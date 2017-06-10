As expected, no suspensions, fines out of Game 4

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

If there’s one thing the NBA league office didn’t want, it was for the discussion of Game 4 to be about how poor the officiating was. Except, it’s hard not to have that conversation about the inconsistently called game.

Most famously, there was the strange “Draymond Green is ejected — oh wait, no he’s not” moment.

Then there was Zaza Pachulia and a punch to the nuts.

I’m far from sold any of this rose to the level of a fine, let alone a suspension, and the NBA agrees.

This means Green will play in Game 5 this season.

As he should — Game 4 got feisty but not in a way that should alter future games.

We’ll see if Green playing — and, of course, the addition of Kevin Durant — changes the 3-1 lead trajectory of a year ago.

Game 4 was entertaining. So why not relive it with this mini-movie?

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Cleveland came out both physical and seemingly unable to miss in the first quarter. From there, Game 4 had historic offensive records, controversial technicals, flagrant fouls, Kevin Durant and LeBron James going face-to-face, huge shots, a punch to the nuts, and in the end a Cavaliers win that extended the season.

So why not relive it with this mini-movie via the NBA?

Well, if you’re a Warriors fan you may want to skip it, but everyone else will enjoy it.

Silver says new rest guidelines will emphasize rest at home, not multiple stars on same night

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knows the NBA is in a tough spot when it comes to rest — the sciences shows players perform better and are less likely to be injured with it, but for an entertainment business to have its biggest stars sitting games out (especially on the road or on national television) is bad optics.

“Back to your point about the science and the data, is that it’s not 82 games, it’s not the length of the season, it’s the time between the games and that there’s a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players…” Silver said before Game 1 of these NBA Finals. “We had a good discussion with our teams at our last owners meeting, which was in April, and I think there is a recognition from teams that on one hand a certain amount of resting is just inevitable and appropriate to keep the players healthy, but that they shouldn’t be resting multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “And, incidentally, wherever possible, they should rest at home.”

Those concepts are headed to become guidelines from the competition committee to the teams, Silver told Marc Stein on ESPN Radio before Game 4.

“Where we’re heading is the adoption of guidelines that will be in place for next season which will strongly recommend that the extent they rest, they rest at home, and teams also not rest multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “Let’s see how that plays out.

“I’m reluctant to get into the business of directing these great coaches on minutes. As you know, players are often injured during the season, not to the point where they otherwise can’t play but maybe shouldn’t play. Then it’s a function of league doctors versus team doctors on how healthy a player is and whether it’s appropriate a player should be on the floor that night.

“I’d like to come up with a system that relies on the good faith of our teams that to the extent rest is necessary — and it is on occasion — that it’s done in an appropriate [manner] but the league executives are not dictating to coaches and GMs precisely what games their players should or shouldn’t be playing in.”

Yes, these are going to be just “guidelines” but the coaches ad GMs will know that if healthy players are rested, if this image problem continues, the guidelines could morph into something teams will like far less.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out next season. Will teams actually rest players at home? Forget that the teams want to make their season ticket holders and sponsors happy, the games at home tend to be spaced out. It’s 0n the road where the back-to-backs and four-in-five-nights come, and that’s where the teams need to rest their players.

Which is to say, the guidelines have to be paired with better, more spaced out scheduling from the NBA to make it all work.

Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Go ahead, back them into a corner. Call them names. Write them off.

The Cavaliers don’t care.

For the fourth time in two years, Cleveland fought off elimination in the NBA Finals by winning just when it appeared their season was over.

On Friday night, the Cavs turned anger over some comments made by Golden State’s motor-mouthed forward Draymond Green into energy and their best performance this season. They broke scoring records in a stunning 137-116 victory that shoved this “Three-match” between new-school rivals to the West Coast for Game 5 on Monday.

And while most teams would prefer not to live on the edge, the Cavaliers seem to thrive there. The only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, LeBron James and his buddies are basketball’s high-wire, high-risk act with no net to break their fall.

It’s dangerous, and not for the faint of heart.

“I don’t like it,” James said, drawing laughter after surpassing Magic Johnson in the record book with his ninth career Finals triple-double. “It causes too much stress, man. I’m stressed out. Keep doing this every year. But listen, at the end of the day we just got some resilient guys.”

The Cavaliers are still alive and have a chance to do what no other team has ever done in the NBA playoffs – rally from a 3-0 deficit.

It’s been done on big stages in other sports, perhaps most famously by the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who strung together four wins over the New York Yankees to win the AL pennant on the way to their first World Series title since 1918.

