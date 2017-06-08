J.R. Smith: I’ve sent crazy tweets, but I know better than to tweet right after game

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND – J.R. Smith denied tweeting, “Cavs in 7.” But it somehow wound up posted to his account just 17 minutes after Game 3 ended:

How did it get there? Smith – who has been fined twice for tweets – said he didn’t know.

“I’m not really a technology guy like that,” Smith said. “I’ve been known to send some pretty crazy tweets in the past. But, obviously, I would know better than that, at 12:04 when the game is over at 12:00.”

Smith’s tweet seemingly violated the NBA’s social-media guidelines, but he said he hadn’t heard from the league and sounded as if he didn’t expect to.

Again: The Cavaliers have much bigger problems.