NBA playoffs in unprecedented competitive drought

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

Avery Bradley‘s shot bounced high off the rim, teetered around the cylinder then fell. Celtics 111, Cavaliers 108 – the biggest playoff upset in NBA history, fittingly capped by a thrilling game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

That was 17 days ago.

The Warriors and Cavs emphatically closing out the conference finals, a prolonged break before the NBA Finals and a Golden State-dominant start to the Finals has produced an unprecedented competitive drought. There have been a record 16 days within a postseason without a single-digit game.

Cleveland and Golden State could end the drought in Game 3 tonight, but this span stands alone:

Report: Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg a candidate to coach Ohio State

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

The Bulls said they wouldn’t fire Fred Hoiberg.

But maybe he’ll take matters into his own hands.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta, creating an appealing vacancy for an accomplished college coach like Hoiberg, who previously coached Iowa State. Apparently, the fit is a little more than circumstantial.

Gary Parrish of CBS:

Columbus would be a soft landing for Hoiberg, who has looked in over his head in two seasons with the Bulls.

Hoiberg has seemingly failed to engender much confidence from his players, and Jimmy Butler has repeatedly publicly critiqued the coach. Whether his own players or opponents, Hoiberg has just stumbled into too many odd and unnecessary complications. Or his players bypass his leadership altogether, like when Butler and Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo publicly sparred over the team’s direction.

We still haven’t seen Hoiberg’s offense fully unleashed in the NBA – a product of Chicago’s uneven roster – and he might want to see this through. But after all the headaches, he might prefer to return to college, where he’d have greater control over his players

Hoiberg’s job security appears low. The chance he could be fired next season and the appeal of coaching the Buckeyes might push him into a preemptive move.

Report: Warriors sweep could cost team $22 million in lost gate revenue

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

Nobody in the Warriors ownership group would complain — they would rather have the ring.

But if you wonder why sometimes management of a franchise pushes for the playoffs over tanking for draft position, this little note from Darren Rovell at ESPN can help explain it — teams rake in a lot of additional revenue from playoff games. In the Warriors case, the difference between a sweep and seven games is north of $20 million.

In fact, a Game 5 in Oakland alone comes close to paying Steph Curry’s salary for the entire 2016-17 season: $12.1 million. All told, sweeping the series in Cleveland and not returning twice to the Bay Area, as the Warriors did last year for Games 5 and 7, would cost the Warriors’ ownership group more than $22 million.

Read the article and you see that’s some back-of-the-napkin math by Rovell that doesn’t take into account some team expenses and may overestimate revenue a little, but the basic fact is teams make a lot of money on hosting playoff games. For teams on the bubble between profit and loss, a handful of playoff home games can push a team into the black. (If you want to know why the NBA will not go back to the best-of-5 first round most of us would prefer, there is your answer.)

Here’s why the extra income: Teams pay players during the regular season, but not the playoffs (they make some money from a pool from the NBA, but the teams don’t have to cut checks twice a month anymore). That’s 50 percent of their revenue, not to mention all their other expenses (training staff, coach, business side staff, equipment, etc.). While the NBA takes a 25 percent cut of the playoff gate receipts, the team keeps the rest (some expenses are still there, but not the largest one). It’s millions and millions in profit (and for teams where the owner also controls the building, a lot of money goes into that pocket as well).

That doesn’t mean Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant care and want to see another home game or two just to pad the bottom line for their billionaire owners. Just remember the NBA remains a business, so the money matters.

Do you want to see a bust of LeBron James made out of dryer lint? Of course you do.

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

LeBron James brought Cleveland its first major sports title in 54 years — that is the kind of man they build statues of.

But out of dryer lint?

From the things you can’t make up category, I bring you this, via ESPN’s J.A. Adande.

My questions, and there are a litany of them, start with who has 30-pounds of dryer lint around? Have there been lint sculptures of other famous Clevelanders? How does one look at dryer lint and think “I should save this for sculpture, it’s the perfect media”?

Add this to the “Clevelanders are crazy about LeBron” file.

Would Kobe visit Trump White House after title? “Probably… honestly, it’s a tough call”

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

NBA players generally were excited to visit Barack Obama’s White House after winning a championship — the first African-American president in a majority black league, plus he played himself. He was the Baller-in-Chief and it was an honor to get invited to his pick-up games (and a badge of honor).

Donald Trump… not so much.

When these Finals are over, some players re going to have to make a decision about whether they want to visit Trump’s White House. Politico spoke to Kobe Bryant — a guy with more than his share of White House visits — about what he missed about Obama, but they threw in a question about whether he would visit Trump after a title.

“I probably would go,” he said. “That visit is more than how you feel about the current administration. It’s about the guys next to you, about the flag, about the kids out there who look up to you and the United States. But, honestly, it’s a tough call.”

If (when?) the Warriors win, things will be interesting on the White House visit front. Coach Steve Kerr has been a consistent and vocal critic of Trump, particularly around the proposed travel ban (Kerr’s father was murdered by Islamic jihadi back in 1984 when the elder Kerr was the president of the American University of Beirut). Curry worked with Obama on projects and was critical of the head of Under Armor (who sponsors Curry) for being a very public Trump supporter. Also, the Warriors fan base is centered in San Francisco, pretty much ground zero for the Trump resistance movement — they would take heat for going.

With Cleveland, LeBron James campaigned for and endorsed Hillary Clinton. However, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert is a big Trump supporter.

The NBA itself has been part of things anti-Trump — the NBA’s core demographic is younger and more urban than other major sports, and that demo was not Trump’s core. Meaning the White House visit issue isn’t going away.