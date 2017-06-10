Associated Press

Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Go ahead, back them into a corner. Call them names. Write them off.

The Cavaliers don’t care.

For the fourth time in two years, Cleveland fought off elimination in the NBA Finals by winning just when it appeared their season was over.

On Friday night, the Cavs turned anger over some comments made by Golden State’s motor-mouthed forward Draymond Green into energy and their best performance this season. They broke scoring records in a stunning 137-116 victory that shoved this “Three-match” between new-school rivals to the West Coast for Game 5 on Monday.

And while most teams would prefer not to live on the edge, the Cavaliers seem to thrive there. The only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, LeBron James and his buddies are basketball’s high-wire, high-risk act with no net to break their fall.

It’s dangerous, and not for the faint of heart.

“I don’t like it,” James said, drawing laughter after surpassing Magic Johnson in the record book with his ninth career Finals triple-double. “It causes too much stress, man. I’m stressed out. Keep doing this every year. But listen, at the end of the day we just got some resilient guys.”

The Cavaliers are still alive and have a chance to do what no other team has ever done in the NBA playoffs – rally from a 3-0 deficit.

It’s been done on big stages in other sports, perhaps most famously by the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who strung together four wins over the New York Yankees to win the AL pennant on the way to their first World Series title since 1918.

But in the 126 instances where NBA teams have fallen behind 3-0, none have recovered to win the series. Zero. That’s 0-126.

Maybe these chaotic Cavs are just the team to do it.

Stack up the odds, Cleveland conquers them.

“We’re a resilient group, resilient team,” said Kevin Love, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 23 points. “We have been in this situation before. Every year’s different, every playoff series, every game, but we just are a team that never count ourselves out.

“We feel like any game that we walk on the floor we have a great game plan and we expect to win. But we just continue to have that fire, continue to be resilient, but right now it’s just becoming one game at a time

“One quarter, each possession being huge for us, because that can make or break a team.”

But beyond their resiliency, the Cavs have displayed a mental toughness through all kinds of adversity. Over the past three years since James returned from Miami, the Cavs have handled injuries, constant scrutiny, drama – much of it self-inflicted- and even a midseason coaching change.

There doesn’t seem to be anything that rattles them, so it should be no surprise that on the verge of being swept by a Warriors team James called a “juggernaut” and “beast” before the Finals began, Cleveland dug down deep again.

Kyrie Irving knocked down seven of Cleveland’s 24 3-pointers – one of their three Finals scoring records – and had 40 points as the Cavs stopped Golden State’s 15-game postseason winning streak and lived to see another game.

The All-Star point guard, who made several Golden State defenders look silly with his darting moves, excels when things seem darkest. However, he can’t explain the defending champions’ ability to bounce back.

“Every game is do or die, and we understand that,” he said. “We’re ready to live in it.”

On Thursday, Green, whose suspension from last year’s Game 5 for hitting James in the groin helped swing the series to Cleveland, said he was looking forward to celebrating on Cleveland’s home floor for the second time in three years.

And while the comments didn’t come across as excessively brash given that they were from Green, Irving said the Cavs were offended and inspired by them.

“It’s part of the game,” Irving said. “But we knew what we were faced with. But then you add, of course, some chatter in there, and that adds some extra motivation. That taste wouldn’t have been the same if we would have lost tonight and they would have celebrated on our home floor. So I’ll just leave that at that.”

The Cavs were also well aware that in the final minutes of Game 3 that Stephen Curry stopped on the floor and squatted in what many perceived to be an insulting gesture.

The bottom line is that Cleveland has gotten these Finals to 3-1, a familiar situation that must give them a little comfort.

James, though, wouldn’t concede the Cavs have the Warriors right where they want them.

“No,” he said. “They got us where they want us. At the end of the day, we want to just try to put ourselves in position to play another game, and we did that and hopefully we can do it Monday night where we can come back here. So our mindset is try to go up there and get one.”

 

Report: Miami has interest in free agent European point guard Milos Teodosic

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Unless you are a follower of European basketball, and CSKA Moscow in particular, the last time you saw Milos Teodosic play was the Rio Olympics. There he torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play and led Serbia to the silver medal. Mike Krzyzewski called Teodosic “one of the all-time great players internationally” and the USA game planned for him in the Gold Medal game.

He’s expected to sign in the NBA this fall. Brooklyn has had its eyes on him, but they are going to have competition, reports Brian Lewis at the New York Post.

