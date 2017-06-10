Referee on Draymond Green technical-foul mix-up: ‘I should have done a better job’

CLEVELAND – Draymond Green and Steve Kerr argued a call in the first quarter of Game 4 Friday, and officials called a technical foul on a Warrior. Which Warrior? Kerr appeared to catch a little more of the refs’ attention, but the official box score listed the tech as Green’s.
Green definitely got a technical foul in the third quarter. It initially appeared to be his second, which would have brought an automatic ejection. But officials ruled it was his first and allowed him to stay in the game.
NBA release:
NBA Officials Mike Callahan and John Goble met with pool reporter Brian Mahoney (Associated Press) after the game between the Warriors and Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight. Here is the transcript of that interview:
Q: Can you explain what happened in the third quarter?
Callahan: “When the technical foul was called on Draymond Green, we reported it to the table. The table informed us that it was his second technical foul and ejected. We informed the table that it was not his second technical foul.”
Q: When did you become aware that the one that you called on Kerr, which John that was you, had been charged to Green?
Callahan: “We found out at the same time when we called the first technical foul (6:18, 3rd ) on Draymond Green. That’s when we were informed by the table.”
Q: When you actually called the one on Kerr, how did you explain it to the table and everything?
Goble: “After calling the loose ball foul on Draymond Green, I noticed the reaction by Coach Kerr and then assessed the technical foul. In the moment, I thought I had verbalized to the table that the technical foul was on Coach Kerr. After looking at the video, I did not verbalize to the table, and looking at the video, I should have done a better job of making sure that the table knew the technical foul was on Coach Kerr.”
Q: What is the usual procedure for making sure that it has been logged correctly by the scorer?
Callahan: “The procedure is to advise the table who the technical foul is on and with the player we give a number. With a coach or trainer, we just verbalize and at that time we should listen to the PA announcer to who it is on. At that time, we did not do a very good job of listening to the PA announcer and we did not hear him announce it. I take full responsibility for that.”
It was a predicament created by their own mishandling of the first technical, but if it happened as they explained, the officials eventually got this right.
If the first technical was on Kerr, it was on Kerr. Green was called for only one technical. A scorekeeping error shouldn’t change the facts and create alternate consequences.