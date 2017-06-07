LeBron steals from McGee on one end, throws down thunderous dunk on other (VIDEO)

LeBron James came out a man possessed in Game 3.
He started 7-of-8 from the floor for 15 points, and that was capped off by this play where he stole the ball from a posting up JaVale McGee on one end then threw down this hellacious dunk on the other.
Despite all of that, LeBron went to the bench for a little rest at the end of the first and the Cavs gave up everything and trailed 39-31 after one.
CLEVELAND – Kyrie Irving was made for situations like this – tight defense, no time to run a play.
CLEVELAND – LeBron James attacking the basket with a full head of steam in the open court? Look out.
Or if you’re Stephen Curry, reach in and somehow take the ball.
Another one-on-one matchup between the stars goes to Curry.
CLEVELAND – LeBron James can’t miss – even when he’s passing.
After opening Game 3 7-of-8 from the field, the Cavaliers star put this pass through the rim for two points. Kevin Love added a free throw, as Cleveland battles back against the Warriors.
The Bulls said they wouldn’t fire Fred Hoiberg.
But maybe he’ll take matters into his own hands.
Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta, creating an appealing vacancy for an accomplished college coach like Hoiberg, who previously coached Iowa State. Apparently, the fit is a little more than circumstantial.
Gary Parrish of CBS:
There are multiple reports.
Columbus would be a soft landing for Hoiberg, who has looked in over his head in two seasons with the Bulls.
Hoiberg has seemingly failed to engender much confidence from his players, and Jimmy Butler has repeatedly publicly critiqued the coach. Whether his own players or opponents, Hoiberg has just stumbled into too many odd and unnecessary complications. Or his players bypass his leadership altogether, like when Butler and Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo publicly sparred over the team’s direction.
We still haven’t seen Hoiberg’s offense fully unleashed in the NBA – a product of Chicago’s uneven roster – and he might want to see this through. But after all the headaches, he might prefer to return to college, where he’d have greater control over his players
Hoiberg’s job security appears low. The chance he could be fired next season and the appeal of coaching the Buckeyes might push him into a preemptive move.