game in Spain brought a huge price at auction.

That price? $190,373.

But it gets better. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, that price breaks the previous record held by another pair of Jordan’s shoes.

Those shoes? The ones worn on June 11, 1997 in that famous Flu Game.


The Converse worn by Jordan in the 1984 Olympics, courtesy SCP Auctions.

Via ESPN:

The previous record for a pair of game-used sneakers sold at auction was for the ones Jordan wore in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, also known as the “Flu Game.” In that game, played exactly 20 years ago Sunday, Jordan battled through flu-like symptoms to score 38 points in the Bulls’ win over the Jazz. Those sneakers sold for $104,765 in 2013.

Jordan’s shoes from the 1984 Olympics, which are autographed and include his orthotic inserts, are considered the last pair he wore in a game as an amateur. The shoes were obtained by a ballboy who happened to be the 11-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers great Gail Goodrich. The game was played at The Forum in Los Angeles.

It also marked the last time Jordan wore Converse in an official game.

That’s some basketball serendipity right there.

Kevin Durant says it’s “100 percent false” Draymond Green called him after Game 7

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

OAKLAND — With the Warriors on the doorstep of a title where Kevin Durant would be the likely MVP (if this ends in Game 5 Monday night), Golden State’s recruitment of Durant has been back in the limelight. That includes the story Draymond Green told Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss. Green sat in his car in the parking and called Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. “It’s on you,” Green told Myers.

Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. “That was my very next call,” Green said. Two weeks later, Durant signed a maximum contract that put him in a Golden State uniform for at least one season, with several more seasons likely to come.

Durant, you remember that call?

“That’s false. A hundred percent false,” Durant said Sunday.

Pressed to explain the timeline then, Durant passed saying he wanted to stay in this moment, not the past.

“I’ve been talking about this all season,” Durant said. “Like, I’m tired of it. At this point I’m not mad or anything, but I’m just saying at this point in The Finals, I’m trying to stay where we are. I’m trying to stay locked in. And like it’s been the whole year now, so it’s over.”

This happened almost a year ago, maybe they remember it differently. The call could have been later that night, or the next day. Green said on Sunday he never says anything he doesn’t mean, I don’t doubt Durant, but if this were a court of law, we could create reasonable doubt.

But it’s not — we’re just talking about basketball. We as fans love the details, we want to know how and why things happened. Warriors critics will find fault in all of this. However, in the long term, Durant is right in that in a decade from now we will talk about the title (or titles) this Warriors team won, how they played beautifully together, how the game evolved because of their shooting, but not much about the recruitment of Durant.

Draymond Green on Cavaliers fans: “I didn’t bash them, I just gave my thoughts” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said after Game 4 that Cleveland Cavaliers fans weren’t sharp.

Was that taking shots at Cavaliers fans unnecessarily? Not according to Green.

During media availability on Sunday, Green said he was simply taking stock of the contextual understanding of the game. Specifically, Green thought Cavaliers fans cheering for what many thought was his second technical foul, as well as the PA playing Ray Charles’ version of “Hit the Road Jack”.

The confusion arose from the first technical foul actually being called on Warriors coach Steve Kerr, which official John Goble admitted was not handled correctly.

Via Twitter:

Draymond has no regrets. We’ll see how that sits with Cavaliers fans.

Game 5 is on Monday in Oakland at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.

Watch the best plays from LeBron James’ 9 NBA Finals triple-doubles (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

LeBron James set an NBA Finals record in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, grabbing his 9th triple-double in the final playoff series of the season. In doing so, LeBron passed Magic Johnson for the record while at the same time topping Michael Jordan for points scored in the Finals.

It was a pretty big night for LeBron, given that he also staved off elimination and a series sweep for his Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game 5 is on Monday in Oakland, which will be a tough challenge for the Cavaliers. They’ll need another excellent performance out of James, and the real question will be whether they can replicate their scoring from 3-point range. The Cavaliers went 24-45 from beyond the arc while simultaneously defending Golden State well enough to shoot just 28.2 percent.

Before we worry about any of that, perhaps it’s time to just sit back and watch the best plays from LeBron’s record-setting nine NBA Finals triple-doubles.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s Flu Game (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The story is so famous I probably don’t have to write it out. Most readers could tell it off the top of their head. It goes like this: The night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan woke up with “flu-like symptoms”. He was reportedly vomiting, hadn’t eaten anything all day, and skipped both shootaround and practice before the game.

Then, it happened.

Jordan went nuts, scoring 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals while heading to the free-throw line 12 times. He played 44 minutes, and the Bulls beat the Jazz, 90-88, to take a 3-2 lead.

The Bulls would go on to beat the Jazz in Game 6 at home in Chicago, 90-86, to put the cap on their incredible 69-13 season.

It’s now 20 years later to the day, and the game is fresh in the minds of both those who witnessed it as it happened in 1997 and in the collective memories of NBA fans who have galvanized Jordan as the greatest player ever.

Of course, there are now theories about what really happened in the Flu Game. Some have speculated that Jordan was actually just hungover, or that he was exaggerating how sick he really was. The report over the years has been that Jordan actually had food poisoning. A recent story at The Undefeated quoted Jordan’s personal trainer Tim Grover saying as much.

Via The Undefeated:

“So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five guys come to deliver this pizza. And I’m just … I take the pizza, and I tell them, I said, ‘I got a bad feeling about this.’ I said, ‘I just got a bad feeling about this.’ Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one that ate. Nobody else …,” Grover said in 2013. “Then 2 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room. I come to the room, he’s curled up, he’s curled up in the fetal position. We’re looking at him. We’re finding the team physician at that time. And immediately I said, ‘It’s food poisoning.’ Guaranteed. Not the flu.”

There you have it. Bad pizza. Does that make the story better or worse? I don’t know, let’s give it another 20 years.