Luke Walton admits what many teams thinking: Warriors make this good time for slow rebuild

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

There is an inpatient segment of Laker fandom — and just about every other fan base — that wants then to go after Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Russell Westbrook (if he becomes a free agent) and any other star they can. Do whatever it takes to become a contender again as fast as they can, it’s what they see as the Lakers’ rightful place in the universe.

The problem is the Golden State Warriors.

They have dominated these Finals, have been to the Finals three straight years, every one of their core players is younger than 30, and after they re-sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant this summer their core four are locked in for at least two more seasons (Klay Thompson is the next free agent, in 2019). They are the Mount Everest nobody may be able to scale for a few years.

That has up-and-coming teams in the West thinking three, four, or five years out with their rebuilds. It’s something teams don’t generally talk about publically but admit privately. Which is why it was nice to hear Lakers’ coach Luke Walton say on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” podcast he recommends a patient rebuild right now (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

“I joke a lot. I said ‘if there’s a time to be rebuilding, this is the time to do it.’ The Warriors don’t look like they’re going anywhere for a while. They’re pretty darn good right now,” said Walton….

“Obviously there’s players in this league that if you can get, it’s really tough to say no to because the superstars in this league are good enough to make you a contender or not. It’s the difference between having a very good team with lots of role players or having a team that can actually, legitimately win an NBA championship…

“My only caution would be let’s not give up too much of our young core for one superstar because, like we just talked about before, let’s not forget that those Golden State Warriors are just a little bit north of us and it’s going to take a lot more than one superstar to dethrone them from the West. There’s that fine line in trying to get there quicker rather than developing our own guys. I think Rob (Pelinka) and Magic (Johnson) are very aware of that. They’re constantly looking at the best way to get us to be a true contender, not just on paper.”

To use an “it’s never going to happen” example, trade D'Angelo Russell and one of the Lakers’ oversized contracts (say Timofey Mozgov), draft Lonzo Ball, and where are the Lakers? They jump from 26 wins to maybe 36 (depending upon the improvement of Brandon Ingram and others), and they miss out on the playoffs by a few games (and George has shifted to essentially Pacers West). The Lakers are better drafting Ball (or whoever), developing their young players, then in the summer of 2018 — or better yet, maybe 2019 — target big free agents. Build a core and a system that works, then add to it, as Boston did (they won 41 games before adding Al Horford). Think a few years out.

Maybe by then, the Warriors will not look like quite as daunting a force.

Dirk Nowitzki: Mavericks haven’t told me whether they’ll exercise $25 million team option

dirk nowitzki
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

The Mavericks’ $25 million team option on Dirk Nowitzki is more than six times bigger than the second-largest team option for next season (Pacers’ $4 million option on Lavoy Allen). It’s rare, if not unprecedented, a team controls so much money in the form of an option.

What will Dallas do?

Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com:

Nowitzki:

There’s an obviously an opt out – or a team opt out. They haven’t told me if that’s what we’re going to do, if that’s the route we’re going to take. I think Mark is vacationing somewhere with the family as of now. I’m sure when he gets back, we’re going to sit down and see what’s best. As of right now, I don’t see anything changing.

Nowitzki said he plans to return next season, and it’s hard to see him playing for another team after spending his first 19 seasons with Dallas. The production of Nowitzki, who turns 39 this month, is no longer worth anything near $25 million. But this contract was more large honorarium than competitively bargained.

The question isn’t whether Nowitzki returns to the Mavericks. It’s at what price.

If they decline Nowitzki’s option and convince him to take a large discount (to something like the $4,328,000 room exception), they can pursue big free agents like reported target Jrue Holiday. If they strike out, they could always re-sign Nowitzki to a big one-year deal as a retirement gift.

Or they could just guarantee Nowitzki a $25 million sendoff by exercising his option. That’d delay major talent upgrades beyond the No. 9 pick another year, but Dallas probably isn’t winning much next year anyway.

Here’s guessing Nowitzki and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban amicably options (pun intended) rather than just the team unilaterally making a decision.

Supporting cast holding back Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue showed nearly the bare minimum amount of trust in J.R. Smith in the second half of Game 2. Lue also said Smith would still start Game 3.

Cleveland just appears short on options – and the problem runs far deeper than Smith.

LeBron James has been brilliant. Kevin Love is giving everything he has. Kyrie Irving has had moments despite overall underwhelming play.

The Cavaliers’ supporting cast has just come up empty in the NBA Finals, which the Warriors lead, 2-0.

