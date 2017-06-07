Rascal Flatts to perform anthem before Game 3 of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rascal Flatts will sing the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The platinum-selling country music trio performed the anthem during Cleveland’s appearance in the 2015 Finals against Golden State, which lead this year’s series 2-0 heading into Wednesday night’s game.
Two of the group’s members, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox, are from Ohio.
Cavaliers fans are hoping the group can bring luck to the team, which bounced back after being drubbed in the first two games of the Finals last year to win Game 3 by 30 points.
NBA players generally were excited to visit Barack Obama’s White House after winning a championship — the first African-American president in a majority black league, plus he played himself. He was the Baller-in-Chief and it was an honor to get invited to his pick-up games (and a badge of honor).
Donald Trump… not so much.
When these Finals are over, some players re going to have to make a decision about whether they want to visit Trump’s White House. Politico spoke to Kobe Bryant — a guy with more than his share of White House visits — about what he missed about Obama, but they threw in a question about whether he would visit Trump after a title.
“I probably would go,” he said. “That visit is more than how you feel about the current administration. It’s about the guys next to you, about the flag, about the kids out there who look up to you and the United States. But, honestly, it’s a tough call.”
If (when?) the Warriors win, things will be interesting on the White House visit front. Coach Steve Kerr has been a consistent and vocal critic of Trump, particularly around the proposed travel ban (Kerr’s father was murdered by Islamic jihadi back in 1984 when the elder Kerr was the president of the American University of Beirut). Curry worked with Obama on projects and was critical of the head of Under Armor (who sponsors Curry) for being a very public Trump supporter. Also, the Warriors fan base is centered in San Francisco, pretty much ground zero for the Trump resistance movement — they would take heat for going.
With Cleveland, LeBron James campaigned for and endorsed Hillary Clinton. However, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert is a big Trump supporter.
The NBA itself has been part of things anti-Trump — the NBA’s core demographic is younger and more urban than other major sports, and that demo was not Trump’s core. Meaning the White House visit issue isn’t going away.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have asked a lot LeBron James these Finals — facilitate the offense on one end, spend time guarding Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on the other. He has to be the best player on the court for Cleveland to have a chance in any game.
So far he’s been brilliant, but he’s also faded in the second halves as he’s appeared to get tired. We’ve seen him hanging on his shorts, and we’ve seen the numbers: In the first half of two Finals games LeBron is averaging 18.5 points on 65 percent shooting, but in the second half it falls to 10 points on 44 percent. He settles for more jumpers and doesn’t get to the rim the same way.
So LeBron, are you getting tired?
What did you expect him to say? Clearly, LeBron is getting a little tired in the second halves, but it’s because he’s human and the Cavaliers are asking a lot of him — and not giving him much help. When LeBron goes to the bench for a little rest, the Warriors tend to go on runs. If the Cavs bench can play better at home Wednesday night and get LeBron a little more rest, it will be a big step in the right direction for a team that needs a win. Desperately.
In the autopsy of the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers last Finals, a number of things came up: Draymond Green‘s suspension for Game 5, Andrew Bogut’s injury for the last few games of that series (a vastly underrated issue), and just how healthy was Stephen Curry.
Also, did the push for 73 regular season wins wear down Golden State down?
Speaking to the media Wednesday in Cleveland, Draymond Green said it was an error, in the context of being asked about the team “circling” a 16-0 playoff record.
“No, we made that mistake of circling 73 and worrying about the wrong thing before. It don’t matter,” Green said.
However, Stephen Curry saw it differently.
“I don’t know,” Curry said. “In the moment you obviously want to — that was a decision that we had talked about and we had discussed as a group and answered questions from the media pretty much from January on about that being a possibility, so I don’t know if there may be have been a little bit of a mental fatigue when it comes to just how much it took to get that 73 done and then having to restart and go to the playoffs.
“But honestly, I wouldn’t regret those decisions at all. We were one game away from winning a championship, so you can — I don’t think you can second guess that that much.”
It’s hard to say how much it mattered. Not as much as the Green suspension. But did the extra wear-and-tear impact Curry’s injury recovery, or other aspects around the team? We will never know, but most Warriors players and those around the team seem to think it played some role. Notice how it was very much not on the table this year? Not a coincidence.
It’s also not the big difference between these finals and last year’s — that would be one Kevin Durant.
The Mavericks’ $25 million team option on Dirk Nowitzki is more than six times bigger than the second-largest team option for next season (Pacers’ $4 million option on Lavoy Allen). It’s rare, if not unprecedented, a team controls so much money in the form of an option.
What will Dallas do?
Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com:
https://twitter.com/EarlKSneed/status/872138661026025473
Nowitzki:
There’s an obviously an opt out – or a team opt out. They haven’t told me if that’s what we’re going to do, if that’s the route we’re going to take. I think Mark is vacationing somewhere with the family as of now. I’m sure when he gets back, we’re going to sit down and see what’s best. As of right now, I don’t see anything changing.
Nowitzki said he plans to return next season, and it’s hard to see him playing for another team after spending his first 19 seasons with Dallas. The production of Nowitzki, who turns 39 this month, is no longer worth anything near $25 million. But this contract was more large honorarium than competitively bargained.
The question isn’t whether Nowitzki returns to the Mavericks. It’s at what price.
If they decline Nowitzki’s option and convince him to take a large discount (to something like the $4,328,000 room exception), they can pursue big free agents like reported target Jrue Holiday. If they strike out, they could always re-sign Nowitzki to a big one-year deal as a retirement gift.
Or they could just guarantee Nowitzki a $25 million sendoff by exercising his option. That’d delay major talent upgrades beyond the No. 9 pick another year, but Dallas probably isn’t winning much next year anyway.
Here’s guessing Nowitzki and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban amicably options (pun intended) rather than just the team unilaterally making a decision.