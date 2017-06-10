Cavaliers explode for historic offensive night in overwhelming Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

“Tonight was who we are.”

That’s how Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue saw a historic offensive explosion from his Cavaliers team in route to a Game 4 win.

We will see if that level of offense is sustainable, but it was a joy to watch Friday night. Cleveland’s offense looked more like the side that dominated the Eastern Conference playoffs. The numbers were just stunning:

• 49 first quarter points, an NBA record for most points in a quarter.

• 86 points at halftime, also an NBA record.

• 24 made three pointers, also an NBA record (they did that on 54 attempts).

• An offensive rating of 137.1 points per 100 possessions (for comparison the Warriors’ league-best rating for the regular season was 113.2).

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love combined for 94 points.

• Plus the Cavaliers were making plays like this:

It was the kind of night where even Deron Williams, who had no points in 44 minutes through the first three games had a couple of buckets in this one.

Cleveland had shot 29 percent from three through the first three games of this series, and they can’t win that way — certainly not against the high-powered Warriors (who also had a good offensive night Friday, it was just overwhelmed). Cleveland was more aggressive and more physical to start this game, but the biggest difference was just that their looks were going in — particularly from role players.

“We made shots,” Lue said in an understatement. “We have been getting these shots all series. We haven’t shot the ball very well, but defensively we got stops early and were able to get out in transition and score some easy baskets. And Kevin (Love) shot the ball well. Draymond (Green), he’s one of the best help defenders in the league, and tonight when he was helping, we made him pay. Kevin made shots. When we’re making shots and we’re playing with pace, we’re a tough team to beat. This is who we are. We’re a tough, resilient team.”

“I give them a ton of credit, they made some tough shots,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They made 24 threes, and we knew that we weren’t going to keep them quiet from the three-point line the whole series. They made some tough shots, but we were not sharp defensively, so always a combination. It’s never one thing.”

In a sky full of stars Kyrie Irving was the brightest light in the Cleveland offense Friday, dropping 40 on Golden State. More than leading the team in scoring, he was seemingly the guy who always came up with the big bucket that stopped a Warriors run and kept the Cavaliers in charge.

“Shot some tough ones, and happily they went in,” Irving said. “But other guys just came in, and Kev and J.R., Bron, as well as Shump and Deron and Kyle. I mean, when we’re hitting threes, we’re a different team. And we understand that. But when we take the threes that are in rhythm and we’re getting guys to their spots and we’re unselfish as we were tonight, then our three-pointers are a little bit different, and it makes the difference.”

Will that difference carry over to Game 5 is a question for another day. For now, we should enjoy — you’re not going to see another offesnsive night like this.

Perfection averted: Cavaliers stand up to Warriors in Game 4 win

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

CLEVELAND – Draymond Green got a technical foul or two. Richard Jefferson got in the face of an again-squatting Stephen Curry. Dahntay Jones received a tech for talking smack to Kevin Durant from the bench. LeBron James and Durant jawed at each other. Zaza Pachulia punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts.

And that was just during stoppages.

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors, 137-116, in an action-packed Game 4 Friday to trim Golden State’s NBA Finals lead to 3-1.

One year after becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, is Cleveland on its way to becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in any NBA series? We’ll learn more in Game 5 Monday in Oakland.

For now, the Cavaliers should be content to prolong the series, ruin what could have been the first perfect postseason in NBA history and put their own names in the record book.

The Cavs scored 49 points in the first quarter (a Finals record for any quarter) and 86 points in the first half (a playoff record for a first half in at least the shot-clock era). They made 24-of-45 3-pointers (53%), making Finals records set just four days ago already seem quaint. Their 137 total points were the most in a Finals game since 1987.

And they sure stunted while lighting up the scoreboard.

Behind it all was sound execution from a team that dared try to just outscore the Warriors in an offensive duel – and won.

LeBron (31 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (40 points, seven rebounds and four assists) were again outstanding. Unlike Game 3, they had help.

Kevin Love (23 points, five rebounds and two steals) looked like a true third star and continued to play actively.

Tristan Thompson (10 rebounds and five assists), with Kardashians in the house, finally showed up.

The Warriors, now 15-1 in the playoffs, failed to clinch the first perfect postseason in NBA history. What could have been the first line in their case as the greatest team of all-time is now null. They won’t get to re-coat the visiting locker room here in champagne smell.

But they can still win their second title in three years at home Sunday and, in a “light years ahead” move, make a ton of money doing it.

Golden State is still in the driver’s seat, but the Cavs gave the 2017 postseason one more thrilling night and a reason to wonder: Can they do it again?

Zaza Pachulia punches Iman Shumpert in the nuts, both get techs (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT

CLEVELAND – Zaza Pachulia – the villain of the 2017 NBA playoffs – lived up to his reputation when he punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts.

I understand it’s not ideal to be in a prone position surrounded by opponents. But that is not an appropriate response. And I guess Shumpert hovered over him too long after the whistle or something.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant jaw at each other, pick up double technicals (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT

In the third quarter of Game 4, these NBA Finals got nasty. It was physical, emotions were up, and nobody was backing down.

That included LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

After Durant was fouled going to the basket — a foul that was eventually ruled a flagrant 1 on Kevin Love — Durant and LeBron went jaw to jaw for a while. The officials were patient breaking it up, not letting it escalate (not that either of those two would lose control).

What was said? After the game, both will say “nothing.”

Just consider it a sign things are now serious.

Draymond Green seemingly ejected, actually isn’t (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

CLEVELAND – Draymond Green received his second technical foul, per the official box score. The Cavaliers’ announcer declared him ejected. Green sarcastically called for more noise from Cleveland fans as if he were giving a final sendoff.

Yet, the Warriors forward remained in the game.

Green and Golden State coach Steve Kerr were simultaneously arguing a call in the first half when refs called a technical foul. It wasn’t entirely clear on whom, though my guess was Kerr. The scorekeeper marked Green.

Either way, for a player who blamed himself for getting suspended and the Warriors losing last year, Green hasn’t shown much restraint tonight.