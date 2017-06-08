J.R. Smith: I’ve sent crazy tweets, but I know better than to tweet right after game

CLEVELAND – J.R. Smith denied tweeting, “Cavs in 7.” But it somehow wound up posted to his account just 17 minutes after Game 3 ended:
How did it get there? Smith – who has been fined twice for tweets – said he didn’t know.
“I’m not really a technology guy like that,” Smith said. “I’ve been known to send some pretty crazy tweets in the past. But, obviously, I would know better than that, at 12:04 when the game is over at 12:00.”
Smith’s tweet seemingly violated the NBA’s social-media guidelines, but he said he hadn’t heard from the league and sounded as if he didn’t expect to.
Again: The Cavaliers have much bigger problems.
CLEVELAND – The Warriors led the NBA Finals 2-0 but trailed by two points when Kevin Durant made his biggest shot in his second Finals. Stephen Curry, who’s chasing title No. 2, sure had an interesting way of celebrating. Though the Cavaliers still had time for two possessions, Curry squatted with such exuberance, he lost his mouthpiece when Andre Iguodala motioned for him to get back on defense.
“No Randy Moss,” Curry said.
OK, if it wasn’t an ode to this legendary touchdown celebration, what was Curry doing?
“I don’t know what I was doing,” Curry said.
Fair enough. Durant’s shot made everyone lose their minds a little bit.
Their sons had sucked the hope out of Quicken Loans Arena and put the Warriors up 3-0 in the Finals and on the doorstep of history.
So the mothers of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry celebrated together in a hallway below the Cleveland Arena.
Pretty much everyone around the Warriors is celebrating now, with one more big party to come. Probably starting Friday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the second best team in the NBA. They have the best player in the game. (Yes, we can argue who is the best, but for the point here let’s just say he’s seriously in the discussion at the least.) They have two other All-Stars. They have a good enough supporting cast to have won an NBA title last year. What Cleveland has assembled is a powerful team good enough to be in three straight NBA Finals.
Yet, if they want to challenge the Warriors down the line, roster changes are needed. And not conventional ones.
In this PBT Extra, I talk about the chances of a Cleveland comeback, and what they will need to consider to compete in future years. The answers are not that simple.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will be rounding up the Herd.
The Bucks announced that their new NBA Developmental League team in Oshkosh will be known as the Wisconsin Herd. A new arena is being built for the team, which starts play in November.
“The Wisconsin Herd is so much more than a team name; it’s a brand that embodies a group of players fighting to join the Milwaukee Bucks, along with an excited fan base ready to rally behind Wisconsin’s newest team,” said Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes. “We hope the people of the Fox Valley join the Herd today with family-affordable season tickets to watch future NBA talent.”
“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”
A logo for the Herd will be unveiled on June 22. The Bucks say they chose the “Wisconsin Herd” name to reflect the NBA team’s brand and connections to the state.
Oshkosh is about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee.