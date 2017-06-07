Rumor: Kings considering trading picks No. 5, 10 to move up and get De’Aaron Fox

Unlike the NFL, you rarely see NBA teams trade multiple picks to move up in the draft. Not so much because the lower teams aren’t willing to package as much as the teams higher up the draft aren’t willing to trade down — top end talent matters most in the NBA, and the sport doesn’t have the attrition rate of football so multiple picks matters less.
However, it does happen. Chad Ford of ESPN reports in his latest mock draft that the Kings would consider moving up to go after Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox.
There’s talk inside the organization about combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox. If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.
Let me break out multiple thoughts here:
• This time of year take every rumor and report with a grain of salt. There’s more smoke being blown right now than in an Amsterdam coffeehouse. Ford, in particular, throws out a lot of stuff that doesn’t always come to pass.
• Who would trade with the Kings? Not Boston at No. 1, and the Lakers aren’t looking to move down without a Godfather deal (and the Kings don’t have the players they’d surrender, in addition to one or both picks, to make that happen). Philly? Maybe if they don’t love Josh Jackson or Fox after working them out, but again they are going to ask for a quality veteran more than another young player (they would just draft that), and Arron Afflalo doesn’t fit that bill. They aren’t going to package all that to move up one spot with the Suns. So who exactly do they trade with?
• Fox is a guy moving up draft boards; he was already considered a top-five guy anyway.
• No doubt the Kings are talking about trades — they are talking about everything. Every team is. All options are considered. That’s very different from pulling the trigger. But the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins and they will be hunting for a star, something they will be more likely to find higher up the draft board than No. 5. And 10.
Baron Davis is 38 years old, is a former 2-time NBA All-Star, and he can still ball.
Not only can he still ball, people are still apparently making mixtapes of Davis playing basketball.
This one comes courtesy of the Drew League, a Nike-backed basketball league in LA that combines NBA players, retired player, streetball players, and local kids all on one floor.
Via Twitter:
Baron Davis is still up on what the kids are doing. He even did that double-dribble travel move in the first highlight that Stephen Curry did on LeBron James in the Finals.
Long Live Baron Davis.
Dwight Howard has always been a player who operated around the basket, either with athletic but gawky post moves or by offensive rebounding prowess. But now the Atlanta Hawks big man is going to add something else to his game: 3-point shooting.
Howard appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday, and during the discussion announced that he had been working on his 3-point shooting as a means to extend his career.
He was well aware that it’s going to be strange for folks to see him suddenly shooting 3-pointers when he has never really been a shooter outside of eight feet.
For context, Howard has taken a total of 56 3-pointers during his 13-year career.
Via Twitter:
To shed some more light on this, in addition to being a career 56.6 percent free-throw shooter, here are Howard’s splits from last season, per Basketball-Reference.com:
- At rim: 72.6%
- 3 to 10 feet: 32.7%
- 10 to 16 feet: 33.3%
- 60 to 3-point line: 24%
- 3-point line+: 0%
Not great, Bob.
Let’s see if he actually shoots them next season. The Hawks need something now that they lost Kyle Korver, I guess?
The Phoenix Suns are a team who once decided against drafting Kawhi Leonard because he sweated too much in their interview. Which seems bad, but not as bad as it would be to run the workout the team apparently makes every draft prospect go through.
According to a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Suns make draft prospects run a drill every season that involves trying to see how many times they can traverse the length of the floor in three minutes.
Just watching it makes me think of how many times I almost ralphed doing suicides in high school.
Via Twitter:
It looks like Kentucky’s Malik Monk got to 25 before time expired. Which is a lot! The record is apparently 28 and 3/4 lengths in three minutes, held jointly by T.J. McConnell and Tyler Haws.
The Golden State Warriors are up on the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0, in the 2017 NBA Finals. Last season the Warriors lost in tremendous fashion after a 73-win regular season, dropping a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers before falling in seven games.
Were the Warriors preoccupied with chasing a 73-9 record, moreso than winning the NBA Finals? Probably not. Plus, that timeline doesn’t really make any sense. Plus, Stephen Curry was injured and Draymond Green got himself suspended for Game 5. But I digress.
Green told reporters on Tuesday that the Warriors are indeed trying to concentrate on winning the series rather than going for the perfect run this year.
Via Twitter:
Going 16-0 would be helpful, given that it would lead to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. And you want to win every game you play. So I’ll take Green’s comments at face value.
The Warriors would like to win more basketball games. They probably will, too.
Game 3 is in Cleveland on Wednesday night.