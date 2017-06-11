LeBron James is king of NBA shoe deals… except for Michael Jordan

Still, the names at the top of the active roster are who you might expect — and who have been the two best teams in these Finals. LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
LeBron James: $32 million, Nike
Sales of James’ signature shoes are down this season, but he still sells more sneakers than any other active NBA player, according to NPD Group. He inked a lifetime extension with Nike in late 2015. The deal could be worth $1 billion, according to his business manager Maverick Carter. James will only see 10-figures from the Swoosh going forward if James can move significant product long after he’s left the NBA.
Kevin Durant: $25 million, Nike
Durant’s seven-year, rookie shoe deal with Nike was worth $60 million (bonuses added millions more when sales took off and Durant won a league MVP and four scoring titles). He inked a 10-year extension with the sportswear giant in 2014 worth as much as $300 million, including royalties. Sales of KD’s signature shoe are off significantly the last two seasons and ranked fourth among players over the last 12 months, per NPD.
That’s an impressive amount of additional income, but it still pales compared to the estimated $110 million Michael Jordan still gets annually from his Nike deal. Insert your easy “LeBron still chasing/will never catch Jordan” joke here.
Revisiting Game 4 one more time: Check out Kyrie Irving’s highlight plays
Retired NBA star Chris Webber, 44, has become a dad after what he says was “many years of trying.”
Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered “more than a few heartbreaks” on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait.
A post shared by Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) on
Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, “7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when `they’ tell you it’s impossible.”
If there’s one thing the NBA league office didn’t want, it was for the discussion of Game 4 to be about how poor the officiating was. Except, it’s hard not to have that conversation about the inconsistently called game.
Most famously, there was the strange “Draymond Green is ejected — oh wait, no he’s not” moment.
Cleveland came out both physical and seemingly unable to miss in the first quarter. From there, Game 4 had historic offensive records, controversial technicals, flagrant fouls, Kevin Durant and LeBron James going face-to-face, huge shots, a punch to the nuts, and in the end a Cavaliers win that extended the season.
So why not relive it with this mini-movie via the NBA?
Well, if you’re a Warriors fan you may want to skip it, but everyone else will enjoy it.