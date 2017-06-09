Kevin Durant, hounded by criticism for joining Warriors, imposing his will on NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

CLEVELAND – Kevin Durant never wanted the backlash, the implication he cheated the chase. He holed up in the Hamptons for days after picking the Warriors. He insisted he never would have signed with them if they won the title last year.

But when a former MVP still in his prime joins a 73-win team, whether or not it won in the Finals, the handwringing is unavoidable: Durant schemed, rather than earned, his way to a championship.

The Warriors were favored to win the 2017 title before signing Durant. Sure, there were rumors about him joining Golden State, and that was baked into the odds. But few thought he’d actually sign with the Warriors. They were favored on the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The perception was Durant would just ride their coattails after nine seasons of falling short in Oklahoma City, where he already built a reputation for deferring too much to Russell Westbrook. And that was only one star teammate. Durant would seemingly fade into the background playing with the back-to-back reigning MVP and two additional stars.

Reality is to the contrary.

Durant is overwhelming these Finals with an undeniable magnificence. The Warriors are one win from a championship because they rode Durant to a 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers.

He attacked the rim relentlessly in Game 1, turned up his defense while maintaining his offensive firepower in Game 2 and stepped on the Cavs’ hearts in Game 3. He has stared down Rihanna, played center and sparked a debate of whether he’s the best player in the world.

“This is his moment. This is his time,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Durant, who’s averaging 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in the Finals. “He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time.”

Durant entered these Finals in a unique place – the only player on either team with Finals experience but who didn’t participate in the first two series of the Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy. His Thunder lost in the 2012 Finals in five games to the LeBron James-led Heat, but Durant acquitted himself well, averaging 30.6 points per game on 54.8%/39.4%/83.9% field-goal/3-point/free-throw shooting.

Joining Golden State got him back to this stage, but he could have taken a backseat once he got here. Not only do the Warriors have three other stars, they have former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

But Durant is on pace to become the first newcomer to join an incumbent playoff team and lead it in shots during the Finals since Latrell Sprewell with the 1999 Knicks. (Patrick Ewing, who led New York in shots during the regular season, suffered a season-ending injury in the conference finals. But Sprewell was already leading the team in playoff shots at that point.)

“I feel like every team I’m on, in order for us to go to the next level, I have to assert myself,” Durant said. “Since I was playing for the P.G. Jaguars when I was 10 years old, I felt like if I didn’t assert myself, we weren’t as good as we should be.”

Durant has asserted himself in a way that allows Curry to thrive, too. The fear from the rest of the league when Durant signed is coming to fruition: The Warriors are more talented and cohesive than everyone else.

But Durant and his teammates aren’t totally on the same page. Other players have spoken about how they were refocused by blowing a 3-1 lead to Cleveland last year, an experience Durant didn’t share.

That Finals loss hastened their pursuit of Durant, who could be seen as a hired gun – especially when Golden State talks about avenging last year. Yet, he can relate.

“I know what losing is like, and I know how you can lose a game or give a series away or give a momentum swing,” said Durant, whose Thunder blew a 3-1 lead to these very Warriors in last year’s conference finals. “I know all about it.”

These are the absurdities that drive people mad about Golden State – overcoming a 3-1 deficit against Oklahoma City then blowing a 3-1 lead against Cleveland was apparently the exact right combination to lure Durant. If Curry’s ankles weren’t damaged goods when he signed his contract extension or the players union accepted cap smoothing, this wouldn’t have been possible.

But the perfect storm happened, and Durant took the shortcut to a championship.

He can talk all he wants about just wanting to be around good people and in a good basketball environment, and those were surely factors. But he also took the path of least resistance to a title.

Yet, he’s not coasting to the finish one bit.

Beyond all the noise – free-agency rumors, a feud with Westbrook, hot-take debates on legacy – Durant is a hell of a basketball player. He’s doing everything he can in the Finals to turn the focus back to that.

What happens when teams take 3-0 lead in NBA playoff series?

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

You probably already know no team has ever overcome a 3-0 lead in an NBA playoff series.

But will the Warriors – up 3-0 on the Cavaliers – wrap up the NBA Finals in Game 4 tonight?

History is on their side. Most teams up 3-0 have swept.

Here’s how teams have fared in best-of-seven series when up 3-0:

Sweeps when up 3-0 have been even more likely in the Finals, though that’s a far smaller sample:

All five teams to go up 3-0 this year, including the Warriors three times, swept. Golden State was also the last team up 3-0 to drop a game, losing Game 4 to the Rockets in the 2015 conference finals then winning in six.

The Warriors could make short-term financial gains by losing tonight, but they could etch their names in history as the first undefeated playoff team. There’s more incentive – especially felt by the players involved – to win.

To me, it’s simple: Cleveland hasn’t figured out how to beat Golden State yet. Why is that going to suddenly change tonight?

Report: Markelle Fultz will work out for Kings

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Well, this was unexpected.

The Kings have had a hard time getting top prospects to work out for them. Markelle Fultz reportedly planned to work out for only the Celtics.

Yet…

Ailene Voisin of the Sacramento Bee:

Sacramento has the Nos. 5 and 10 picks. Fultz will probably go No. 1. Though the Kings are rumored to be considering trading up, they don’t have the ammo to get the top pick.

But this is still a huge win for Sacramento, which is desperately trying to shed its “basketball hell” image. Fultz working out for the Kings gives them credibility, showing they’re worth serious people’s time.

It’s still a long way from building a winner, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.

Warriors break record for longest playoff win streak in four major pro sports

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

The Warriors already set the NBA record for longest playoff win streak.

Its Game 3 win over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals gave Golden State the longest playoff win streak across the four major professional sports.

The Warriors, who’ve won 15 straight and counting, passed the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. The New York Yankees are tied with themselves for the MLB record, and the New England Patriots hold the NFL record.

Obviously, there are complications in comparing across sports and playoff formats. Few football games required the Patriots to remain elite over many more years than Golden State, which earned its streak in a single postseason.

But these Warriors are so good, we must expand beyond just basketball to contextualize their dominance.

Video Breakdown: How the Warriors stopped the Cavaliers from 3-point land in Game 3

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

It was touch and go for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, especially as the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped out to a lead that was worryingly difficult to cut away until late in the game. Of course, solid play down the stretch by the Warriors and a clutch 3-pointer by Kevin Durant allowed them to get once again within one win of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

While Durant’s 31 points were certainly a huge factor in Game 3, the ability of the Warriors to shut down the best 3-point shooting team of the playoffs — the Cavaliers — was a major key as well.

Cleveland has been an excellent 3-point shooting team in these NBA playoffs, ranking in the top 2 in both contested and tightly contested 3-pointers per NBA.com.

But in Game 3 the Cavaliers shot just 12-of-44 from beyond the arc, an abysmal 27 percent.

Golden State made three big choices on how they defended the 3-point line in Game 3 and all were critical to grabbing their first win on the road.

Watch the full video breakdown above to see how they changed the game.