The Nets long have been linked to Teodosic, as have the Kings and Nuggets. But Friday, Andrey Kartashov, the lead basketball writer for the Russian news agency TASS, reported Miami had joined the pursuit of the CSKA Moscow star who NBA general managers voted the best player outside the league. Kartashov didn’t mention the Nuggets, but the Heat are problem enough…

The Nets are third in the NBA in available cap space at $33 million, but the Heat have $38 million despite matching Brooklyn’s four-year, $50 million offer sheet to guard Tyler Johnson last summer. Miami also has a competitive team, which was at the top of Teodosic’s wish list.

“In order for me to go to the USA, a team has to meet both my competitive ambitions — which is the most important thing — and everything that has to do with the financial aspect,’’ Teod0sic blogged on Eurohoop.net. “I need a team with a plan and high goals. … I want to win, to be motivated.”

Teodosic would be a quality rotation point guard in the NBA, maybe a sixth man. As we saw in that gold medal game, he doesn’t have the athleticism to hang with the elite guards of the NBA.

Of course, it will come down to money. Regarding playing time, Teodosic would backup Jeremy Lin in Brooklyn and Goran Dragic in Miami. Denver is also a team poised to take a step forward, but they are trying to figure out their point guard rotation amongst Jamal Murray, Jameer Nelson, and Emmanuel Mudiay. Sacramento has been mentioned but denied interest.

Brooklyn seems willing to spend, Miami has other priorities such as chasing down Gordon Hayward. It’s something to watch as we get into July.

Draymond Green inspires Cavaliers, picks up technical, but will be there for Game 5

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers came out playing with force in Game 4, playing with passion inspired in part by Draymond Green.

“Well, I didn’t hear it, but some of the other guys heard it and told me that that they wanted to celebrate on our floor once again and they wanted to spray champagne in our locker rooms, and I think it came from Draymond, which is okay, that’s Dray anyway,” LeBron James said after Game 4.

During the game Draymond Green picked up what we all thought was a technical in the first half, so when he got another in the second half everyone thought he was gone — they played Ray Charles’ “Hit the road Jack” in the arena — then the referees said they had made a mistake and the first technical was on Steve Kerr. Green stayed in the game, which led to boos everytime he touched the ball.

After the game, Green said of Cleveland fans, “I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Green is once again enemy No. 1 in Cleveland. Cavaliers fans were chanting his name during the game with some other words, and not in a “we appreciate your hard work” kind of way.” That’s not how Green took it, however.

“It shows me how important I am to them,” he said after the game. “I mean, they be at home thinking about me. If you’re coming to the game and chanting my name, that means they’re at home thinking about me. So shout-out to them. I appreciate the love.”

However, don’t compare last year’s Game 4 to this one, the Warriors aren’t into your 3-1 talk.

“At the end of the day, the series is a little different,” Green said. “Thank God I get to play in Game 5.”

“Last year is last year, this year is this year,” Kerr echoed. “I’m pretty sure Draymond won’t get suspended for Game 5. Maybe he will. I don’t know. But we’ll go back and tee it up again.”

He’s not going to be suspended. Even if he had been given two technicals, they did not rise to suspension level offenses (Zaza Pachulia on the other hand…).

Also different this year? Kevin Durant. Green, for his part, is ready for Game 5.

LeBron James had ninth Finals triple-double Friday, passing Magic Johnson for most ever

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Lost in the 49 first-quarter points and the 24 threes and the punches the groin and the ejection that wasn’t an ejection, not to mention the Cavaliers forcing a Game 5, something was almost missed.

LeBron James had another triple double — 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

That gives LeBron nine NBA Finals triple-doubles, moving him out of a tie with Magic Johnson with eight and giving LeBron the record. LeBron is averaging a triple-double this series.

It speaks to the rarefied air LeBron now runs in historically that he passed Michael Jordan and Magic in one night.

 

Watch Cavaliers’ record 24 threes in a Finals game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

“We made shots. We have been getting these shots all series,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Game 4.

Through the first three games, the Cavaliers were shooting 29 percent from three against the Warriors, in part because the Warriors have defended the arc well and in part because the Cavaliers just missed good looks. Not Friday night. Starting with J.R. Smith in the opening minutes, the Cavaliers drained threes — an NBA record 24 of them (on 45 shots, or 53.8 percent). Kyrie Irving led the way with seven.

Check out every Cavs three on their way to forcing a Game 5.

 