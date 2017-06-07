Getty Images

Was Warriors pushing for 73 wins last season a mistake? Green says yes, Curry has no regrets

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

In the autopsy of the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers last Finals, a number of things came up: Draymond Green‘s suspension for Game 5, Andrew Bogut’s injury for the last few games of that series (a vastly underrated issue), and just how healthy was Stephen Curry.

Also, did the push for 73 regular season wins wear down Golden State down?

Speaking to the media Wednesday in Cleveland, Draymond Green said it was an error, in the context of being asked about the team “circling” a 16-0 playoff record.

“No, we made that mistake of circling 73 and worrying about the wrong thing before. It don’t matter,” Green said.

However, Stephen Curry saw it differently.

“I don’t know,” Curry said. “In the moment you obviously want to — that was a decision that we had talked about and we had discussed as a group and answered questions from the media pretty much from January on about that being a possibility, so I don’t know if there may be have been a little bit of a mental fatigue when it comes to just how much it took to get that 73 done and then having to restart and go to the playoffs.

“But honestly, I wouldn’t regret those decisions at all. We were one game away from winning a championship, so you can — I don’t think you can second guess that that much.”

It’s hard to say how much it mattered. Not as much as the Green suspension. But did the extra wear-and-tear impact Curry’s injury recovery, or other aspects around the team? We will never know, but most Warriors players and those around the team seem to think it played some role. Notice how it was very much not on the table this year? Not a coincidence.

It’s also not the big difference between these finals and last year’s — that would be one Kevin Durant.

 

LeBron James, are you tired? “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good.”

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers have asked a lot LeBron James these Finals — facilitate the offense on one end, spend time guarding Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on the other. He has to be the best player on the court for Cleveland to have a chance in any game.

So far he’s been brilliant, but he’s also faded in the second halves as he’s appeared to get tired. We’ve seen him hanging on his shorts, and we’ve seen the numbers: In the first half of two Finals games LeBron is averaging 18.5 points on 65 percent shooting, but in the second half it falls to 10 points on 44 percent. He settles for more jumpers and doesn’t get to the rim the same way.

So LeBron, are you getting tired?

What did you expect him to say? Clearly, LeBron is getting a little tired in the second halves, but it’s because he’s human and the Cavaliers are asking a lot of him — and not giving him much help. When LeBron goes to the bench for a little rest, the Warriors tend to go on runs. If the Cavs bench can play better at home Wednesday night and get LeBron a little more rest, it will be a big step in the right direction for a team that needs a win. Desperately.

Dirk Nowitzki: Mavericks haven’t told me whether they’ll exercise $25 million team option

dirk nowitzki
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

The Mavericks’ $25 million team option on Dirk Nowitzki is more than six times bigger than the second-largest team option for next season (Pacers’ $4 million option on Lavoy Allen). It’s rare, if not unprecedented, a team controls so much money in the form of an option.

What will Dallas do?

Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com:

https://twitter.com/EarlKSneed/status/872138661026025473

Nowitzki:

There’s an obviously an opt out – or a team opt out. They haven’t told me if that’s what we’re going to do, if that’s the route we’re going to take. I think Mark is vacationing somewhere with the family as of now. I’m sure when he gets back, we’re going to sit down and see what’s best. As of right now, I don’t see anything changing.

Nowitzki said he plans to return next season, and it’s hard to see him playing for another team after spending his first 19 seasons with Dallas. The production of Nowitzki, who turns 39 this month, is no longer worth anything near $25 million. But this contract was more large honorarium than competitively bargained.

The question isn’t whether Nowitzki returns to the Mavericks. It’s at what price.

If they decline Nowitzki’s option and convince him to take a large discount (to something like the $4,328,000 room exception), they can pursue big free agents like reported target Jrue Holiday. If they strike out, they could always re-sign Nowitzki to a big one-year deal as a retirement gift.

Or they could just guarantee Nowitzki a $25 million sendoff by exercising his option. That’d delay major talent upgrades beyond the No. 9 pick another year, but Dallas probably isn’t winning much next year anyway.

Here’s guessing Nowitzki and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban amicably options (pun intended) rather than just the team unilaterally making a decision.

Luke Walton admits what many teams thinking: Warriors make this good time for slow rebuild

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

There is an inpatient segment of Laker fandom — and just about every other fan base — that wants then to go after Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Russell Westbrook (if he becomes a free agent) and any other star they can. Do whatever it takes to become a contender again as fast as they can, it’s what they see as the Lakers’ rightful place in the universe.

