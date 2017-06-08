Getty Images

LeBron on Warriors: “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

LeBron James looked every bit the best player on the planet Wednesday night, attacking the rim with force, setting up teammates, defending well, putting up 38-11-9 and being a +7 for the night, and in an all-to-familiar situation that wasn’t enough. Golden State closed out the game on an 11-0 run and now have a commanding 3-0 series lead.

What does LeBron think of this version of the Warriors?

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career,” LeBron said after Game 3 “I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower. So, even when you’re playing well, you got to play like A-plus-plus.”

LeBron has faced some great teams — the 2014 Spurs, the 2007 Spurs, not to mention those late 2000s Celtics teams that kept him out of the Finals — but it’s hard to argue he’s faced a team with more firepower. I’m not sure there’s ever been an NBA team with more raw firepower (these Warriors are at least in the conversation).

Game 3 was a reminder of just how good Golden State is and how small the margin of error is for the Cavaliers. LeBron played a brilliant first quarter and went to the bench for rest his team up two and just 1:49 to the break. He came back in for the start of the second down eight. The Warriors unleashed that firepower Wednesday and they were a force.

Lonzo Ball works out for Lakers, would love to be No. 2 pick

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — With the ball in his hands on the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court, Lonzo Ball was exactly where he always wanted to be.

Ball’s new Lakers workout gear was soaked with sweat after he went through his individual pre-draft workout Wednesday for Magic Johnson and coach Luke Walton at their training complex. The tantalizing UCLA product left no doubt that he hopes his favorite team chooses him with the second overall pick.

“Of course,” Ball said. “I want to stay home.”

The Lakers have roughly two weeks to decide whether to hitch their franchise rebuilding effort to the 6-foot-6 point guard – and by extension to his outspoken father, LaVar, who didn’t attend the workout.

After enduring the worst four-year stretch in franchise history, the Lakers hope to rebound next fall with their new draft choice alongside fellow No. 2 picks D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. Lonzo Ball is generally considered the front-runner to become the Lakers’ new catalyst, with some analysts even believing he surpasses Markelle Fultz and the rest of the draft pool as the prospect with the greatest potential for superstardom.

Ball doesn’t shy from the responsibility that would come with his selection, either: He plans to be a leader for his NBA team from his first day on the roster.

“They have a lot of good players,” Ball said. “Obviously they need a leader, a point guard, and I feel like I can bring that to the team.”

But every NBA team with a top draft pick is clearly weighing Ball’s talent against the potential perils of choosing a somewhat unorthodox 19-year-old with a heavily involved parent currently trying to sell $495 basketball shoes online. Lonzo didn’t wear Big Baller Brand’s ZO2: Prime shoes for his Lakers workout.

Any potential concerns felt by the Lakers haven’t filtered through to Ball, who was still excited about his getting-to-know-you dinner in Venice on Tuesday with the Lakers’ top brass, including Magic and general manager Rob Pelinka.

“I got positive vibes,” Ball said. “I had a lot of fun. It was great meeting everybody here, and they were very welcoming.”

He was particularly thrilled to meet Johnson, the Hall of Famer now directing the Lakers’ rebuild as their president of basketball operations. The 6-foot-9 former point guard provided the template for Ball’s approach to hoops through LaVar, an ardent Magic fan.

“Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players ever to play,” Ball said. “And I love the way Coach (Walton) wants to coach us, and then Rob is a great dude, too. So just meeting all them, it was a great blessing.”

Ball didn’t say whether he will work out for other teams, claiming he’ll leave it up to his agent. But his visit with the Lakers was his first individual workout, and LaVar has openly voiced his desire for his son to end up with the hometown team for many months.

After growing up 50 miles away in Chino Hills, Ball spent the last year 20 minutes north of the Lakers’ El Segundo training complex in Westwood, where he led the Bruins’ transformation from a regular underachiever into a 31-win team.

