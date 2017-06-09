Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Steve Kerr: ‘Guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports’

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The Showtime Lakers, 2004 Pistons, Michael Jordan’s Bulls – all have former players who claim their team would have beaten the Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, via Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News:

“They’re all right,” Kerr said at Friday’s shootaround in advance of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I don’t know. I can’t explain it.

This is the best part of the Warriors’ success: It enables their sassiness.

Kerr’s underlying point is correct, of course. Players have leveraged advances in conditioning and analytics to become more athletic and apply it in smart ways on the court.

Golden State isn’t necessarily the greatest team ever. But teams of the past have major disadvantages in a hypothetical matchup.

LeBron James says his wife’s and mom’s initial reaction to returning to Cleveland: ‘F— that’

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Two days before LeBron James announced he’d sign with the Cavaliers in 2014, a report emerged that his entire inner circle wanted him to return to Cleveland.

If that were true, it apparently took some convincing.

LeBron, via ESPN:

When I decided to go back to Cleveland, I had to decide – because our owner at the time when I left decided to put out this f—ing article that we all know about, where he completely bashed me and disrespected, not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name. And my name is not just myself. It’s my wife. It’s my kids, my grandfather. You know what I’m saying? My mother, so many more people.

So for me, when I decided to go back, and I talked to Mav, Rich and Randy and everybody, and I had to let them know cause some people was on the fence. Even my wife was like – my momma and my wife was like, “F— that. I ain’t with that.” My mom was definitely like, “F— that. We ain’t going back.”

And for me, it was more, I had to finally just be like, “You know what, mom? It ain’t really about that. Me going back is more of this. It’s more of a bigger picture, and it’s more of a all these kids, all these people that need inspiration and need a way to get out. And I believe I’m that way out.” So, I had to be like – as much as my mom means everything to me, and my wife means everything to me, my kids.

My mom, she was so like, “Listen, you go back. I ain’t going back with you.” She was like, “I’m staying in Miami or I’m going somewhere else. You send me somewhere else.”

I had to be like, “Let’s not worry about the small s—. Let’s worry about us trying to build something that’s bigger than our name.”

It still stuns me LeBron and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert put aside their issues, but it’s to their credit. LeBron got an owner willing to spend, and Gilbert got the best player in the world back on his team. Their arrangement produced a championship, and back in Cleveland, LeBron has made an incredible impact in the community.

I do wonder whether LeBron’s wife and mother, Savannah James and Gloria James, have changed their attitudes or whether they and LeBron are just adults who’ve agreed to disagree and have moved forward without deeply personal public attacks.

Rumor: Jazz fear Heat as Gordon Hayward challenger

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

The Jazz could have possibly kept Gordon Hayward off the market if he made an All-NBA team.

Alas, he didn’t – and now suitors are coming from all angles.

It’s not just the Celtics, who boast Hayward’s college coach in Brad Stevens, a strong present and a brighter future with those Nets picks. The Heat are also a contender for Hayward.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

Heat president Pat Riley said he was taking a new approach, forgoing “whale hunting” to keep the team’s core in tact. Maybe old habits die hard – though for good reason.

Hayward would be a big upgrade between Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic. Players like Dion Waiters and James Johnson overachieved last year, but retaining them will cost more money, and there’s no guarantee they duplicate their career years. Hayward is a proven star and, at 27, young enough to maintain his production.

Miami can offer a great basketball culture, warm weather and a state with no income tax. It’s appealing.

Still, Utah can offer more money and would probably be a better team with Hayward than the Heat would. The Jazz’s organizational culture is good, too.

Hayward will have multiple appealing options in free agency. It’s just a matter of what he prioritizes.

 

Counter-reports: Markelle Fultz not visiting Kings this weekend

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz working out for the Kings? It seemed too good to be true.

Because it probably is.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee:

The Kings weren’t getting Fultz, anyway. He’s likely to go No. 1, and Sacramento – even with the Nos. 5 and 10 picks – lacks the assets to trade up that high.

But the Kings have more modest goals, like convincing people around the league that Sacramento isn’t “basketball hell.” A visit from the draft’s top prospect this weekend would have helped.

The Kings will have to find other ways, potentially including flying out Fultz at a different time. But, considering another report said he’d work out for only the Celtics, that seems unlikely.

Ever Wonder about some of NBA players’ strange pregame rituals? (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

We all know that Stephen Curry has a pregame warm-up ritual that, at Oracle Arena, includes a shot from the hallway. Cameras surround him now when he lines up that shot.

But what are some other bizarre NBA pregame rituals? What does Jason Terry wear to bed the night before games, for example?

