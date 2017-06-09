Three Things to Watch in Game 4: How will the Cavs respond to the inevitable Warriors run?

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

The Warriors small ball “death lineup” ripped the heart out of the Cleveland with an 11-0 run that closed out the game and gave the Warriors a 3-0 advantage. It feels over, but here are three things to look for in Game 4.

1) When the Warriors inevitably go on a 10-0 run (or more) to grab a lead, how will Cleveland respond? Do not doubt the pride of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers — they are going to come out in Game 4 with a “not in my house” attitude. They will be physical. They will attack the paint. They will do everything they did in Game 3 that made it close, and probably do it with more desperation. Closing out teams in the NBA is hard.

“We understand what’s at stake, our whole entire season,” Kyrie Irving said. “There’s really no other decision, other than to leave it all out there.”

However, the Warriors have their own motivation: perfection. They can be the first 16-0 playoff run in NBA history — and they want that for their legacy (no matter what they said to the media). They too will come to play, Golden State is not thinking “it’s okay, we can just win it at home next game.” The Warriors want this bit of history, and they will come in waves at the Cavaliers.

At some point, the Warriors are going to go on a 10-0, or 12-0, or 15-0 run, as they do every game. There will be a three-minute stretch where the Warriors incredible defense shuts the Cavs down, everything Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson throw up from 28 feet falls, and it will push the Warriors to an 8-10 point lead. How will the Cavaliers respond to that? In Game 3 they fought back, made it close again, even took the lead themselves.

But down 0-3 following an emotional, gut-punch loss, when the Warriors make their run in Game 4 will the air come out of the balloon in Cleveland? Will the Cavaliers’ players shoulders slump a little? Will the fans go quiet in Quicken Loans Arena? Will there be a sense of inevitability that overtakes them? I would not be surprised. The Cavaliers will play hard, but if the Warriors pulled away in the second half it would not be a shock.

2) With less rest between games 3 and 4, will we again see LeBron and the Cavaliers’ stars wear down in the fourth? Two trends have been well documented through this series. First, the Cavaliers struggle when LeBron sits — he was +7 in Game 3, but in the 2:23 he sat they were -12. Second, because of the extra minutes he’s on the court and the crazy workload at both ends, LeBron is wearing down in the second half. In Game 3 LeBron had 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting in the first half, with half his shot attempts coming within eight feet of the rim as he attacked the basket; In the second half he had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and while six of his shots were within eight feet he only hit three. He’s worn down like that in every game, and the idea of getting him more rest just means bigger deficits.

“There’s no tomorrow. So we just have to play,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He needs a break, he’ll let me know. We’ll get him out, get him right back in. But right now our season’s on the line, and we just have to play.”

How do the Cavaliers get out of this cycle, especially in a game with just one day off between (the only game in the series with one day of rest)? The only hope is better play from their reserves — when LeBron goes to the bench Cleveland had to be able to hang close. There can’t just be a 10-0 run (like at the end of the first quarter in Game 3 when LeBron sat), which forces Lue to bring him back quickly. LeBron is as well conditioned an athlete as there is on the planet, but he’s human, you can’t ask him to run the offense on one end then guard Kevin Durant/Draymond Green on the other and not see a drop-off.

Cleveland needs things to change in Game 4, in terms of rest and strategy, but the mantra from the coaching staff and players seems to be one of “we just need to do what we do better.” That does not bode well.

3) Watch Kevin Durant hoist up the Finals MVP trophy. If the Warriors in this game — and after the first three games of this series, it’s hard not to predict that — then Kevin Durant will be named Finals MVP on Friday night. He has earned it. Through three games Durant has averaged 32 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game, he hit the game-winner in Game 3, and on the other end he’s been the Warriors best defender on LeBron. He’s been brilliant.

“We knew how good he was, but just how clutch he’s been, how many big shots he’s hit for us,” Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said of what has impressed him about Durant this series. “I think I said it last night, it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time. He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time.”

Is that vindication for his much-maligned decision to join the Warriors? Maybe, but I don’t think Durant sees it that way — what he wanted was his best shot at a title, and he’s going to get that. He has had a series on the biggest stage that made people question who is the greatest player on the planet right now.

He has had a series on the biggest stage that made people question who is the greatest player on the planet right now. He has earned the trophy coming his way, and if he has one more strong night in Game 4 he will get that trophy Friday night.

 

Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would ‘run through’ 2017 Warriors

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Oh boy, here we go again with this. Let’s play a Mad Libs. I’ll give you the bulk, you fill in the blanks.

(NBA veteran player) says that his (team from the last three decades) would beat the Golden State Warriors because (reason they’ve not fully vetted).

You’re sure to reuse this template often over the next few years. Today’s fully executed NBA veteran Mad Lib comes to us courtesy of the eternal Rasheed Wallace, who says that his championship 2003-04 Detriot Pistons team would not only beat the 2017 Warriors, they would dismantle them.

Wallace said as much recently on a podcast called Timeout with Taylor Rooks.

The quote comes courtesy of Slam:

Sheed: “Oh, we’d run through them. Not even close. We play defense.”

Mike Brown compared the defense of today’s Warriors and that Pistons team. Do you agree?

Sheed: “I’d agree to a certain point. But I think the Warriors’ defensive strategy is, I’ma put up more shots than you. And if you try to match that, then you assed out because they got exceptional shooters.

