Monty Williams to receive inaugural Sager Award

Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Turner Sports has created a new award to honor beloved longtime sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died in December after a battle with leukemia.

Turner announced that San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Monty Williams will receive the inaugural “Sager Strong” award at the NBA Awards show, which airs on June 26 on TNT. Turner says the award will be presented annually to “an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

Williams lost his wife Ingrid in a car accidence in 2016. The father of five delivered a touching and inspirational eulogy at her funeral, especially when he expressed forgiveness for the other person involved in the accident.

Williams says he is humble to receive the first award named for Sager.

 

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

The Warriors already set the NBA record for longest playoff win streak.

Its Game 3 win over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals gave Golden State the longest playoff win streak across the four major professional sports.

The Warriors, who’ve won 15 straight and counting, passed the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. The New York Yankees are tied with themselves for the MLB record, and the New England Patriots hold the NFL record.

Obviously, there are complications in comparing across sports and playoff formats. Few football games required the Patriots to remain elite over many more years than Golden State, which earned its streak in a single postseason.

But these Warriors are so good, we must expand beyond just basketball to contextualize their dominance.

Video Breakdown: How the Warriors stopped the Cavaliers from 3-point land in Game 3

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

It was touch and go for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, especially as the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped out to a lead that was worryingly difficult to cut away until late in the game. Of course, solid play down the stretch by the Warriors and a clutch 3-pointer by Kevin Durant allowed them to get once again within one win of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

While Durant’s 31 points were certainly a huge factor in Game 3, the ability of the Warriors to shut down the best 3-point shooting team of the playoffs — the Cavaliers — was a major key as well.

Cleveland has been an excellent 3-point shooting team in these NBA playoffs, ranking in the top 2 in both contested and tightly contested 3-pointers per NBA.com.

But in Game 3 the Cavaliers shot just 12-of-44 from beyond the arc, an abysmal 27 percent.

Golden State made three big choices on how they defended the 3-point line in Game 3 and all were critical to grabbing their first win on the road.

Watch the full video breakdown above to see how they changed the game.

Three Things to Watch in Game 4: How will the Cavs respond to the inevitable Warriors run?

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

The Warriors small ball “death lineup” ripped the heart out of the Cleveland with an 11-0 run that closed out the game and gave the Warriors a 3-0 advantage. It feels over, but here are three things to look for in Game 4.

1) When the Warriors inevitably go on a 10-0 run (or more) to grab a lead, how will Cleveland respond? Do not doubt the pride of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers — they are going to come out in Game 4 with a “not in my house” attitude. They will be physical. They will attack the paint. They will do everything they did in Game 3 that made it close, and probably do it with more desperation. Closing out teams in the NBA is hard.

“We understand what’s at stake, our whole entire season,” Kyrie Irving said. “There’s really no other decision, other than to leave it all out there.”

However, the Warriors have their own motivation: perfection. They can be the first 16-0 playoff run in NBA history — and they want that for their legacy (no matter what they said to the media). They too will come to play, Golden State is not thinking “it’s okay, we can just win it at home next game.” The Warriors want this bit of history, and they will come in waves at the Cavaliers.

At some point, the Warriors are going to go on a 10-0, or 12-0, or 15-0 run, as they do every game. There will be a three-minute stretch where the Warriors incredible defense shuts the Cavs down, everything Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson throw up from 28 feet falls, and it will push the Warriors to an 8-10 point lead. How will the Cavaliers respond to that? In Game 3 they fought back, made it close again, even took the lead themselves.

But down 0-3 following an emotional, gut-punch loss, when the Warriors make their run in Game 4 will the air come out of the balloon in Cleveland? Will the Cavaliers’ players shoulders slump a little? Will the fans go quiet in Quicken Loans Arena? Will there be a sense of inevitability that overtakes them? I would not be surprised. The Cavaliers will play hard, but if the Warriors pulled away in the second half it would not be a shock.

2) With less rest between games 3 and 4, will we again see LeBron and the Cavaliers’ stars wear down in the fourth? Two trends have been well documented through this series. First, the Cavaliers struggle when LeBron sits — he was +7 in Game 3, but in the 2:23 he sat they were -12. Second, because of the extra minutes he’s on the court and the crazy workload at both ends, LeBron is wearing down in the second half. In Game 3 LeBron had 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting in the first half, with half his shot attempts coming within eight feet of the rim as he attacked the basket; In the second half he had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and while six of his shots were within eight feet he only hit three. He’s worn down like that in every game, and the idea of getting him more rest just means bigger deficits.

