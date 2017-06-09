Getty Images

Richard Jefferson on Cavaliers: “If we don’t win a championship, then the season was unsuccessful”

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

I abhor the universal “nothing matters but a championship” mindset. There was great joy in this NBA season — Russell Westbrook‘s relentlessness, James Harden‘s passing, the 31 games we got of Joel Embiid, and so much more — and the fact those teams did not win a title does not make them failures. If you truly love the game, it’s more than just wins and losses.

However, for a handful of teams every season, it’s fair to think title or bust. This season, the defending champion Cavaliers were one of them.

They’re not going to win a title. Cleveland’s season probably ends on Friday night with the indignity of a sweep. Cleveland’s Richard Jefferson laid out what the loss means in harsh terms, speaking to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“I still do not feel like we’ve reached our potential,” Jefferson said Friday, after the team’s shootaround at their practice facility. “We’ve said it all along — it doesn’t matter if we lose in Game 7, what happens with tonight: If we don’t win a championship, then the season was unsuccessful. That’s it. It’s the same for them.

“It’s probably the same for three teams in this league every single year. And it’s true. If we don’t win a championship, it’s unsuccessful. Nobody would be surprised at the end of the day if before this series you said the Cavs won. No one would be surprised if someone said San Antonio won a championship at the beginning of the season. No one would be, like, mind blown.

“So for the three, four teams that are in that position, regardless of how it ends or whatever, if you don’t raise that banner the next year, then it was unsuccessful.”

He’s not wrong, the Cavaliers were right to be thinking repeat this season.

What’s going to be interesting is to see how the Cavaliers adapt their roster this summer to match the threat the Warriors present. Also interesting, will Jefferson come back for one more season? He’s under contract for next season at $2.5 million, but he can choose to just step aside and retire (these Finals have shown he still has something in the tank, he’s been one of the better Cavs bench players).

Ever wonder what’s rarer than a pro sports three-peat? (Hint: The NBA is doing it now)

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

In the four major North American sports, there have been 16 three-peat champions. The last team to do it? The Shaq/Kobe Lakers from 2000-2002.

But there is something even rarer than that, and we are seeing it right now in the NBA Finals. Check out the video to find out what.

It’s official: 3-on-3 basketball added to Tokyo Olympics

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

You, me, and everyone who has played a lot of pick-up basketball has spent as much or more time in a half-court game as they have full-court 5-on-5. You know the rules scoring by 1 or 2, games are to 21, and if the other team misses a shot you have to clear it beyond the three-point line before you can shoot.

Now that game is coming to the Olympics.

As expected, the International Olympic Committee has voted to include 3×3 basketball in the Olympics, starting in 2020 in Tokyo. There will be men’s and women’s divisions. FIBA, the international governing body of basketball, has tried to grow this version of the sport, seeing the potential of something like beach volleyball. To that end, there is even a 3-on-3 world cup that tips off in a couple of weeks in France.

There is also a 3-on-3 league coming to the USA this summer — the Big3. Put together by Ice Cube and some investors, it will feature a number of former NBA players in sort of a barnstorming tour of the USA. The league has potential and tips off June 25.

“We would like to commend the Olympics for making 3-on-3 basketball, the most played sport in the world, an official Olympic sport starting at Tokyo 2020,” Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, co-Founders of the BIG3, said in a released statement. “We have worked tirelessly for the last two years to get the most loved game in the world played by some of the most skilled, brilliant players in the world broadcast on a professionally recognized stage. This announcement by the International Olympic Committee comes at a perfect time, with the BIG3 10-game season tipping off in less than three weeks on June 25 Barclays Center in Brooklyn.”

 

While the Olympic version of 3×3 half-court hoops has a lot of similarities to your local park pick-up game, it has some differences too. There’s a 12-second shot clock, and play never stops — after a made basket the team that gave up the bucket gets the ball and clears it out to the arc then can instantly start. There’s no make-it-and-take-it rule, and the ball does not have to be checked before play starts. Also, there is a 10-minute time limit, in case nobody gets to 21. It’s basically a sprint.

Don’t expect NBA players to jump into this, at least not yet, but the USA is putting pros on the court for the upcoming World Cup. The 2017 USA men’s team features Quinton Chievous (played in college at Tennessee, spent last season in the D-League with Iowa), Myke Henry (DePaul and the Oklahoma City Blue of the D-League), Alfonzo McKinnie (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Windy City Bulls of the D-League), and Jonathan Octeus (Purdue and the Windy City Bulls).

Report: Lonzo Ball didn’t blow away Lakers in workout

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

A rumor suggested Lonzo Ball would need to wow the Lakers in his workout, or they’d draft Josh Jackson or De'Aaron Fox with the No. 2 pick. Well, Ball’s workout in Los Angeles came and went.

How did it ago?

Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report:

Lonzo Ball was fine.

He was humble and respectful in conversation over meals.

He shot the ball well on the court.

He very well might be the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft pick in two weeks’ time.

Yet Ball also didn’t blow the Lakers away or seal any deal in the time he spent with their officials Tuesday and Wednesday, according to sources.

Based on the rumor, that suggests the Lakers will pass on Ball, though other reporting of the Lakers being questionable on Ball didn’t put so much on the workout specifically.

I’m in the camp that believes this is a smokescreen – to generate trade interest, prevent LaVar Ball from appearing to control the process or both. Lonzo is an excellent prospect and the most logical pick.

We’ll get an indication of what the Balls believe. LaVar said the guard would work out for only the Lakers. But if there’s concern he’ll fall, that could change.

Steve Kerr: ‘Guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports’

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The Showtime Lakers, 2004 Pistons, Michael Jordan’s Bulls – all have former players who claim their team would have beaten the Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, via Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News:

“They’re all right,” Kerr said at Friday’s shootaround in advance of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I don’t know. I can’t explain it.

This is the best part of the Warriors’ success: It enables their sassiness.

Kerr’s underlying point is correct, of course. Players have leveraged advances in conditioning and analytics to become more athletic and apply it in smart ways on the court.

Golden State isn’t necessarily the greatest team ever. But teams of the past have major disadvantages in a hypothetical matchup.