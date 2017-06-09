LeBron James throws himself an alley-oop off the backboard (video)

CLEVELAND – These are the most star-studded NBA Finals ever.
So, LeBron James has apparently decided just to treat Game 4 like an All-Star game.
CLEVELAND – Draymond Green got a technical foul or two. Richard Jefferson got in the face of an again-squatting Stephen Curry. Dahntay Jones received a tech for talking smack to Kevin Durant from the bench. LeBron James and Durant jawed at each other. Zaza Pachulia punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts.
And that was just during stoppages.
The Cavaliers beat the Warriors, 137-116, in an action-packed Game 4 Friday to trim Golden State’s NBA Finals lead to 3-1.
One year after becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, is Cleveland on its way to becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in any NBA series? We’ll learn more in Game 5 Monday in Oakland.
For now, the Cavaliers should be content to prolong the series, ruin what could have been the first perfect postseason in NBA history and put their own names in the record book.
The Cavs scored 49 points in the first quarter (a Finals record for any quarter) and 86 points in the first half (a playoff record for a first half in at least the shot-clock era). They made 24-of-45 3-pointers (53%), making Finals records set just four days ago already seem quaint. Their 137 total points were the most in a Finals game since 1987.
And they sure stunted while lighting up the scoreboard.
Behind it all was sound execution from a team that dared try to just outscore the Warriors in an offensive duel – and won.
LeBron (31 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (40 points, seven rebounds and four assists) were again outstanding. Unlike Game 3, they had help.
Kevin Love (23 points, five rebounds and two steals) looked like a true third star and continued to play actively.
Tristan Thompson (10 rebounds and five assists), with Kardashians in the house, finally showed up.
The Warriors, now 15-1 in the playoffs, failed to clinch the first perfect postseason in NBA history. What could have been the first line in their case as the greatest team of all-time is now null. They won’t get to re-coat the visiting locker room here in champagne smell.
But they can still win their second title in three years at home Sunday and, in a “light years ahead” move, make a ton of money doing it.
Golden State is still in the driver’s seat, but the Cavs gave the 2017 postseason one more thrilling night and a reason to wonder: Can they do it again?
CLEVELAND – Zaza Pachulia – the villain of the 2017 NBA playoffs – lived up to his reputation when he punched Iman Shumpert in the nuts.
I understand it’s not ideal to be in a prone position surrounded by opponents. But that is not an appropriate response. And I guess Shumpert hovered over him too long after the whistle or something.
In the third quarter of Game 4, these NBA Finals got nasty. It was physical, emotions were up, and nobody was backing down.
That included LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
After Durant was fouled going to the basket — a foul that was eventually ruled a flagrant 1 on Kevin Love — Durant and LeBron went jaw to jaw for a while. The officials were patient breaking it up, not letting it escalate (not that either of those two would lose control).
What was said? After the game, both will say “nothing.”
Just consider it a sign things are now serious.
CLEVELAND – Draymond Green received his second technical foul, per the official box score. The Cavaliers’ announcer declared him ejected. Green sarcastically called for more noise from Cleveland fans as if he were giving a final sendoff.
Yet, the Warriors forward remained in the game.
Green and Golden State coach Steve Kerr were simultaneously arguing a call in the first half when refs called a technical foul. It wasn’t entirely clear on whom, though my guess was Kerr. The scorekeeper marked Green.
Either way, for a player who blamed himself for getting suspended and the Warriors losing last year, Green hasn’t shown much restraint tonight.