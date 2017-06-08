Stephen Curry on celebrating Kevin Durant’s shot: ‘No Randy Moss’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND – The Warriors led the NBA Finals 2-0 but trailed by two points when Kevin Durant made his biggest shot in his second Finals. Stephen Curry, who’s chasing title No. 2, sure had an interesting way of celebrating. Though the Cavaliers still had time for two possessions, Curry squatted with such exuberance, he lost his mouthpiece when Andre Iguodala motioned for him to get back on defense.

“No Randy Moss,” Curry said.

OK, if it wasn’t an ode to this legendary touchdown celebration, what was Curry doing?

“I don’t know what I was doing,” Curry said.

Fair enough. Durant’s shot made everyone lose their minds a little bit.