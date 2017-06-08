Here are the 10 players reportedly invited to 2017 NBA draft

There are few better indicators of NBA-wide consensus on prospects than draft invites.
The league confers with team executives to determine which players are most highly rated, wanting to avoid another Rashard Lewis-esque wait in the green room. It’s not a perfect process, but teams are less likely to mislead the league than mislead the media. In a time of year filled with rumors, accurate and inaccurate, this is one of the more meaningful tells.
Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:
Ten players, including projected top-two picks Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, have been invited to attend the 2017 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in New York on June 22nd, league sources told DraftExpress.
The invited players, in alphabetical order:
Lonzo Ball
Zach Collins
De'Aaron Fox
Markelle Fultz
Jonathan Isaac
Josh Jackson
Lauri Markkanen
Malik Monk
Dennis Smith
Jayson Tatum
The group of green room prospects is expected to reach up to 20 when ten more invites go out in the next few days
All those players already appeared likely to get drafted high in the first round. No real surprises there.
Frank Ntilikina is the most highly touted player omitted, an interesting signal on his stock. But I bet he gets included in the next round of invites, which will be far more interesting.
Even the most hyped candidates come with major questions that could sink them deep into the draft: Donovan Mitchell (point guard skills for someone with point guard height), Luke Kennard (athleticism), O.G. Anunoby (injury), Harry Giles (injury). And that’s just five players, including Ntilikina. Whom will the NBA pick for the other five or so invites?
Maybe LeBron James needed a couple glasses of wine this time.
When asked after the game about the comments by Steve Kerr and other Warriors that the goal was to wear him down, LeBron denied he was tired and that was one cause of the Warriors’ late run.
“I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was tired, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could,” LeBron said. “But I was able to get second and third and fourth winds. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got tired. We missed some shots, and they made some.”
Walking out of Quicken Loans Arena, LeBron said this to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
“I’m drained right now, both mentally and physically,” James said.
These statements are not incompatible — of course LeBron was drained in the hours after Game 3, he couldn’t have played any harder. He had a 39/11/9 night, he was +7 in the game — the Cavaliers were -12 in the 2:23 he was rested. You can pick apart his end-of-game decisions, but that was not where the game was lost (besides, kicking to one of the games great three-point shooters ever in Kyle Korver for a good look at a three is a smart basketball play, the shot just didn’t fall).
LeBron will be ready to go in Game 4, the only question is how the team responds when the inevitable Warriors’ run happens. Does the air come out of the balloon?
I don’t know LeBron James‘ intent, but – as great as he is – it’s practically impossible to believe he had the wherewithal and coordination to deliberately kick Andre Iguodala in the groin while attempting a game-tying 3-pointer with the shot clock off in the fourth quarter.
Still, this is another example how the NBA Finals have turned from last year.
LeBron James had a legendary individual performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, but even he couldn’t do everything. He ended the first and third quarters on the bench, resting for just two minutes and 23 seconds. In that span:
Warriors 12, Cavaliers 0
12-0! In a game Cleveland lost by just five, this was perhaps the most incredible stat.
In one sense, the Cavs lost down the stretch. But they really lost because LeBron doesn’t have unlimited endurance.
He faded late, seemingly weighed down by such a heavy workload. Yet, his breathers were still too long for the Cavaliers to win. They just collapsed in his brief rests.
Here’s every time someone played 90% of his team’s minutes in a playoff game and saw his team outscored by at least eight without him since 2001 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go):
The only time a team fared worse while a high-minute player sat in this span was Game 4 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals. The Bulls got outscored by 17 points in the 3.8 minutes Carlos Boozer sat in a 101-93 Heat win.
What LeBron did is almost always enough. Teams with a player who played 45 minutes and was at least +7 were 224-7 in the playoffs since 2001.
But the Cavs’ supporting cast is too meager. The Warriors are too much.
LeBron is the best player in the world. That just doesn’t seem to cut it in this series.
Former Knicks coach/former Lakers guard Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. He was reportedly travelling with his girlfriend and Matt Barnes‘ estranged wife, Gloria Govan – whom Barnes once attacked Fisher over.
TMZ:
The SUV that Derek Fisher wrecked over the weekend in his DUI crash is registered to one Matthew K. Barnes… TMZ Sports has learned.
Oh, boy.