Beyond its Big Three, Cleveland’s other players are shooting 29.9% from the field, including 21.4% on 3-pointers. Deron Williams (0-for-9 overall, 0-for-4 on 3-pointers), Smith (1-for-6, 1-for-4), Kyle Korver (2-for-7, 1-for-7), Iman Shumpert (3-for-12, 1-for-5) and Channing Frye (1-for-5, 0-for-1) have been particularly inept. (Whew, that’s a long list.)

Tristan Thompson is getting kept off the glass. He has eight rebounds in the series – half as many as Stephen Curry. (Credit Zaza Pachulia, whose sudden villainy overshadows a quietly impressive game, for boxing out so well.)

The Cavs’ role players haven’t collectively been up to snuff defensively. It’s not just that they haven’t blocked a single shot, they’re routinely getting beat. Admittedly, defense isn’t the calling card for many of them. But it’s still a glaring flaw – especially when their shots aren’t falling.

Maybe they’ll play better at home. Game 3 is in Cleveland tonight, and Game 4 will be there Friday.

But they’ve set a low baseline.

The Cavaliers’ supporting cast – players other than LeBron, Love and Irving – has combined for a cumulative Game Score (a rough measure of a players’ contributions) of just 35.6.

For perspective, Kevin Durant (67.3), Stephen Curry (52.2) and LeBron are each beating that individually. Love (35.2) comes close.

Of the 68 teams to play in the Finals since 1984, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go, the 2017 Cavs’ supporting cast (defined as all players beyond the team’s top three in Game Score) has the 11th-worst cumulative Game Score through two games.

Here’s every time a team’s supporting cast produced a cumulative Game Score below 40 in the first two games of a Finals. The team’s opponent is noted, as are its three leaders in Game Score.

Report: Pacers rebuffing Paul George trade talks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Paul George will almost certainly enter unrestricted free agency in 2018 after missing All-NBA this year left him ineligible for a designated-veteran-player extension.

What do the Pacers do now?

Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders:

Indiana is in a pickle.

Another team’s max offer for George next year projects to be about $132 million over four years ($33 million annually). If George doesn’t make an All-NBA team next season, the Pacers’ max offer projects to be about $177 million over five years ($35 million annually). If he makes an All-NBA team next season, their max offer projects to be about $207 million over five years ($41 million annually).

Is Indiana’s advantage if he misses All-NBA enough? What about if he makes All-NBA? Even if the Pacers knew the answers to those questions, All-NBA won’t be determined until after the season – past the February trade deadline, the last opportunity to deal George.

So, they could trade him now. But his mutual flirtation with the Lakers lowers his trade value. Teams – including the Lakers – won’t surrender much if George is just going to sign in Los Angeles next year, anyway.

Maybe the Pacers should take whatever they can get for him. Maybe they should let him play out his contract, hoping he makes All-NBA next season, and dare him to take less money to leave.

The first step is gauging trade offers – but they’re apparently not doing that yet.

This could be strategy, implying reluctance to deal to extract better offers. Or they might just be intent on keeping him despite the risk of him walking in a year.

Perhaps, they’re still evaluating. After all, there’s little difference between a trade now and one on draft night.

But sooner or later, the Paul George situation is going to come to a head. Indiana can’t delay that forever.

Paul Pierce on Kevin Durant: ‘He may be the best player in the world today’

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

No matter who wins MVP, a regular-season award, this has been the time of year LeBron James proves he’s actually the best player in the world.

He was the best player in four, maybe five, of the last NBA Finals. He deservedly won Finals MVP in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He should have won in 2015 over Andre Iguodala despite playing for the losing Cavaliers. And LeBron was a step ahead of Finals MVP for most of the 2014 series until Leonard maybe overtook him late.

But these Finals have been different through two games. LeBron has excelled. Kevin Durant has played even better, leading the Warriors to a 2-0 lead.

That led to a bold statement from Paul Pierce, analyzing the game for ESPN. Pierce on Durant:

He may be the best player in the world today.

Pierce just slighting an old rival? Perhaps. But this is also a surprisingly fair claim.

The question at hand: If you could have only one, LeBron or Durant, for tonight’s Game 3, whom would you want on your team?

LeBron has proven himself the better player over the last several years, but he looks run down. Durant is fully locked in and appears to have no shortage of energy.

In simplest terms: Durant has outplayed LeBron in the Finals’ first two games.

But that doesn’t necessarily predict future results. Just because Durant outplayed LeBron in Games 1 and 2 doesn’t mean Durant will outplay LeBron in Game 3 and beyond. The larger sample, which favors LeBron, might hold more predictive power.

And Durant benefits from playing with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The game is easier for Durant than LeBron right now.

So back to the original question: If you could have only one, LeBron or Durant, for tonight’s Game 3, whom would you want on your team?

I don’t know – an uncertainty that shows how much trouble Cleveland is in.