“So that’s their whole defensive thing. I don’t call it good defense if the man came down and he shot a jump shot or shot a three and missed it, and the Warriors went back down to the other end and scored it.

“That’s not good defense, and that’s what happens a lot in this game now. They’re not shutting nobody down. Even though you can’t shut a scorer down—you can slow him down.

“With the way that we played in Detroit, we’d lock [players] down. The things that we did in Detroit will never be done again.

This was a topic of discussion on Wednesday on Twitter despite the thrilling-but-inevitable win by Golden State over Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. It’s nice that Wallace put in his two cents.

But again, this is obviously just a thought experiment and probably one that smooths the wrinkles in our brains instead of adding to them. Since we don’t have a time machine, or even some kind of scientific chart to correlate rule and style changes from a decade ago to the modern NBA, it’s all moot.

I have a hard time thinking any team from history could beat the Warriors in the modern game given their dominance and the amount of trophies on their roster. Last season you could make an argument, but adding Kevin Durant pushes them over the top for me.

Then again, that’s an opinion and Wallace is due his. Of course, saying the Warriors don’t play defense is patently false. If you’re not seeing the Warriors play defense (the second-best team in the league at it, according to Basketball Reference) then you’re not watching the games.

In any case, feel free to link back to this article and use the aforementioned Mad Lib template whenever it seems necessary. I’m sure we’ll need it here again soon enough.

No harm no foul? Andre Iguodala says he didn’t feel LeBron James’ groin kick

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

There was much to talk about after Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors appear to be on the brink of closing yet another series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, buoyed by the strong play of Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, others were more concerned with a certain unnatural action by LeBron James on Andre Iguodala, one that Draymond Green has long been hectored for.

That’s right: the groin kick.

James was seen on replay kicking Iguodala between the legs during the closing seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday. While no suspension or other penalty has been doled out to LeBron, Iguodala says he didn’t even feel it.

Via ESPN:

When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know this happened,’” he said. “Somebody told me about it. I didn’t know what happened, but I’m not going to be the one to say someone should not play, because you want everybody to be at full strength, right?”

Fair enough. Perhaps Iggy just has the testicular fortitude of a Finals MVP?

Game 4 is on Friday in Cleveland.

Draymond Green called Kevin Durant the night of Game 7 loss to Cavaliers in 2016 Finals

By Dane CarbaughJun 8, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are just one game away from an NBA championship. This time around, it feels more secure. This time, the Warriors have Kevin Durant.

But as we ponder inevitabilities and what could have beens, the Warriors are just happy they get a chance for redemption. Surely, after Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 due to an incident with LeBron James, they have to breathe a sigh of relief.

This plan has been the works for some time. But on Thursday, a story from ESPN’s Zach Lowe showed just how soon the Warriors put the gears in motion after the Cleveland Cavaliers raised the Larry O’Brien at Oracle.

Via ESPN:

“I look at it as we lost the Finals, but we ended up with KD,” Green said. “That’s a helluva consolation prize.”

Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss. Green sat in his car in the parking and called Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. “It’s on you,” Green told Myers.

Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. “That was my very next call,” Green said. Two weeks later, Durant signed a maximum contract that put him in a Golden State uniform for at least one season, with several more seasons likely to come.

“If we win the championship, I’m like 99 percent sure we don’t get him,” Green said. “There are silver linings to everything.”

Whoo, boy. That is real quick.

Lowe’s article is worth reading, as there are other nuggets in there including quite a bit about how the Warriors felt about Green after his outburst at LeBron.

Green has since said he feels responsible for the Finals loss but would not do anything differently.

Hey, it got them Durant and an easy path to more likely Finals appearances. Looks like it all worked out for Golden State.

Report: Potential 2017 NBA first round draft pick Jonathan Jeanne has Marfan syndrome

By Dane CarbaughJun 8, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

Jonathan Jeanne, a 19-year-old 2017 NBA Draft prospect and possible first-round draft choice has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Marfan syndrome affects the connective tissues of the body. Isaiah Austin, a big man from Baylor, brought Marfan to the public NBA eye in 2014.

The report comes courtesy Yahoo! Sports, who say that despite having already played professionally in Europe and working out with NBA teams, Jeanne could be putting his health at risk by playing.

Jeanne is a potential late first round draft pick. As of publication Draft Express has Jeanne slotted at No. 22 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

Jeanne underwent an MRI while participating in the Chicago draft combine in May that showed an abnormality in his spine that required follow-up examinations. He completed medical, physical and genetic testing at the Cleveland Clinic and received the results Thursday.

Jeanne, 19, is not expected to receive clearance for NBA workouts moving forward. At 7-foot-2, Jeanne was a rapidly rising prospect whom NBA executives believed could develop into a rotational center. He was projected to be the No. 22 overall pick in the most recent mock draft by DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

He worked out for an NBA team as recently as Wednesday when he visited the Toronto Raptors.

Jeanne remains hopeful that he can one day resume his basketball career after extensive medical supervision, Ndiaye said.

That’s tough news for a young man, not only about his health but about his dreams of playing in the NBA moving forward. Hopefully he can get to a point where he will be able to pursue a life in the NBA. Austin did say he was cleared to play in 2016 so there’s hope for Jeanne yet.