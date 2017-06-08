Bring on the Herd: Bucks round up D-League team name

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will be rounding up the Herd.

The Bucks announced that their new NBA Developmental League team in Oshkosh will be known as the Wisconsin Herd. A new arena is being built for the team, which starts play in November.

“The Wisconsin Herd is so much more than a team name; it’s a brand that embodies a group of players fighting to join the Milwaukee Bucks, along with an excited fan base ready to rally behind Wisconsin’s newest team,” said Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes. “We hope the people of the Fox Valley join the Herd today with family-affordable season tickets to watch future NBA talent.”

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”

A logo for the Herd will be unveiled on June 22. The Bucks say they chose the “Wisconsin Herd” name to reflect the NBA team’s brand and connections to the state.

Oshkosh is about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

 

LeBron defends pass to Kyle Korver late in Game 3 from idiotic criticism

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

LeBron James is the first NBA superstar of the social media age, and with that has come a microscopic level of scrutiny — seemingly often from people who do not know the game.

The latest idiotic bit of criticism of LeBron comes from his decision to pass to Kyle Korver in the corner for a good look three with under one minute to go in the game and the Cavaliers up two. Korver missed, Kevin Durant took the ball the other way and hit what would prove to be the game-winner.

The criticism is that LeBron should have shot rather than passed. Which is stupid on multiple levels. Of course, LeBron was asked about that play after the game and if he would do it differently if he could do it over again.

“If I could have the play over again, I would come off a three screen situation,” LeBron said. “Draymond would switch on me with five fouls. I would get him leaning. I would drive left. I would see K.D. step up. I would see Stephen Curry drop on Kevin. And I would see Kyle Korver in the corner, one of the greatest three-point shooters in this league’s history, and give him an opportunity in the short corner. I would do the same exact thing.”

LeBron has been criticized since before he won his first ring for making plays like this — he chose to make the right basketball play rather than jack up a contested shot, and fans get on him if the shot doesn’t fall. He gets the blame for not playing hero ball, even though we can watch the team smacking the Cavaliers around in the Finals to see why hero ball is not how you win big.

Here are some other thoughts.

• Kyle Korver shot 59 percent on left corner threes this season, he was 50 percent from the left corner in the playoffs (7-of-14). He is fifth on the NBA’s all-time list of most made three-pointers in a career. It’s not like LeBron passed it to Tristan Thompson for a three, this is Kyle Freakin’ Korver.

• LeBron was not driving directly at the rim, so you’re talking a leaner over multiple defenders, including Durant’s length. That is not a high percentage shot, not as good as Korver from the corner.

• No, you don’t know that Draymond Green would have fouled him. Green’s a smart player who had gone five minutes without fouling out, and again the help defender was there. If you’re saying that LeBron should have driven at him, well…

“I had a 101 drives last night (laughter). I didn’t have 101, but you get the gist of it,” James said. “I’m sorry I didn’t go for 102.”

• LeBron had a 39/11/9 night, he was +7 in the game — the Cavaliers were -12 in the 2:23 he was rested. But sure, it’s his fault they lost.

• A lot of the criticism of LeBron online (especially Twitter) seems to come from the self-appointed guardians of the legacies of Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. People emotionally invested in seeing LeBron fail because they falsely believe it makes their guy look better (these people love the “count the ringzzzzz” argument). I’m pretty sure I remember Jordan passing to Steve Kerr and John Paxson in key moments. I’m pretty sure I remember Kobe Bryant passing to Derek Fisher or Robert Horry or Shaq in key moments. Would Kobe have taken that shot? Probably. But his clutch numbers suggest that may not have been the best option.

 

Rumor: LeBron James could join Lakers or Clippers

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

A rumor emerged about LeBron James signing with the Lakers a day after the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship.

So, with the Cavs trailing the NBA Finals 3-0 and LeBron’s supporting cast letting him down, you know there’d be speculation about his future outside Cleveland.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Rumblings across the league suggest that LeBron will consider taking his talents out West

Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James.

This sound crazy. But LeBron returning to Cleveland sounded crazy before it happened, and that was rumored more than a year before he actually left the Heat.

There are rarely timelines attached to this rumor. LeBron can become a free agent in 2018.

The idea is that LeBron completed his goal by delivering Cleveland a title and now feels unencumbered. He could leave next year – or whenever he wants.

But would LeBron actually leave the Cavaliers again? I think this rumor stays alive for a few reasons:

1. LeBron has hinted at having eyes for another team. He said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. If it weren’t already difficult to see that happening in Cleveland, Anthony said they’d want to go “someplace warm.” Los Angeles certainly qualifies.

2. LeBron seemingly enjoys the Los Angeles lifestyle. He owns a house there, as does his agent. LeBron has organized offseason workouts there for the Cavs.

3. LeBron wants to keep the Cavaliers on their toes. His return came with terms – a financial commitment from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Don’t spend enough, and LeBron could leave. Whether he actually would follow through, LeBron stands to make his Cleveland experience better by having the threat known.