The problem is the Golden State Warriors.

They have dominated these Finals, have been to the Finals three straight years, every one of their core players is younger than 30, and after they re-sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant this summer their core four are locked in for at least two more seasons (Klay Thompson is the next free agent, in 2019). They are the Mount Everest nobody may be able to scale for a few years.

That has up-and-coming teams in the West thinking three, four, or five years out with their rebuilds. It’s something teams don’t generally talk about publically but admit privately. Which is why it was nice to hear Lakers’ coach Luke Walton say on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” podcast he recommends a patient rebuild right now (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

“I joke a lot. I said ‘if there’s a time to be rebuilding, this is the time to do it.’ The Warriors don’t look like they’re going anywhere for a while. They’re pretty darn good right now,” said Walton….

“Obviously there’s players in this league that if you can get, it’s really tough to say no to because the superstars in this league are good enough to make you a contender or not. It’s the difference between having a very good team with lots of role players or having a team that can actually, legitimately win an NBA championship…

“My only caution would be let’s not give up too much of our young core for one superstar because, like we just talked about before, let’s not forget that those Golden State Warriors are just a little bit north of us and it’s going to take a lot more than one superstar to dethrone them from the West. There’s that fine line in trying to get there quicker rather than developing our own guys. I think Rob (Pelinka) and Magic (Johnson) are very aware of that. They’re constantly looking at the best way to get us to be a true contender, not just on paper.”

To use an “it’s never going to happen” example, trade D'Angelo Russell and one of the Lakers’ oversized contracts (say Timofey Mozgov), draft Lonzo Ball, and where are the Lakers? They jump from 26 wins to maybe 36 (depending upon the improvement of Brandon Ingram and others), and they miss out on the playoffs by a few games (and George has shifted to essentially Pacers West). The Lakers are better drafting Ball (or whoever), developing their young players, then in the summer of 2018 — or better yet, maybe 2019 — target big free agents. Build a core and a system that works, then add to it, as Boston did (they won 41 games before adding Al Horford). Think a few years out.

Maybe by then, the Warriors will not look like quite as daunting a force.

Supporting cast holding back Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue showed nearly the bare minimum amount of trust in J.R. Smith in the second half of Game 2. Lue also said Smith would still start Game 3.

Cleveland just appears short on options – and the problem runs far deeper than Smith.

LeBron James has been brilliant. Kevin Love is giving everything he has. Kyrie Irving has had moments despite overall underwhelming play.

The Cavaliers’ supporting cast has just come up empty in the NBA Finals, which the Warriors lead, 2-0.

Beyond its Big Three, Cleveland’s other players are shooting 29.9% from the field, including 21.4% on 3-pointers. Deron Williams (0-for-9 overall, 0-for-4 on 3-pointers), Smith (1-for-6, 1-for-4), Kyle Korver (2-for-7, 1-for-7), Iman Shumpert (3-for-12, 1-for-5) and Channing Frye (1-for-5, 0-for-1) have been particularly inept. (Whew, that’s a long list.)

Tristan Thompson is getting kept off the glass. He has eight rebounds in the series – half as many as Stephen Curry. (Credit Zaza Pachulia, whose sudden villainy overshadows a quietly impressive game, for boxing out so well.)

The Cavs’ role players haven’t collectively been up to snuff defensively. It’s not just that they haven’t blocked a single shot, they’re routinely getting beat. Admittedly, defense isn’t the calling card for many of them. But it’s still a glaring flaw – especially when their shots aren’t falling.

Maybe they’ll play better at home. Game 3 is in Cleveland tonight, and Game 4 will be there Friday.

But they’ve set a low baseline.

The Cavaliers’ supporting cast – players other than LeBron, Love and Irving – has combined for a cumulative Game Score (a rough measure of a players’ contributions) of just 35.6.

For perspective, Kevin Durant (67.3), Stephen Curry (52.2) and LeBron are each beating that individually. Love (35.2) comes close.

Of the 68 teams to play in the Finals since 1984, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go, the 2017 Cavs’ supporting cast (defined as all players beyond the team’s top three in Game Score) has the 11th-worst cumulative Game Score through two games.

Here’s every time a team’s supporting cast produced a cumulative Game Score below 40 in the first two games of a Finals. The team’s opponent is noted, as are its three leaders in Game Score.

