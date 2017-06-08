Harry How/Getty Images

Rumor: LeBron James could join Lakers or Clippers

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

A rumor emerged about LeBron James signing with the Lakers a day after the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship.

So, with the Cavs trailing the NBA Finals 3-0 and LeBron’s supporting cast letting him down, you know there’d be speculation about his future outside Cleveland.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Rumblings across the league suggest that LeBron will consider taking his talents out West

Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James.

This sound crazy. But LeBron returning to Cleveland sounded crazy before it happened, and that was rumored more than a year before he actually left the Heat.

There are rarely timelines attached to this rumor. LeBron can become a free agent in 2018.

The idea is that LeBron completed his goal by delivering Cleveland a title and now feels unencumbered. He could leave next year – or whenever he wants.

But would LeBron actually leave the Cavaliers again? I think this rumor stays alive for a few reasons:

1. LeBron has hinted at having eyes for another team. He said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. If it weren’t already difficult to see that happening in Cleveland, Anthony said they’d want to go “someplace warm.” Los Angeles certainly qualifies.

2. LeBron seemingly enjoys the Los Angeles lifestyle. He owns a house there, as does his agent. LeBron has organized offseason workouts there for the Cavs.

3. LeBron wants to keep the Cavaliers on their toes. His return came with terms – a financial commitment from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Don’t spend enough, and LeBron could leave. Whether he actually would follow through, LeBron stands to make his Cleveland experience better by having the threat known.

4. It’s fun. LeBron is the best player in the league, and the Lakers the NBA’s most popular team. The Clippers have newfound relevance and play in a large market. It’s just plain fun to speculate on the possibility and the upheaval it’d cause.

I suspect that last point is driving much of this rumor. Among all the rumors that make at least some sense, this one might be the most intriguing – what it’d mean for both Cleveland and his next team, what it’d mean for the league, what it’d mean for LeBron’s legacy.

People want to discuss it. It doesn’t matter whether it’s grounded in reality or not.

LeBron, is it fair the Warriors added Durant? “I mean, it’s part of the rules.. It’s sports”

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

“It’s not fair.”

That’s the cry not just from Cavaliers fans, but also from some online (or with sports talk radio microphones) complaining about competitive balance in the NBA. Last summer Kevin Durant made a move that decimated one contender (Oklahoma City) and turned a team that had already been to the Finals two years running into a juggernaut.

LeBron, is that fair?

“Oh, I mean, it’s part of the rules,” LeBron said. “The difference between my situation is — well, the best thing with Golden State’s situation is a lot of their guys are drafted. They drafted a lot of their guys. Three of their best players were already drafted, so they were able to hold on to them because they own the Bird rights, if everybody knows the CBA. So they’re able to keep Steph, Klay and Draymond and able to go out and sign someone else like they did this past summer by just getting rid of a couple pieces in Harrison Barnes and not re-signing Barbosa and Bogut and guys from last year’s team….

“So that’s what you want to do. Is it fair that the New York Yankees in the ’90s was adding piece after piece after piece after piece? I mean, if you have the opportunity to do that — is it fair that the Cowboys added Deion Sanders?

“I mean, listen. It happens. It’s sports. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it. Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.”

First, we need to note LeBron is both a Yankees and Cowboys fan.

Second, LeBron is right that the Warriors had to let a couple of people go, but that’s not the main reason they got KD. They landed Durant because the NBA salary cap spiked dramatically thanks to a new television deal. The league and NBA owners wanted to smooth that rapid rise in over several years to prevent this kind of thing, but the players union — of which LeBron is a VP — shot that idea down. So there was a flood of money in the system last year, and that opened the door.

Third, and as noted by LeBron, outside KD Warriors built this team the way the league hopes every team would build — they drafted well and developed their guys internally. They didn’t just buy a team, they built one. Same with how the Spurs built their dynasty. The Warriors added Durant, but it’s not like they violated league rules to do it, so of course it’s fair. They were lucky and smart enough to pull it off, more power to them.

LeBron jumped ships to potentially great teams, but in both Miami and Cleveland there were a lot of new pieces thrown together, and they had to work stuff out. Both teams didn’t win a title until year two The difference for Durant is he stepped into, and fit perfectly with, an existing structure. It was about fitting in, not building.

For all the complaining about competitive balance, these NBA Finals have seen a spike in television ratings from a year ago (and that does not include streaming numbers, which also are way up). It may bother some hardcore people, but it’s not bothering most fans. The NBA got its best ratings in the 1990s when Jordan’s Bulls were THE dominant force — the NBA thrives with its biggest stars on its biggest stage. Dynasties — from the ’60s Celtics though the Magic/Bird era through Jordan — are good for the NBA. Golden State may just be adding to that.

And that is fair.

Here are the 10 players reportedly invited to 2017 NBA draft

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

There are few better indicators of NBA-wide consensus on prospects than draft invites.

The league confers with team executives to determine which players are most highly rated, wanting to avoid another Rashard Lewis-esque wait in the green room. It’s not a perfect process, but teams are less likely to mislead the league than mislead the media. In a time of year filled with rumors, accurate and inaccurate, this is one of the more meaningful tells.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:

Ten players, including projected top-two picks Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, have been invited to attend the 2017 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in New York on June 22nd, league sources told DraftExpress.

The invited players, in alphabetical order:

Lonzo Ball

Zach Collins

De'Aaron Fox

Markelle Fultz

Jonathan Isaac

Josh Jackson

Lauri Markkanen

Malik Monk

Dennis Smith

Jayson Tatum

The group of green room prospects is expected to reach up to 20 when ten more invites go out in the next few days

All those players already appeared likely to get drafted high in the first round. No real surprises there.

Frank Ntilikina is the most highly touted player omitted, an interesting signal on his stock. But I bet he gets included in the next round of invites, which will be far more interesting.

Even the most hyped candidates come with major questions that could sink them deep into the draft: Donovan Mitchell (point guard skills for someone with point guard height), Luke Kennard (athleticism), O.G. Anunoby (injury), Harry Giles (injury). And that’s just five players, including Ntilikina. Whom will the NBA pick for the other five or so invites?

LeBron James after Game 3: “I’m drained right now, both mentally and physically”

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Maybe LeBron James needed a couple glasses of wine this time.

When asked after the game about the comments by Steve Kerr and other Warriors that the goal was to wear him down, LeBron denied he was tired and that was one cause of the Warriors’ late run.

“I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was tired, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could,” LeBron said. “But I was able to get second and third and fourth winds. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got tired. We missed some shots, and they made some.”

Walking out of Quicken Loans Arena, LeBron said this to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

“I’m drained right now, both mentally and physically,” James said.

These statements are not incompatible — of course LeBron was drained in the hours after Game 3, he couldn’t have played any harder. He had a 39/11/9 night, he was +7 in the game — the Cavaliers were -12 in the 2:23 he was rested. You can pick apart his end-of-game decisions, but that was not where the game was lost (besides, kicking to one of the games great three-point shooters ever in Kyle Korver for a good look at a three is a smart basketball play, the shot just didn’t fall).

LeBron will be ready to go in Game 4, the only question is how the team responds when the inevitable Warriors’ run happens. Does the air come out of the balloon?

LeBron James kicks Andre Iguodala in the groin (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

I don’t know LeBron James‘ intent, but – as great as he is – it’s practically impossible to believe he had the wherewithal and coordination to deliberately kick Andre Iguodala in the groin while attempting a game-tying 3-pointer with the shot clock off in the fourth quarter.

Still, this is another example how the NBA Finals have turned from last year.