“There’s no tomorrow. So we just have to play,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He needs a break, he’ll let me know. We’ll get him out, get him right back in. But right now our season’s on the line, and we just have to play.”

How do the Cavaliers get out of this cycle, especially in a game with just one day off between (the only game in the series with one day of rest)? The only hope is better play from their reserves — when LeBron goes to the bench Cleveland had to be able to hang close. There can’t just be a 10-0 run (like at the end of the first quarter in Game 3 when LeBron sat), which forces Lue to bring him back quickly. LeBron is as well conditioned an athlete as there is on the planet, but he’s human, you can’t ask him to run the offense on one end then guard Kevin Durant/Draymond Green on the other and not see a drop-off.

Cleveland needs things to change in Game 4, in terms of rest and strategy, but the mantra from the coaching staff and players seems to be one of “we just need to do what we do better.” That does not bode well.

3) Watch Kevin Durant hoist up the Finals MVP trophy. If the Warriors in this game — and after the first three games of this series, it’s hard not to predict that — then Kevin Durant will be named Finals MVP on Friday night. He has earned it. Through three games Durant has averaged 32 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game, he hit the game-winner in Game 3, and on the other end he’s been the Warriors best defender on LeBron. He’s been brilliant.

“We knew how good he was, but just how clutch he’s been, how many big shots he’s hit for us,” Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said of what has impressed him about Durant this series. “I think I said it last night, it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time. He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time.”

Is that vindication for his much-maligned decision to join the Warriors? Maybe, but I don’t think Durant sees it that way — what he wanted was his best shot at a title, and he’s going to get that. He has had a series on the biggest stage that made people question who is the greatest player on the planet right now.

He has had a series on the biggest stage that made people question who is the greatest player on the planet right now. He has earned the trophy coming his way, and if he has one more strong night in Game 4 he will get that trophy Friday night.

 

Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would ‘run through’ 2017 Warriors

By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Oh boy, here we go again with this. Let’s play a Mad Libs. I’ll give you the bulk, you fill in the blanks.

(NBA veteran player) says that his (team from the last three decades) would beat the Golden State Warriors because (reason they’ve not fully vetted).

You’re sure to reuse this template often over the next few years. Today’s fully executed NBA veteran Mad Lib comes to us courtesy of the eternal Rasheed Wallace, who says that his championship 2003-04 Detriot Pistons team would not only beat the 2017 Warriors, they would dismantle them.

Wallace said as much recently on a podcast called Timeout with Taylor Rooks.

The quote comes courtesy of Slam:

Sheed: “Oh, we’d run through them. Not even close. We play defense.”

Mike Brown compared the defense of today’s Warriors and that Pistons team. Do you agree?

Sheed: “I’d agree to a certain point. But I think the Warriors’ defensive strategy is, I’ma put up more shots than you. And if you try to match that, then you assed out because they got exceptional shooters.

“So that’s their whole defensive thing. I don’t call it good defense if the man came down and he shot a jump shot or shot a three and missed it, and the Warriors went back down to the other end and scored it.

“That’s not good defense, and that’s what happens a lot in this game now. They’re not shutting nobody down. Even though you can’t shut a scorer down—you can slow him down.

“With the way that we played in Detroit, we’d lock [players] down. The things that we did in Detroit will never be done again.

This was a topic of discussion on Wednesday on Twitter despite the thrilling-but-inevitable win by Golden State over Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. It’s nice that Wallace put in his two cents.

But again, this is obviously just a thought experiment and probably one that smooths the wrinkles in our brains instead of adding to them. Since we don’t have a time machine, or even some kind of scientific chart to correlate rule and style changes from a decade ago to the modern NBA, it’s all moot.

I have a hard time thinking any team from history could beat the Warriors in the modern game given their dominance and the amount of trophies on their roster. Last season you could make an argument, but adding Kevin Durant pushes them over the top for me.

Then again, that’s an opinion and Wallace is due his. Of course, saying the Warriors don’t play defense is patently false. If you’re not seeing the Warriors play defense (the second-best team in the league at it, according to Basketball Reference) then you’re not watching the games.

In any case, feel free to link back to this article and use the aforementioned Mad Lib template whenever it seems necessary. I’m sure we’ll need it here again soon enough.