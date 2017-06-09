Getty

No harm no foul? Andre Iguodala says he didn’t feel LeBron James’ groin kick

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

There was much to talk about after Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors appear to be on the brink of closing yet another series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, buoyed by the strong play of Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, others were more concerned with a certain unnatural action by LeBron James on Andre Iguodala, one that Draymond Green has long been hectored for.

That’s right: the groin kick.

James was seen on replay kicking Iguodala between the legs during the closing seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday. While no suspension or other penalty has been doled out to LeBron, Iguodala says he didn’t even feel it.

Via ESPN:

When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know this happened,’” he said. “Somebody told me about it. I didn’t know what happened, but I’m not going to be the one to say someone should not play, because you want everybody to be at full strength, right?”

Fair enough. Perhaps Iggy just has the testicular fortitude of a Finals MVP?

Game 4 is on Friday in Cleveland.

Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would ‘run through’ 2017 Warriors

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Oh boy, here we go again with this. Let’s play a Mad Libs. I’ll give you the bulk, you fill in the blanks.

(NBA veteran player) says that his (team from the last three decades) would beat the Golden State Warriors because (reason they’ve not fully vetted).

You’re sure to reuse this template often over the next few years. Today’s fully executed NBA veteran Mad Lib comes to us courtesy of the eternal Rasheed Wallace, who says that his championship 2003-04 Detriot Pistons team would not only beat the 2017 Warriors, they would dismantle them.

Wallace said as much recently on a podcast called Timeout with Taylor Rooks.

The quote comes courtesy of Slam:

Sheed: “Oh, we’d run through them. Not even close. We play defense.”

Mike Brown compared the defense of today’s Warriors and that Pistons team. Do you agree?

Sheed: “I’d agree to a certain point. But I think the Warriors’ defensive strategy is, I’ma put up more shots than you. And if you try to match that, then you assed out because they got exceptional shooters.

“So that’s their whole defensive thing. I don’t call it good defense if the man came down and he shot a jump shot or shot a three and missed it, and the Warriors went back down to the other end and scored it.

“That’s not good defense, and that’s what happens a lot in this game now. They’re not shutting nobody down. Even though you can’t shut a scorer down—you can slow him down.

“With the way that we played in Detroit, we’d lock [players] down. The things that we did in Detroit will never be done again.

This was a topic of discussion on Wednesday on Twitter despite the thrilling-but-inevitable win by Golden State over Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. It’s nice that Wallace put in his two cents.

But again, this is obviously just a thought experiment and probably one that smooths the wrinkles in our brains instead of adding to them. Since we don’t have a time machine, or even some kind of scientific chart to correlate rule and style changes from a decade ago to the modern NBA, it’s all moot.

I have a hard time thinking any team from history could beat the Warriors in the modern game given their dominance and the amount of trophies on their roster. Last season you could make an argument, but adding Kevin Durant pushes them over the top for me.

Then again, that’s an opinion and Wallace is due his. Of course, saying the Warriors don’t play defense is patently false. If you’re not seeing the Warriors play defense (the second-best team in the league at it, according to Basketball Reference) then you’re not watching the games.

In any case, feel free to link back to this article and use the aforementioned Mad Lib template whenever it seems necessary. I’m sure we’ll need it here again soon enough.

Draymond Green called Kevin Durant the night of Game 7 loss to Cavaliers in 2016 Finals

By Dane CarbaughJun 8, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are just one game away from an NBA championship. This time around, it feels more secure. This time, the Warriors have Kevin Durant.

But as we ponder inevitabilities and what could have beens, the Warriors are just happy they get a chance for redemption. Surely, after Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 due to an incident with LeBron James, they have to breathe a sigh of relief.

This plan has been the works for some time. But on Thursday, a story from ESPN’s Zach Lowe showed just how soon the Warriors put the gears in motion after the Cleveland Cavaliers raised the Larry O’Brien at Oracle.

Via ESPN:

“I look at it as we lost the Finals, but we ended up with KD,” Green said. “That’s a helluva consolation prize.”

Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss. Green sat in his car in the parking and called Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. “It’s on you,” Green told Myers.

Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. “That was my very next call,” Green said. Two weeks later, Durant signed a maximum contract that put him in a Golden State uniform for at least one season, with several more seasons likely to come.

“If we win the championship, I’m like 99 percent sure we don’t get him,” Green said. “There are silver linings to everything.”

Whoo, boy. That is real quick.

Lowe’s article is worth reading, as there are other nuggets in there including quite a bit about how the Warriors felt about Green after his outburst at LeBron.

Green has since said he feels responsible for the Finals loss but would not do anything differently.