Ball is an aggressive, creative playmaker who also had one of the most accurate shots in NCAA history last season, albeit with an unorthodox shooting motion that will never be found in a textbook. Ball said he did “a lot of shooting” in his workout with the Lakers, who undoubtedly wanted a look at that release.

Ball’s detractors question his defensive acumen and his ability to adapt his unusual shot to the pro game, but few doubt his status as an elite facilitator who could thrive in Walton’s up-tempo, Golden State-inspired offense.

Yet the Lakers already have the 6-foot-5 Russell, who has shown flashes of brilliance as the point guard on two bad teams. Walton and the Lakers clearly believe Ball and Russell could share the same backcourt profitably.

Although Ball must wait a bit longer to find out whether his childhood dream will come true, he seemed quietly optimistic about the opportunity after his chance to impress Johnson and Walton in person.

“They said they want me to come in – if I get picked – come in and be a leader and play with a lot of pace,” Ball said. “So the stuff they were saying was very positive, and it kind of fits my game.”

Report: Fred Hoiberg has “no interest” in Ohio State job

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Some Bulls fans will not be happy to hear this.

And it may be moot anyway, as NBC’s College Basketball Talk is reporting Creighton head coach Greg McDermott has been offered the job.

But for the record, while Bulls’ coach Fred Hoiberg’s name has been linked to the Ohio State job, he doesn’t want it, reports Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com.

But as of Wednesday evening, senior Bulls officials weren’t aware of Ohio State’s apparent interest, and sources tell CSNChicago.com that Hoiberg has “no interest” in the position.

Hoiberg also released this statement to the Chicago Tribune:

“Anytime your name is associated with a great job, it’s an honor. But I’m head coach of the Bulls and have no intention of leaving.”

So that’s that.

Just know that every time a major college opening comes up the names of Hoiberg and Boston’s Brad Stevens will come up. That doesn’t mean they have any interest in taking the job.

Even otherworldly play from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving not enough against Warriors

AP Photo/Ron Schwane
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 1:49 AM EDT

CLEVELAND – LeBron James silenced the questions about whether he’s the still the best player the world, nearing a triple-double with 39 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists. Kyrie Irving added 38 dazzling points.

And the Cavaliers still lost.

The Warriors ended a 118-113 Game 3 win on an 11-0 run, spoiling masterful performances by Cleveland’s biggest stars.

“It definitely hurts,” Irving said, his voice quivering. “I’m human.”

Had Golden State – with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and a 15-0 playoff record – finally ground the Cavs into submission? Irving sounded shook.

“I apologize if I’m shivering,” Irving said. “I just got out of the cold tub. So don’t think I’m like getting sensitive on you guys. Just pretty cold.”

So, the Cavs aren’t quite on the verge of tears. But here’s a frigid reality: They’re on the verge of elimination, facing a 3-0 deficit – never before overcome – against arguably the greatest team of all-time.

If LeBron and Irving can play like this and still lose, what hope do the Cavaliers have? What else can they do?

“I gave everything that I had to this game, so I don’t look at it saying I wish I could have did this or I would have did that,” LeBron said. “I left it out on the floor.

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career. I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower. So, even when you’re playing well, you got to play like A-plus-plus.”

That’s a different tune from before the series, when LeBron put Golden State in the mix with the Spurs and Celtics as the best teams he has faced. While Irving claimed his demeanor was unrelated to emotion, LeBron is clearly the frustration of playing the Warriors

LeBron slammed the ball after his final turnover practically clinched the game for Golden State. He stewed, barely engaged in the final seconds. As the clock mercifully neared zero, he stormed through hugging teammates on the bench toward the locker room.

Cleveland outscored the Warriors by seven in LeBron’s 45:37 and got outscored by 12 in the other 2:23. Irving played 44:23, making plenty of big shots when the Cavs’ offense might have otherwise stagnated.