But in the 126 instances where NBA teams have fallen behind 3-0, none have recovered to win the series. Zero. That’s 0-126.

Maybe these chaotic Cavs are just the team to do it.

Stack up the odds, Cleveland conquers them.

“We’re a resilient group, resilient team,” said Kevin Love, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 23 points. “We have been in this situation before. Every year’s different, every playoff series, every game, but we just are a team that never count ourselves out.

“We feel like any game that we walk on the floor we have a great game plan and we expect to win. But we just continue to have that fire, continue to be resilient, but right now it’s just becoming one game at a time

“One quarter, each possession being huge for us, because that can make or break a team.”

But beyond their resiliency, the Cavs have displayed a mental toughness through all kinds of adversity. Over the past three years since James returned from Miami, the Cavs have handled injuries, constant scrutiny, drama – much of it self-inflicted- and even a midseason coaching change.

There doesn’t seem to be anything that rattles them, so it should be no surprise that on the verge of being swept by a Warriors team James called a “juggernaut” and “beast” before the Finals began, Cleveland dug down deep again.

Kyrie Irving knocked down seven of Cleveland’s 24 3-pointers – one of their three Finals scoring records – and had 40 points as the Cavs stopped Golden State’s 15-game postseason winning streak and lived to see another game.

The All-Star point guard, who made several Golden State defenders look silly with his darting moves, excels when things seem darkest. However, he can’t explain the defending champions’ ability to bounce back.

“Every game is do or die, and we understand that,” he said. “We’re ready to live in it.”

On Thursday, Green, whose suspension from last year’s Game 5 for hitting James in the groin helped swing the series to Cleveland, said he was looking forward to celebrating on Cleveland’s home floor for the second time in three years.

And while the comments didn’t come across as excessively brash given that they were from Green, Irving said the Cavs were offended and inspired by them.

“It’s part of the game,” Irving said. “But we knew what we were faced with. But then you add, of course, some chatter in there, and that adds some extra motivation. That taste wouldn’t have been the same if we would have lost tonight and they would have celebrated on our home floor. So I’ll just leave that at that.”

The Cavs were also well aware that in the final minutes of Game 3 that Stephen Curry stopped on the floor and squatted in what many perceived to be an insulting gesture.

The bottom line is that Cleveland has gotten these Finals to 3-1, a familiar situation that must give them a little comfort.

James, though, wouldn’t concede the Cavs have the Warriors right where they want them.

“No,” he said. “They got us where they want us. At the end of the day, we want to just try to put ourselves in position to play another game, and we did that and hopefully we can do it Monday night where we can come back here. So our mindset is try to go up there and get one.”

 

Report: Miami has interest in free agent European point guard Milos Teodosic

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Unless you are a follower of European basketball, and CSKA Moscow in particular, the last time you saw Milos Teodosic play was the Rio Olympics. There he torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play and led Serbia to the silver medal. Mike Krzyzewski called Teodosic “one of the all-time great players internationally” and the USA game planned for him in the Gold Medal game.

He’s expected to sign in the NBA this fall. Brooklyn has had its eyes on him, but they are going to have competition, reports Brian Lewis at the New York Post.

The Nets long have been linked to Teodosic, as have the Kings and Nuggets. But Friday, Andrey Kartashov, the lead basketball writer for the Russian news agency TASS, reported Miami had joined the pursuit of the CSKA Moscow star who NBA general managers voted the best player outside the league. Kartashov didn’t mention the Nuggets, but the Heat are problem enough…

The Nets are third in the NBA in available cap space at $33 million, but the Heat have $38 million despite matching Brooklyn’s four-year, $50 million offer sheet to guard Tyler Johnson last summer. Miami also has a competitive team, which was at the top of Teodosic’s wish list.

“In order for me to go to the USA, a team has to meet both my competitive ambitions — which is the most important thing — and everything that has to do with the financial aspect,’’ Teod0sic blogged on Eurohoop.net. “I need a team with a plan and high goals. … I want to win, to be motivated.”

Teodosic would be a quality rotation point guard in the NBA, maybe a sixth man. As we saw in that gold medal game, he doesn’t have the athleticism to hang with the elite guards of the NBA.

Of course, it will come down to money. Regarding playing time, Teodosic would backup Jeremy Lin in Brooklyn and Goran Dragic in Miami. Denver is also a team poised to take a step forward, but they are trying to figure out their point guard rotation amongst Jamal Murray, Jameer Nelson, and Emmanuel Mudiay. Sacramento has been mentioned but denied interest.

Brooklyn seems willing to spend, Miami has other priorities such as chasing down Gordon Hayward. It’s something to watch as we get into July.