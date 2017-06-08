Jason Miller/Getty Images

When LeBron James sat in Game 3, Cavaliers got outscored 12-0

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

LeBron James had a legendary individual performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, but even he couldn’t do everything. He ended the first and third quarters on the bench, resting for just two minutes and 23 seconds. In that span:

Warriors 12, Cavaliers 0

12-0! In a game Cleveland lost by just five, this was perhaps the most incredible stat.

In one sense, the Cavs lost down the stretch. But they really lost because LeBron doesn’t have unlimited endurance.

He faded late, seemingly weighed down by such a heavy workload. Yet, his breathers were still too long for the Cavaliers to win. They just collapsed in his brief rests.

Here’s every time someone played 90% of his team’s minutes in a playoff game and saw his team outscored by at least eight without him since 2001 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go):

image

The only time a team fared worse while a high-minute player sat in this span was Game 4 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals. The Bulls got outscored by 17 points in the 3.8 minutes Carlos Boozer sat in a 101-93 Heat win.

What LeBron did is almost always enough. Teams with a player who played 45 minutes and was at least +7 were 224-7 in the playoffs since 2001.

But the Cavs’ supporting cast is too meager. The Warriors are too much.

LeBron is the best player in the world. That just doesn’t seem to cut it in this series.

Report: Car that Derek Fisher crashed registered to Matt Barnes

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Former Knicks coach/former Lakers guard Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. He was reportedly travelling with his girlfriend and Matt Barnes‘ estranged wife, Gloria Govan – whom Barnes once attacked Fisher over.

TMZ:

The SUV that Derek Fisher wrecked over the weekend in his DUI crash is registered to one Matthew K. Barnes… TMZ Sports has learned.

Oh, boy.

J.R. Smith: ‘I did not tweet that’

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

Just 17 minutes after the Cavaliers’ Game 3 loss to the Warriors, J.R. Smith‘s account tweeted: ‘Cavs in 7.’

image

Smith, via Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com:

“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told me as he walked out of the locker room after his postgame interview session before a crowd of cameras at his locker.

“I’m smarter than that.”

“I do believe,” Smith said. “But I didn’t tweet that. I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game.”

The tweet, which came as Golden State coach Steve Kerr was addressing the media and before Cavs coach Tyronn Lue did, seemingly violates the NBA’s social-media guidelines. The league prohibits players from tweeting from tweeting 45 minutes before tipoff until “after the postgame locker room is open to the media and coaches and players have first fulfilled their obligation to be available to media attending the game.”

So, Smith has incentive to say he didn’t send the tweet.

Did he tweet himself? I have no idea. Smith has seemingly matured in Cleveland, but he has been fined twice for tweets. He hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

The Cavaliers have much bigger problems, anyway.

Lonzo Ball works out for Lakers, would love to be No. 2 pick

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — With the ball in his hands on the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court, Lonzo Ball was exactly where he always wanted to be.

Ball’s new Lakers workout gear was soaked with sweat after he went through his individual pre-draft workout Wednesday for Magic Johnson and coach Luke Walton at their training complex. The tantalizing UCLA product left no doubt that he hopes his favorite team chooses him with the second overall pick.

“Of course,” Ball said. “I want to stay home.”

The Lakers have roughly two weeks to decide whether to hitch their franchise rebuilding effort to the 6-foot-6 point guard – and by extension to his outspoken father, LaVar, who didn’t attend the workout.

After enduring the worst four-year stretch in franchise history, the Lakers hope to rebound next fall with their new draft choice alongside fellow No. 2 picks D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. Lonzo Ball is generally considered the front-runner to become the Lakers’ new catalyst, with some analysts even believing he surpasses Markelle Fultz and the rest of the draft pool as the prospect with the greatest potential for superstardom.

Ball doesn’t shy from the responsibility that would come with his selection, either: He plans to be a leader for his NBA team from his first day on the roster.

“They have a lot of good players,” Ball said. “Obviously they need a leader, a point guard, and I feel like I can bring that to the team.”

But every NBA team with a top draft pick is clearly weighing Ball’s talent against the potential perils of choosing a somewhat unorthodox 19-year-old with a heavily involved parent currently trying to sell $495 basketball shoes online. Lonzo didn’t wear Big Baller Brand’s ZO2: Prime shoes for his Lakers workout.

Any potential concerns felt by the Lakers haven’t filtered through to Ball, who was still excited about his getting-to-know-you dinner in Venice on Tuesday with the Lakers’ top brass, including Magic and general manager Rob Pelinka.

“I got positive vibes,” Ball said. “I had a lot of fun. It was great meeting everybody here, and they were very welcoming.”

He was particularly thrilled to meet Johnson, the Hall of Famer now directing the Lakers’ rebuild as their president of basketball operations. The 6-foot-9 former point guard provided the template for Ball’s approach to hoops through LaVar, an ardent Magic fan.

“Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players ever to play,” Ball said. “And I love the way Coach (Walton) wants to coach us, and then Rob is a great dude, too. So just meeting all them, it was a great blessing.”

Ball didn’t say whether he will work out for other teams, claiming he’ll leave it up to his agent. But his visit with the Lakers was his first individual workout, and LaVar has openly voiced his desire for his son to end up with the hometown team for many months.

After growing up 50 miles away in Chino Hills, Ball spent the last year 20 minutes north of the Lakers’ El Segundo training complex in Westwood, where he led the Bruins’ transformation from a regular underachiever into a 31-win team.

Ball is an aggressive, creative playmaker who also had one of the most accurate shots in NCAA history last season, albeit with an unorthodox shooting motion that will never be found in a textbook. Ball said he did “a lot of shooting” in his workout with the Lakers, who undoubtedly wanted a look at that release.

Ball’s detractors question his defensive acumen and his ability to adapt his unusual shot to the pro game, but few doubt his status as an elite facilitator who could thrive in Walton’s up-tempo, Golden State-inspired offense.

Yet the Lakers already have the 6-foot-5 Russell, who has shown flashes of brilliance as the point guard on two bad teams. Walton and the Lakers clearly believe Ball and Russell could share the same backcourt profitably.

Although Ball must wait a bit longer to find out whether his childhood dream will come true, he seemed quietly optimistic about the opportunity after his chance to impress Johnson and Walton in person.

“They said they want me to come in – if I get picked – come in and be a leader and play with a lot of pace,” Ball said. “So the stuff they were saying was very positive, and it kind of fits my game.”

LeBron on Warriors: “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

LeBron James looked every bit the best player on the planet Wednesday night, attacking the rim with force, setting up teammates, defending well, putting up 38-11-9 and being a +7 for the night, and in an all-to-familiar situation that wasn’t enough. Golden State closed out the game on an 11-0 run and now have a commanding 3-0 series lead.

What does LeBron think of this version of the Warriors?

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career,” LeBron said after Game 3 “I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower. So, even when you’re playing well, you got to play like A-plus-plus.”

LeBron has faced some great teams — the 2014 Spurs, the 2007 Spurs, not to mention those late 2000s Celtics teams that kept him out of the Finals — but it’s hard to argue he’s faced a team with more firepower. I’m not sure there’s ever been an NBA team with more raw firepower (these Warriors are at least in the conversation).

Game 3 was a reminder of just how good Golden State is and how small the margin of error is for the Cavaliers. LeBron played a brilliant first quarter and went to the bench for rest his team up two and just 1:49 to the break. He came back in for the start of the second down eight. The Warriors unleashed that firepower Wednesday and they were a force.