All along, Golden State coach Steve Kerr implored his players to keep defending as they were and bet fatigue would set in. After carrying such heavy loads, LeBron and Irving each shot 0-for-3 in the final five minutes.

“When you get guys playing 45, 44 minutes, basically attacking one-on-one the whole game, it’s – you hope eventually it’s going to take its toll. I wasn’t sure after awhile. They just were going nuts,” Kerr said. “But I think that we just stayed with it, and our defense finally kicked in.”

Said LeBron: “At times throughout the game I was tired, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could. But I was able to get second and third and fourth winds. I don’t contribute us losing this game because we got tired.”

LeBron keeps saying he’s not tired, but he looked worn down late – which is understandable.

The last teammates to play as many minutes as LeBron and Irving in regulation of a Finals game were Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2012 Game 4. The Heat cinched that game when Westbrook committed a boneheaded foul in the final seconds.

Durant has moved on from the Thunder and those problems. After carrying a relatively lesser load than his star counterparts from Cleveland, Durant was fresh late and made all the key plays down the stretch.

Meanwhile, LeBron and Irving are left with the tiring burden of keeping up with a super team. The challenge, always immense, has never seemed greater.

Kerr saves best for last, Warriors’ small ball “death lineup” closes game with 11-0 run

Associated Press
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 1:48 AM EDT

It is the Warriors’ best lineup. The most feared five-man lineup in the NBA. Golden State’s “Death Lineup” of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green strikes fear into the heart of opposing coaches.

Yet Steve Kerr (and Mike Brown) has been slow to go to it this series. In part because Green has seen some foul trouble, but also because it hadn’t mattered. The Warriors won the first two games in blowouts barely using the rotation, just 4.5 total minutes in two games.

But down with 6:30 left in a tight game, Kerr put in Green and unleashed the fully armed and operational Death Lineup.

That lineup ended the game on an 11-0 run and earned the Warriors a Game 3 win that has them on the doorstep of another title. And history.

Kerr tried to go to a similar lineup last year in the last three games of the Finals (with Harrison Barnes in place of Durant), but it didn’t work, most notably they got smoked at the start of Game 6.

This year, it’s a different Warriors team, one with more talent, but also much calmer and more focused.

“I think we just kept our poise,” Iguodala said of the late run. “In the past, we kind of got haywire and hectic. We’d try to get it all back in one play. We settled down. We got really good looks. We weren’t just firing it up. Two or three years ago, we’d just fire it up. It shows growth. Kevin Durant makes a huge pull-up three with so much confidence. He lives for those moments.”

Kerr credited that poise to the experience of losing last year in the Finals.

“I think we’re a better team partly because, obvious reasons, we have Kevin Durant on our team, but I think we’re better from our experiences,” Kerr said. “You win a championship, then you lose one in heartbreaking fashion, you’ve pretty much seen everything at that point.

“So you get down in the fourth quarter, it’s a five-point game with six minutes left, you don’t say, oh, man, we’re down five, you just say there’s a ton of time left and let’s execute.”

The Warriors did execute, at both ends. Yes, Durant hit big shots, but the run was largely fueled by stops — Thompson on Kyrie Irving was a key one.

“We obviously have two of the best shot makers in the world in Steph and K.D., and those guys did a great job willing us back into it, and our defense,” Thompson said. “I think our defense was really sound. We didn’t let them get really open looks from three that they were the whole game and tried to make them beat us one-on-one, which they were, but over 48 minutes I think we can live with someone beating us one-on-one.”

The difference between this year’s “death lineup” and last year’s is the same thing that is the difference in these Finals — Durant.

“He was their closer tonight, for sure,” Kyrie Irving said. “Doing what he is supposed to be doing. He got to a spot, got a switch out on Tristan, hits a big-time shot baseline and then, I mean, just hits an unbelievable game winner, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit.”

Will Kerr go to his biggest weapon of a lineup in Game 4? Maybe not unless he has to.

But he’s got it in his back pocket, and Cleveland may not have an answer for it.