﻿44-year-old Chris Webber finally a dad after ‘many years of trying’

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Retired NBA star Chris Webber, 44, has become a dad after what he says was “many years of trying.”

Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered “more than a few heartbreaks” on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait.

Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, “7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when `they’ tell you it’s impossible.”

 

The couple didn’t say when the babies were born.

Webber played for the Sacramento Kings and four other teams over a 15-year NBA career.

Revisiting Game 4 one more time: Check out Kyrie Irving’s highlight plays

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

A lot of things went into Cleveland’s Game 4 win, starting with the 24 made three pointers. And LeBron Jamestriple-double.

But in some ways, the Cavaliers go as Kyrie Irving goes. For the Cavs to win in this series, he has to be exceptional — and he was exceptional in Game 4 dropping 40. Check out his performance above.

As expected, no suspensions, fines out of Game 4

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

If there’s one thing the NBA league office didn’t want, it was for the discussion of Game 4 to be about how poor the officiating was. Except, it’s hard not to have that conversation about the inconsistently called game.

Most famously, there was the strange “Draymond Green is ejected — oh wait, no he’s not” moment.

Then there was Zaza Pachulia and a punch to the nuts.

I’m far from sold any of this rose to the level of a fine, let alone a suspension, and the NBA agrees.

This means Green will play in Game 5 this season.

As he should — Game 4 got feisty but not in a way that should alter future games.

We’ll see if Green playing — and, of course, the addition of Kevin Durant — changes the 3-1 lead trajectory of a year ago.

Game 4 was entertaining. So why not relive it with this mini-movie?

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Cleveland came out both physical and seemingly unable to miss in the first quarter. From there, Game 4 had historic offensive records, controversial technicals, flagrant fouls, Kevin Durant and LeBron James going face-to-face, huge shots, a punch to the nuts, and in the end a Cavaliers win that extended the season.

So why not relive it with this mini-movie via the NBA?

Well, if you’re a Warriors fan you may want to skip it, but everyone else will enjoy it.

Silver says new rest guidelines will emphasize rest at home, not multiple stars on same night

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knows the NBA is in a tough spot when it comes to rest — the sciences shows players perform better and are less likely to be injured with it, but for an entertainment business to have its biggest stars sitting games out (especially on the road or on national television) is bad optics.

“Back to your point about the science and the data, is that it’s not 82 games, it’s not the length of the season, it’s the time between the games and that there’s a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players…” Silver said before Game 1 of these NBA Finals. “We had a good discussion with our teams at our last owners meeting, which was in April, and I think there is a recognition from teams that on one hand a certain amount of resting is just inevitable and appropriate to keep the players healthy, but that they shouldn’t be resting multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “And, incidentally, wherever possible, they should rest at home.”

Those concepts are headed to become guidelines from the competition committee to the teams, Silver told Marc Stein on ESPN Radio before Game 4.

“Where we’re heading is the adoption of guidelines that will be in place for next season which will strongly recommend that the extent they rest, they rest at home, and teams also not rest multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “Let’s see how that plays out.

“I’m reluctant to get into the business of directing these great coaches on minutes. As you know, players are often injured during the season, not to the point where they otherwise can’t play but maybe shouldn’t play. Then it’s a function of league doctors versus team doctors on how healthy a player is and whether it’s appropriate a player should be on the floor that night.

“I’d like to come up with a system that relies on the good faith of our teams that to the extent rest is necessary — and it is on occasion — that it’s done in an appropriate [manner] but the league executives are not dictating to coaches and GMs precisely what games their players should or shouldn’t be playing in.”

Yes, these are going to be just “guidelines” but the coaches ad GMs will know that if healthy players are rested, if this image problem continues, the guidelines could morph into something teams will like far less.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out next season. Will teams actually rest players at home? Forget that the teams want to make their season ticket holders and sponsors happy, the games at home tend to be spaced out. It’s 0n the road where the back-to-backs and four-in-five-nights come, and that’s where the teams need to rest their players.

Which is to say, the guidelines have to be paired with better, more spaced out scheduling from the NBA to make it all work.