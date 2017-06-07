Kyrie Irving spins and slashes for spectacular buzzer-beater (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Bulls said they wouldn’t fire Fred Hoiberg.

But maybe he’ll take matters into his own hands.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta, creating an appealing vacancy for an accomplished college coach like Hoiberg, who previously coached Iowa State. Apparently, the fit is a little more than circumstantial.

Gary Parrish of CBS:

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a real candidate at Ohio State, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 8, 2017

There are multiple reports.

Hearing increasingly strong rumbles that Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is on Ohio State's very short list as @GaryParrishCBS first reported. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 8, 2017

Fred Hoiberg is among the candidates at Ohio State, but as of now not among the leaders, source told ESPN. McDermott meeting tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 8, 2017

Columbus would be a soft landing for Hoiberg, who has looked in over his head in two seasons with the Bulls.

Hoiberg has seemingly failed to engender much confidence from his players, and Jimmy Butler has repeatedly publicly critiqued the coach. Whether his own players or opponents, Hoiberg has just stumbled into too many odd and unnecessary complications. Or his players bypass his leadership altogether, like when Butler and Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo publicly sparred over the team’s direction.

We still haven’t seen Hoiberg’s offense fully unleashed in the NBA – a product of Chicago’s uneven roster – and he might want to see this through. But after all the headaches, he might prefer to return to college, where he’d have greater control over his players

Hoiberg’s job security appears low. The chance he could be fired next season and the appeal of coaching the Buckeyes might push him into a preemptive move.