4. It’s fun. LeBron is the best player in the league, and the Lakers the NBA’s most popular team. The Clippers have newfound relevance and play in a large market. It’s just plain fun to speculate on the possibility and the upheaval it’d cause.

I suspect that last point is driving much of this rumor. Among all the rumors that make at least some sense, this one might be the most intriguing – what it’d mean for both Cleveland and his next team, what it’d mean for the league, what it’d mean for LeBron’s legacy.

People want to discuss it. It doesn’t matter whether it’s grounded in reality or not.

LeBron, is it fair the Warriors added Durant? “I don’t care…. It’s great for our league”

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

“It’s not fair.”

That’s the cry not just from Cavaliers fans, but also from some online (or with sports talk radio microphones) complaining about competitive balance in the NBA. Last summer Kevin Durant made a move that decimated one contender (Oklahoma City) and turned a team that had already been to the Finals two years running into a juggernaut.

LeBron, is that fair?

“Oh, I mean, it’s part of the rules,” LeBron said. “The difference between my situation is — well, the best thing with Golden State’s situation is a lot of their guys are drafted. They drafted a lot of their guys. Three of their best players were already drafted, so they were able to hold on to them because they own the Bird rights, if everybody knows the CBA. So they’re able to keep Steph, Klay and Draymond and able to go out and sign someone else like they did this past summer by just getting rid of a couple pieces in Harrison Barnes and not re-signing Barbosa and Bogut and guys from last year’s team….

“But is it fair? I don’t care. I mean, I think it’s great. It’s great for our league. Right now, look at our TV ratings, look at the money our league is pouring in. I mean, guys are loving the game, our fans love the game. I mean, who am Ito say if it’s fair or not? No matter who I’m going against, if I’m going against four Hall of Famers, like I said before the series started with Draymond, Klay, Steph, and K.D., or if I’m going against two or whatever the case may be, I’m always excited to play the game. And I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team. So that’s what you want to do.

“Is it fair that the New York Yankees in the ’90s was adding piece after piece after piece after piece? I mean, if you have the opportunity to do that — is it fair that the Cowboys added Deion Sanders?

“I mean, listen. It happens. It’s sports. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it. Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.”

First, we need to note LeBron is both a Yankees and Cowboys fan.

Second, LeBron is right that the Warriors had to let a couple of people go, but that’s not the main reason they got KD. They landed Durant because the NBA salary cap spiked dramatically thanks to a new television deal. The league and NBA owners wanted to smooth that rapid rise in over several years to prevent this kind of thing, but the players union — of which LeBron is a VP — shot that idea down. So there was a flood of money in the system last year, and that opened the door.

Third, and as noted by LeBron, outside KD Warriors built this team the way the league hopes every team would build — they drafted well and developed their guys internally. They didn’t just buy a team, they built one. Same with how the Spurs built their dynasty. The Warriors added Durant, but it’s not like they violated league rules to do it, so of course it’s fair. They were lucky and smart enough to pull it off, more power to them.

LeBron jumped ships to potentially great teams, but in both Miami and Cleveland there were a lot of new pieces thrown together, and they had to work stuff out. Both teams didn’t win a title until year two The difference for Durant is he stepped into, and fit perfectly with, an existing structure. It was about fitting in, not building.

For all the complaining about competitive balance, these NBA Finals have seen a spike in television ratings from a year ago (and that does not include streaming numbers, which also are way up). It may bother some hardcore people, but it’s not bothering most fans. The NBA got its best ratings in the 1990s when Jordan’s Bulls were THE dominant force — the NBA thrives with its biggest stars on its biggest stage. Dynasties — from the ’60s Celtics though the Magic/Bird era through Jordan — are good for the NBA. Golden State may just be adding to that.

And that is fair.

Here are the 10 players reportedly invited to 2017 NBA draft

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

There are few better indicators of NBA-wide consensus on prospects than draft invites.

The league confers with team executives to determine which players are most highly rated, wanting to avoid another Rashard Lewis-esque wait in the green room. It’s not a perfect process, but teams are less likely to mislead the league than mislead the media. In a time of year filled with rumors, accurate and inaccurate, this is one of the more meaningful tells.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:

Ten players, including projected top-two picks Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, have been invited to attend the 2017 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in New York on June 22nd, league sources told DraftExpress.

The invited players, in alphabetical order:

Lonzo Ball

Zach Collins

De'Aaron Fox

Markelle Fultz

Jonathan Isaac

Josh Jackson

Lauri Markkanen

Malik Monk

Dennis Smith

Jayson Tatum

The group of green room prospects is expected to reach up to 20 when ten more invites go out in the next few days

All those players already appeared likely to get drafted high in the first round. No real surprises there.

Frank Ntilikina is the most highly touted player omitted, an interesting signal on his stock. But I bet he gets included in the next round of invites, which will be far more interesting.

Even the most hyped candidates come with major questions that could sink them deep into the draft: Donovan Mitchell (point guard skills for someone with point guard height), Luke Kennard (athleticism), O.G. Anunoby (injury), Harry Giles (injury). And that’s just five players, including Ntilikina. Whom will the NBA pick for the other five or so invites?