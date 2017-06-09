It’s official: 3-on-3 basketball added to Tokyo Olympics

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

You, me, and everyone who has played a lot of pick-up basketball has spent as much or more time in a half-court game as they have full-court 5-on-5. You know the rules scoring by 1 or 2, games are to 21, and if the other team misses a shot you have to clear it beyond the three-point line before you can shoot.

Now that game is coming to the Olympics.

As expected, the International Olympic Committee has voted to include 3×3 basketball in the Olympics, starting in 2020 in Tokyo. There will be men’s and women’s divisions. FIBA, the international governing body of basketball, has tried to grow this version of the sport, seeing the potential of something like beach volleyball. To that end, there is even a 3-on-3 world cup that tips off in a couple of weeks in France.

There is also a 3-on-3 league coming to the USA this summer — the Big3. Put together by Ice Cube and some investors, it will feature a number of former NBA players in sort of a barnstorming tour of the USA. The league has potential and tips off June 25.

“We would like to commend the Olympics for making 3-on-3 basketball, the most played sport in the world, an official Olympic sport starting at Tokyo 2020,” Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, co-Founders of the BIG3, said in a released statement. “We have worked tirelessly for the last two years to get the most loved game in the world played by some of the most skilled, brilliant players in the world broadcast on a professionally recognized stage. This announcement by the International Olympic Committee comes at a perfect time, with the BIG3 10-game season tipping off in less than three weeks on June 25 Barclays Center in Brooklyn.”

 

While the Olympic version of 3×3 half-court hoops has a lot of similarities to your local park pick-up game, it has some differences too. There’s a 12-second shot clock, and play never stops — after a made basket the team that gave up the bucket gets the ball and clears it out to the arc then can instantly start. There’s no make-it-and-take-it rule, and the ball does not have to be checked before play starts. Also, there is a 10-minute time limit, in case nobody gets to 21. It’s basically a sprint.

Don’t expect NBA players to jump into this, at least not yet, but the USA is putting pros on the court for the upcoming World Cup. The 2017 USA men’s team features Quinton Chievous (played in college at Tennessee, spent last season in the D-League with Iowa), Myke Henry (DePaul and the Oklahoma City Blue of the D-League), Alfonzo McKinnie (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Windy City Bulls of the D-League), and Jonathan Octeus (Purdue and the Windy City Bulls).

Report: Lonzo Ball didn’t blow away Lakers in workout

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

A rumor suggested Lonzo Ball would need to wow the Lakers in his workout, or they’d draft Josh Jackson or De'Aaron Fox with the No. 2 pick. Well, Ball’s workout in Los Angeles came and went.

How did it ago?

Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report:

Lonzo Ball was fine.

He was humble and respectful in conversation over meals.

He shot the ball well on the court.

He very well might be the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft pick in two weeks’ time.

Yet Ball also didn’t blow the Lakers away or seal any deal in the time he spent with their officials Tuesday and Wednesday, according to sources.

Based on the rumor, that suggests the Lakers will pass on Ball, though other reporting of the Lakers being questionable on Ball didn’t put so much on the workout specifically.

I’m in the camp that believes this is a smokescreen – to generate trade interest, prevent LaVar Ball from appearing to control the process or both. Lonzo is an excellent prospect and the most logical pick.

We’ll get an indication of what the Balls believe. LaVar said the guard would work out for only the Lakers. But if there’s concern he’ll fall, that could change.

Steve Kerr: ‘Guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports’

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
6 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The Showtime Lakers, 2004 Pistons, Michael Jordan’s Bulls – all have former players who claim their team would have beaten the Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, via Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News:

“They’re all right,” Kerr said at Friday’s shootaround in advance of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I don’t know. I can’t explain it.

This is the best part of the Warriors’ success: It enables their sassiness.

Kerr’s underlying point is correct, of course. Players have leveraged advances in conditioning and analytics to become more athletic and apply it in smart ways on the court.

Golden State isn’t necessarily the greatest team ever. But teams of the past have major disadvantages in a hypothetical matchup.

LeBron James says his wife’s and mom’s initial reaction to returning to Cleveland: ‘F— that’

5 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Two days before LeBron James announced he’d sign with the Cavaliers in 2014, a report emerged that his entire inner circle wanted him to return to Cleveland.

If that were true, it apparently took some convincing.

LeBron, via ESPN:

When I decided to go back to Cleveland, I had to decide – because our owner at the time when I left decided to put out this f—ing article that we all know about, where he completely bashed me and disrespected, not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name. And my name is not just myself. It’s my wife. It’s my kids, my grandfather. You know what I’m saying? My mother, so many more people.

So for me, when I decided to go back, and I talked to Mav, Rich and Randy and everybody, and I had to let them know cause some people was on the fence. Even my wife was like – my momma and my wife was like, “F— that. I ain’t with that.” My mom was definitely like, “F— that. We ain’t going back.”

And for me, it was more, I had to finally just be like, “You know what, mom? It ain’t really about that. Me going back is more of this. It’s more of a bigger picture, and it’s more of a all these kids, all these people that need inspiration and need a way to get out. And I believe I’m that way out.” So, I had to be like – as much as my mom means everything to me, and my wife means everything to me, my kids.

My mom, she was so like, “Listen, you go back. I ain’t going back with you.” She was like, “I’m staying in Miami or I’m going somewhere else. You send me somewhere else.”

I had to be like, “Let’s not worry about the small s—. Let’s worry about us trying to build something that’s bigger than our name.”

It still stuns me LeBron and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert put aside their issues, but it’s to their credit. LeBron got an owner willing to spend, and Gilbert got the best player in the world back on his team. Their arrangement produced a championship, and back in Cleveland, LeBron has made an incredible impact in the community.

I do wonder whether LeBron’s wife and mother, Savannah James and Gloria James, have changed their attitudes or whether they and LeBron are just adults who’ve agreed to disagree and have moved forward without deeply personal public attacks.

Rumor: Jazz fear Heat as Gordon Hayward challenger

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

The Jazz could have possibly kept Gordon Hayward off the market if he made an All-NBA team.

Alas, he didn’t – and now suitors are coming from all angles.

It’s not just the Celtics, who boast Hayward’s college coach in Brad Stevens, a strong present and a brighter future with those Nets picks. The Heat are also a contender for Hayward.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

Heat president Pat Riley said he was taking a new approach, forgoing “whale hunting” to keep the team’s core in tact. Maybe old habits die hard – though for good reason.

Hayward would be a big upgrade between Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic. Players like Dion Waiters and James Johnson overachieved last year, but retaining them will cost more money, and there’s no guarantee they duplicate their career years. Hayward is a proven star and, at 27, young enough to maintain his production.

Miami can offer a great basketball culture, warm weather and a state with no income tax. It’s appealing.

Still, Utah can offer more money and would probably be a better team with Hayward than the Heat would. The Jazz’s organizational culture is good, too.

Hayward will have multiple appealing options in free agency. It’s just a matter of what he prioritizes.

 

