Draymond Green on Cavaliers fans: “I didn’t bash them, I just gave my thoughts” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said after Game 4 that Cleveland Cavaliers fans weren’t sharp.

Was that taking shots at Cavaliers fans unnecessarily? Not according to Green.

During media availability on Sunday, Green said he was simply taking stock of the contextual understanding of the game. Specifically, Green thought Cavaliers fans cheering for what many thought was his second technical foul, as well as the PA playing Ray Charles’ version of “Hit the Road Jack”.

The confusion arose from the first technical foul actually being called on Warriors coach Steve Kerr, which official John Goble admitted was not handled correctly.

Via Twitter:

Draymond has no regrets. We’ll see how that sits with Cavaliers fans.

Game 5 is on Monday in Oakland at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.

Watch the best plays from LeBron James’ 9 NBA Finals triple-doubles (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

LeBron James set an NBA Finals record in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, grabbing his 9th triple-double in the final playoff series of the season. In doing so, LeBron passed Magic Johnson for the record while at the same time topping Michael Jordan for points scored in the Finals.

It was a pretty big night for LeBron, given that he also staved off elimination and a series sweep for his Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game 5 is on Monday in Oakland, which will be a tough challenge for the Cavaliers. They’ll need another excellent performance out of James, and the real question will be whether they can replicate their scoring from 3-point range. The Cavaliers went 24-45 from beyond the arc while simultaneously defending Golden State well enough to shoot just 28.2 percent.

Before we worry about any of that, perhaps it’s time to just sit back and watch the best plays from LeBron’s record-setting nine NBA Finals triple-doubles.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s Flu Game (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The story is so famous I probably don’t have to write it out. Most readers could tell it off the top of their head. It goes like this: The night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan woke up with “flu-like symptoms”. He was reportedly vomiting, hadn’t eaten anything all day, and skipped both shootaround and practice before the game.

Then, it happened.

Jordan went nuts, scoring 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals while heading to the free-throw line 12 times. He played 44 minutes, and the Bulls beat the Jazz, 90-88, to take a 3-2 lead.

The Bulls would go on to beat the Jazz in Game 6 at home in Chicago, 90-86, to put the cap on their incredible 69-13 season.

It’s now 20 years later to the day, and the game is fresh in the minds of both those who witnessed it as it happened in 1997 and in the collective memories of NBA fans who have galvanized Jordan as the greatest player ever.

Of course, there are now theories about what really happened in the Flu Game. Some have speculated that Jordan was actually just hungover, or that he was exaggerating how sick he really was. The report over the years has been that Jordan actually had food poisoning. A recent story at The Undefeated quoted Jordan’s personal trainer Tim Grover saying as much.

Via The Undefeated:

“So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five guys come to deliver this pizza. And I’m just … I take the pizza, and I tell them, I said, ‘I got a bad feeling about this.’ I said, ‘I just got a bad feeling about this.’ Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one that ate. Nobody else …,” Grover said in 2013. “Then 2 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room. I come to the room, he’s curled up, he’s curled up in the fetal position. We’re looking at him. We’re finding the team physician at that time. And immediately I said, ‘It’s food poisoning.’ Guaranteed. Not the flu.”

There you have it. Bad pizza. Does that make the story better or worse? I don’t know, let’s give it another 20 years.

Warriors return to Oakland to find cannabis expo has taken over hotel where they practice

By Dane CarbaughJun 11, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors need to concentrate. Monday’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers is an opportunity to close the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Hopefully they will be able to keep their wits about them, as the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is in town for the week and apparently taking over the Marriott City Center.

Golden State’s practice facility and corporate offices take up floors on the Marriott, so no doubt they’ve run into big conventions before. Then again, the timing seems serendipitous given the smell of weed was reported as emanating from media in the Cavaliers locker room in Cleveland. Earlier in the series.

Via Twitter:

The convention is a serious affair, with former Mexican president Vicente Fox acting as a keynote speaker.

Game 5 is on Monday at 6:00 PM PST on ABC.

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns toy with a bunch of slow, old guys at European event (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

This is pretty much the definition of bringing a gun to a water balloon fight.

This is video from a 3×3 event in Odense, the third largest city in Denmark, where he took part in a celebrity game with a golfer, a cyclist, and some other guys who were not exactly going to feel at home on that court. I could look good in this event. Then one team gets Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s not fair, but it is amusing. Also, Towns has some handles.