Draymond Green takes shot at Cleveland fans, “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around”

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Draymond Green was already reviled in Cleveland. Next time he returns, he can he can expect things to get worse.

The strangest moment in Cleveland’s Game 4 win came in the third quarter when Green was hit with a technical foul. It was his second of the game, according to what had been announced and on the official score sheet, but the referees said the sheet was wrong, that the previous technical was on coach Steve Kerr, not Green. So Green stayed in the game. After the game, he was asked about the announcement in the arena, and he used it to fire a shot at the people of Cleveland.

Q: Did you notice the scorer’s table didn’t announce that the tech wasn’t on you?

Green: No, I don’t pay much attention. I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around. So whatever.

Green does love to talk. He does like to stir things up, on and off the court. He did that here.

If there’s a Game 6 Green is going to hear it in Cleveland.

But if the Warriors are going to avoid a trip back to Ohio and win this in five, Green is going to have to play very well Monday night.

Watch Cavaliers’ record 24 threes in a Finals game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

“We made shots. We have been getting these shots all series,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Game 4.

Through the first three games, the Cavaliers were shooting 29 percent from three against the Warriors, in part because the Warriors have defended the arc well and in part because the Cavaliers just missed good looks. Not Friday night. Starting with J.R. Smith in the opening minutes, the Cavaliers drained threes — an NBA record 24 of them (on 45 shots, or 53.8 percent). Kyrie Irving led the way with seven.

Check out every Cavs three on their way to forcing a Game 5.

 

NBA Finals turn feisty

AP Photo/Ron Schwane
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2017, 2:57 AM EDT

CLEVELAND – LeBron James famously enters “Zero Dark 23,” a social-media blackout, during the playoffs.

Thankfully, Kyrie Irving doesn’t.

“You hear some chatter going on throughout the Warriors’ locker room in terms of them trying to end it here,” Irving said. “…That adds some extra motivation. And you give us a day in between, and we were ready to come out.

“Social media is everywhere. I mean, social media is just – it raises the bar, especially the attention that goes on with it. So, we see everything. I’ll be sitting up here lying saying that I didn’t see it.”

Said LeBron: “I didn’t hear it, but some of the other guys heard it and told me that that they wanted to celebrate on our floor once again and they wanted to spray champagne in our locker rooms, and I think it came from Draymond, which is OK. That’s Dray, anyway.”

Wait until they hear what Draymond Green – who drew a loud reaction when he was seemingly ejected (but actually wasn’t) from the Cavaliers’ Game 4 victory Friday – said in his latest interview.

“I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” Green said. “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Green will have an opportunity not to return this season. This is still a 3-1 series, a historically overwhelming margin – especially with the leading team hosting Game 5.

But there is that one exception in the Finals. And these teams appear to be getting tired of each other entering their 25th matchup in the last three years.

The Cavs are hunting for motivation, and Golden State keeps providing plausible opportunities for them to find it.

Zaza Pachulia punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts and seemed to escape proper punishment. Stephen Curry (again) squatted at mid-court as Steve Kerr or Green picked up a technical.* And Green, at least in the eyes of Cleveland partisans, avoided an ejection he had coming.**

*I legitimately don’t know whether Curry was just stretching, giving his impression of the officiating or anything else. But Richard Jefferson sure appeared to have a reaction to it, and it looked out of place as heated argument was happening above Curry’s head. I asked Curry for an explanation, and he and Durant – rather emphatically – shut me down. Obviously, I still don’t know what Curry was doing. I’m curious Jefferson’s thoughts, though I didn’t get to Cleveland’s locker room tonight to ask him.

**Allowing Green to remain in the game was the right call.

“They aren’t going to punk us. Not me. They’re not about to punk Tristan Thompson,” Tristan Thompson said. “You got the game [expletive] up with that one. You can talk all you want but I’m definitely going to bark back. That’s just how I’m built.

The escalating tension led to one great moment, the best players in the series – Durant and LeBron – jawing with each other for a while.

“You can’t take the emotion out of the game,” Durant said. “We weren’t coming to blows. We were just talking. That’s a part of basketball. The game of basketball created that. The refs didn’t. We didn’t as players. It’s like the aura of the game created trash talk.

“I’m sure it’s going to continue. There’s nothing malicious, or we didn’t say anything malicious. It was just a part of the game. Emotions are what keeps this game alive.”

Durant has acquitted himself well to all this, including not being fazed by Dahntay Jones talking smack to him from the bench. Green might be the Warrior most comfortable in this environment, one that clearly benefited the Cavs overall tonight.

“I love this game. I love you all,” Green said after the loss. “I’m having a great time right now.

“Ain’t no tech going to stop me from being me.”

But what about the rest of Warriors?

“We’ve got to find our edge next game,” Curry said.

Referee on Draymond Green technical-foul mix-up: ‘I should have done a better job’

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2017, 2:28 AM EDT

CLEVELAND – Draymond Green and Steve Kerr argued a call in the first quarter of Game 4 Friday, and officials called a technical foul on a Warrior. Which Warrior? Kerr appeared to catch a little more of the refs’ attention, but the official box score listed the tech as Green’s.

Green definitely got a technical foul in the third quarter. It initially appeared to be his second, which would have brought an automatic ejection. But officials ruled it was his first and allowed him to stay in the game.

What happened?

NBA release:

NBA Officials Mike Callahan and John Goble met with pool reporter Brian Mahoney (Associated Press) after the game between the Warriors and Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight. Here is the transcript of that interview:

Q: Can you explain what happened in the third quarter?

Callahan: “When the technical foul was called on Draymond Green, we reported it to the table. The table informed us that it was his second technical foul and ejected. We informed the table that it was not his second technical foul.”

Q: When did you become aware that the one that you called on Kerr, which John that was you, had been charged to Green?

Callahan: “We found out at the same time when we called the first technical foul (6:18, 3rd ) on Draymond Green. That’s when we were informed by the table.”

Q: When you actually called the one on Kerr, how did you explain it to the table and everything?

Goble: “After calling the loose ball foul on Draymond Green, I noticed the reaction by Coach Kerr and then assessed the technical foul. In the moment, I thought I had verbalized to the table that the technical foul was on Coach Kerr. After looking at the video, I did not verbalize to the table, and looking at the video, I should have done a better job of making sure that the table knew the technical foul was on Coach Kerr.”

Q: What is the usual procedure for making sure that it has been logged correctly by the scorer?

Callahan: “The procedure is to advise the table who the technical foul is on and with the player we give a number. With a coach or trainer, we just verbalize and at that time we should listen to the PA announcer to who it is on. At that time, we did not do a very good job of listening to the PA announcer and we did not hear him announce it. I take full responsibility for that.”

It was a predicament created by their own mishandling of the first technical, but if it happened as they explained, the officials eventually got this right.

If the first technical was on Kerr, it was on Kerr. Green was called for only one technical. A scorekeeping error shouldn’t change the facts and create alternate consequences.

Cavaliers explode for historic offensive night in overwhelming Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

“Tonight was who we are.”

That’s how Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue saw a historic offensive explosion from his Cavaliers team in route to a Game 4 win.

We will see if that level of offense is sustainable, but it was a joy to watch Friday night. Cleveland’s offense looked more like the side that dominated the Eastern Conference playoffs. The numbers were just stunning:

• 49 first quarter points, an NBA record for most points in a quarter.

• 86 points at halftime, also an NBA record.

• 24 made three pointers, also an NBA record (they did that on 54 attempts).

• An offensive rating of 137.1 points per 100 possessions (for comparison the Warriors’ league-best rating for the regular season was 113.2).

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love combined for 94 points.

• Plus the Cavaliers were making plays like this:

It was the kind of night where even Deron Williams, who had no points in 44 minutes through the first three games had a couple of buckets in this one.

Cleveland had shot 29 percent from three through the first three games of this series, and they can’t win that way — certainly not against the high-powered Warriors (who also had a good offensive night Friday, it was just overwhelmed). Cleveland was more aggressive and more physical to start this game, but the biggest difference was just that their looks were going in — particularly from role players.

“We made shots,” Lue said in an understatement. “We have been getting these shots all series. We haven’t shot the ball very well, but defensively we got stops early and were able to get out in transition and score some easy baskets. And Kevin (Love) shot the ball well. Draymond (Green), he’s one of the best help defenders in the league, and tonight when he was helping, we made him pay. Kevin made shots. When we’re making shots and we’re playing with pace, we’re a tough team to beat. This is who we are. We’re a tough, resilient team.”

“I give them a ton of credit, they made some tough shots,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They made 24 threes, and we knew that we weren’t going to keep them quiet from the three-point line the whole series. They made some tough shots, but we were not sharp defensively, so always a combination. It’s never one thing.”

In a sky full of stars Kyrie Irving was the brightest light in the Cleveland offense Friday, dropping 40 on Golden State. More than leading the team in scoring, he was seemingly the guy who always came up with the big bucket that stopped a Warriors run and kept the Cavaliers in charge.

“Shot some tough ones, and happily they went in,” Irving said. “But other guys just came in, and Kev and J.R., Bron, as well as Shump and Deron and Kyle. I mean, when we’re hitting threes, we’re a different team. And we understand that. But when we take the threes that are in rhythm and we’re getting guys to their spots and we’re unselfish as we were tonight, then our three-pointers are a little bit different, and it makes the difference.”

Will that difference carry over to Game 5 is a question for another day. For now, we should enjoy — you’re not going to see another offesnsive night like this.