Draymond Green inspires Cavaliers, picks up technical, but will be there for Game 5

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers came out playing with force in Game 4, playing with passion inspired in part by Draymond Green.

“Well, I didn’t hear it, but some of the other guys heard it and told me that that they wanted to celebrate on our floor once again and they wanted to spray champagne in our locker rooms, and I think it came from Draymond, which is okay, that’s Dray anyway,” LeBron James said after Game 4.

During the game Draymond Green picked up what we all thought was a technical in the first half, so when he got another in the second half everyone thought he was gone — they played Ray Charles’ “Hit the road Jack” in the arena — then the referees said they had made a mistake and the first technical was on Steve Kerr. Green stayed in the game, which led to boos everytime he touched the ball.

After the game, Green said of Cleveland fans, “I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Green is once again enemy No. 1 in Cleveland. Cavaliers fans were chanting his name during the game with some other words, and not in a “we appreciate your hard work” kind of way.” That’s not how Green took it, however.

“It shows me how important I am to them,” he said after the game. “I mean, they be at home thinking about me. If you’re coming to the game and chanting my name, that means they’re at home thinking about me. So shout-out to them. I appreciate the love.”

However, don’t compare last year’s Game 4 to this one, the Warriors aren’t into your 3-1 talk.

“At the end of the day, the series is a little different,” Green said. “Thank God I get to play in Game 5.”

“Last year is last year, this year is this year,” Kerr echoed. “I’m pretty sure Draymond won’t get suspended for Game 5. Maybe he will. I don’t know. But we’ll go back and tee it up again.”

He’s not going to be suspended. Even if he had been given two technicals, they did not rise to suspension level offenses (Zaza Pachulia on the other hand…).

Also different this year? Kevin Durant. Green, for his part, is ready for Game 5.

LeBron James had ninth Finals triple-double Friday, passing Magic Johnson for most ever

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Lost in the 49 first-quarter points and the 24 threes and the punches the groin and the ejection that wasn’t an ejection, not to mention the Cavaliers forcing a Game 5, something was almost missed.

LeBron James had another triple double — 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

That gives LeBron nine NBA Finals triple-doubles, moving him out of a tie with Magic Johnson with eight and giving LeBron the record. LeBron is averaging a triple-double this series.

It speaks to the rarefied air LeBron now runs in historically that he passed Michael Jordan and Magic in one night.

 

Watch Cavaliers’ record 24 threes in a Finals game (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

“We made shots. We have been getting these shots all series,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Game 4.

Through the first three games, the Cavaliers were shooting 29 percent from three against the Warriors, in part because the Warriors have defended the arc well and in part because the Cavaliers just missed good looks. Not Friday night. Starting with J.R. Smith in the opening minutes, the Cavaliers drained threes — an NBA record 24 of them (on 45 shots, or 53.8 percent). Kyrie Irving led the way with seven.

Check out every Cavs three on their way to forcing a Game 5.

 

Draymond Green takes shot at Cleveland fans, “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around”

5 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Draymond Green was already reviled in Cleveland. Next time he returns, he can he can expect things to get worse.

The strangest moment in Cleveland’s Game 4 win came in the third quarter when Green was hit with a technical foul. It was his second of the game, according to what had been announced and on the official score sheet, but the referees said the sheet was wrong, that the previous technical was on coach Steve Kerr, not Green. So Green stayed in the game. After the game, he was asked about the announcement in the arena, and he used it to fire a shot at the people of Cleveland.

Q: Did you notice the scorer’s table didn’t announce that the tech wasn’t on you?

Green: No, I don’t pay much attention. I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around. So whatever.

Green does love to talk. He does like to stir things up, on and off the court. He did that here.

If there’s a Game 6 Green is going to hear it in Cleveland.

But if the Warriors are going to avoid a trip back to Ohio and win this in five, Green is going to have to play very well Monday night.

NBA Finals turn feisty

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2017, 2:57 AM EDT

CLEVELAND – LeBron James famously enters “Zero Dark 23,” a social-media blackout, during the playoffs.

Thankfully, Kyrie Irving doesn’t.

“You hear some chatter going on throughout the Warriors’ locker room in terms of them trying to end it here,” Irving said. “…That adds some extra motivation. And you give us a day in between, and we were ready to come out.

“Social media is everywhere. I mean, social media is just – it raises the bar, especially the attention that goes on with it. So, we see everything. I’ll be sitting up here lying saying that I didn’t see it.”

Said LeBron: “I didn’t hear it, but some of the other guys heard it and told me that that they wanted to celebrate on our floor once again and they wanted to spray champagne in our locker rooms, and I think it came from Draymond, which is OK. That’s Dray, anyway.”

Wait until they hear what Draymond Green – who drew a loud reaction when he was seemingly ejected (but actually wasn’t) from the Cavaliers’ Game 4 victory Friday – said in his latest interview.

“I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” Green said. “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Green will have an opportunity not to return this season. This is still a 3-1 series, a historically overwhelming margin – especially with the leading team hosting Game 5.

But there is that one exception in the Finals. And these teams appear to be getting tired of each other entering their 25th matchup in the last three years.

The Cavs are hunting for motivation, and Golden State keeps providing plausible opportunities for them to find it.

Zaza Pachulia punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts and seemed to escape proper punishment. Stephen Curry (again) squatted at mid-court as Steve Kerr or Green picked up a technical.* And Green, at least in the eyes of Cleveland partisans, avoided an ejection he had coming.**

*I legitimately don’t know whether Curry was just stretching, giving his impression of the officiating or anything else. But Richard Jefferson sure appeared to have a reaction to it, and it looked out of place as heated argument was happening above Curry’s head. I asked Curry for an explanation, and he and Durant – rather emphatically – shut me down. Obviously, I still don’t know what Curry was doing. I’m curious Jefferson’s thoughts, though I didn’t get to Cleveland’s locker room tonight to ask him.

**Allowing Green to remain in the game was the right call.

“They aren’t going to punk us. Not me. They’re not about to punk Tristan Thompson,” Tristan Thompson said. “You got the game [expletive] up with that one. You can talk all you want but I’m definitely going to bark back. That’s just how I’m built.

The escalating tension led to one great moment, the best players in the series – Durant and LeBron – jawing with each other for a while.

“You can’t take the emotion out of the game,” Durant said. “We weren’t coming to blows. We were just talking. That’s a part of basketball. The game of basketball created that. The refs didn’t. We didn’t as players. It’s like the aura of the game created trash talk.

“I’m sure it’s going to continue. There’s nothing malicious, or we didn’t say anything malicious. It was just a part of the game. Emotions are what keeps this game alive.”

Durant has acquitted himself well to all this, including not being fazed by Dahntay Jones talking smack to him from the bench. Green might be the Warrior most comfortable in this environment, one that clearly benefited the Cavs overall tonight.

“I love this game. I love you all,” Green said after the loss. “I’m having a great time right now.

“Ain’t no tech going to stop me from being me.”

But what about the rest of Warriors?

“We’ve got to find our edge next game,” Curry said.