Hey, it got them Durant and an easy path to more likely Finals appearances. Looks like it all worked out for Golden State.

Report: Potential 2017 NBA first round draft pick Jonathan Jeanne has Marfan syndrome

By Dane CarbaughJun 8, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

Jonathan Jeanne, a 19-year-old 2017 NBA Draft prospect and possible first-round draft choice has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Marfan syndrome affects the connective tissues of the body. Isaiah Austin, a big man from Baylor, brought Marfan to the public NBA eye in 2014.

The report comes courtesy Yahoo! Sports, who say that despite having already played professionally in Europe and working out with NBA teams, Jeanne could be putting his health at risk by playing.

Jeanne is a potential late first round draft pick. As of publication Draft Express has Jeanne slotted at No. 22 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

Jeanne underwent an MRI while participating in the Chicago draft combine in May that showed an abnormality in his spine that required follow-up examinations. He completed medical, physical and genetic testing at the Cleveland Clinic and received the results Thursday.

Jeanne, 19, is not expected to receive clearance for NBA workouts moving forward. At 7-foot-2, Jeanne was a rapidly rising prospect whom NBA executives believed could develop into a rotational center. He was projected to be the No. 22 overall pick in the most recent mock draft by DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

He worked out for an NBA team as recently as Wednesday when he visited the Toronto Raptors.

Jeanne remains hopeful that he can one day resume his basketball career after extensive medical supervision, Ndiaye said.

That’s tough news for a young man, not only about his health but about his dreams of playing in the NBA moving forward. Hopefully he can get to a point where he will be able to pursue a life in the NBA. Austin did say he was cleared to play in 2016 so there’s hope for Jeanne yet.

No questioning Kevin Durant’s decision now as Warriors near title

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Kevin Durant never demanded he’d get to take the biggest shot of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors made no promises and he knew there were no guarantees. When they met last summer in New York to discuss the biggest decision of his career, neither side even focused on winning titles.

They talked about having fun, and now Durant is on the verge of having the time of his basketball life.

One win from his first championship and probably the NBA Finals MVP award along with it, Durant is the perfect player in the perfect place.

“I think I said it last night, it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. “He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time.”

Durant was widely criticized last year when he left Oklahoma City for Golden State, chided for trying to take the easiest route to a title by joining what was already a stacked team.

But that wasn’t the way he looked at it. Durant wasn’t thinking about lifting trophies or being fitted for championship rings. He loves to play basketball, and loved the way the Warriors play it.

“I didn’t envision anything but just being around good people and getting better every single day. That’s exactly what happened throughout the season,” Durant said. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say we better make it to the Finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming. I mean, it was just, `Let’s just have some fun playing ball, let’s just all get better and let’s see what happens.”‘

What’s happened is probably beyond what either even imagined.

The Warriors had the league’s best record even while losing Durant late in the season to a knee injury, and really turned it on in the playoffs. They are 15-0 and will trying to finish the NBA’s first perfect postseason with a victory over Cleveland on Friday in Game 4.

Durant’s 3-pointer over LeBron James with 45 seconds left in Game 3 gave the Warriors the lead for good in a 118-113 victory, providing him a lasting highlight that will be the signature play of this series and perhaps his career.

In his postgame interview, he used the word “liberating” to describe the shot, the moment.

James has changed teams twice and needed two seasons to win a title both times, so he knows how long it can take for everything to come together. Their situations are different – James never joined a team as strong as these Warriors – but he said he’s proud of Durant’s success and understands why moving to a team like the Warriors was so attractive.

“Their team was already kind of put together, and you just implement a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” James said. “But that team, they knew what they were about. He just had to come in and just do what he had to do. And that’s what he’s been doing.”

Durant is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the Finals, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players with at least 25 points in their first eight Finals games.

He fell well short in his first shot at the title, when James’ Miami team beat Oklahoma City in five games in 2012. He never got back to the Finals with the Thunder, and when he was finally ready to consider looking elsewhere, the Warriors offered him exactly what he wanted to hear when they sat down in the Hamptons and talked about where the former scoring champion fit in a lineup with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“I think the whole thing was how fun it would be, because of the style of play, because of the individual talents,” Kerr said. “None of these guys are ball-dominant players. They all love playing off the ball, cutting, moving, passing. And it fits. They fit like a hand in a glove.”

A hand that will soon have a championship ring. Even those who hated Durant’s decision can’t question how it has worked out for him when watching how well he and the Warriors have meshed.

“It took a while for it to kind of reveal itself consistently as the regular season went on, but once it clicked and the habits started to become second nature, it was kind of beautiful to watch and an amazing kind of style to play and watch unfold,” Curry said. “So it’s been fun.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball