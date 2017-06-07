The commercial for Jalen Rose’s sitcom features Kobe Bryant making an 81-point game joke

What do Kobe Bryant and Jalen Rose have to talk about now that both are retired from the NBA? Well, if you’re Rose, hopefully it won’t be the 81 points the Kobe hung on the Raptors in 2006.
Then again, perhaps Rose has softened his stance regarding any references in his presence to the infamous game in which Rose claims Kobe netted just 12 of his points over Rose personally.
That certainly appears to be the case in this clip from Rose’s sitcom pilot, which was not picked up by ABC.
Via Twitter:
Who is the better actor here? The real tragedy is we will never get to find out.
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. He played with some of the greatest players of multiple generations. He probably would be a pretty good judge if you wanted to weigh some of those players against each other.
But … not like this.
During his time on ESPN’s “The Jump” program, Horry made some comments that were unnecessarily pointed and obviously a bit exaggerated.
Via USA Today:
“When we played San Antonio one time and Tim was killing me in the block, Phil refused to double-team Tim to get the ball out of his hands,” Horry said. “And Dream was 20 times better than Tim Duncan.”
Yipes. Tell us how you really feel, Bob. 20 times better? That seems egregious.
When Rachael Nicols and Paul Pierce started to pepper Horry with questions, he dug himself yet another hole, this time throwing pointed shade at San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili.
Pierce: “Listen, Dream was awesome. Dream was awesome, unbelievable. But he was not 20 times better than Tim Duncan. Not 20 times!”
Horry: “I’m saying you would rather have Dream at the free throw line at the end of a game, and you’re down.”
Pierce: “Dream is lucky Jordan retired. You would only have five rings if Jordan didn’t retire.”
Horry: “Let me just say this: You got yours because, if Manu Ginobili would have did the things he was supposed to do, I would have had like 10 championships.”
OK well, Horry’s going to have some explaining to do next time he’s in San Antonio. Or perhaps they’re good with him, exchanging rings for the ability to throw shade?
Guess we’ll just have to find out.
Unlike the NFL, you rarely see NBA teams trade multiple picks to move up in the draft. Not so much because the lower teams aren’t willing to package as much as the teams higher up the draft aren’t willing to trade down — top end talent matters most in the NBA, and the sport doesn’t have the attrition rate of football so multiple picks matters less.
However, it does happen. Chad Ford of ESPN reports in his latest mock draft that the Kings would consider moving up to go after Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox.
There’s talk inside the organization about combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox. If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.
Let me break out multiple thoughts here:
• This time of year take every rumor and report with a grain of salt. There’s more smoke being blown right now than in an Amsterdam coffeehouse. Ford, in particular, throws out a lot of stuff that doesn’t always come to pass.
• Who would trade with the Kings? Not Boston at No. 1, and the Lakers aren’t looking to move down without a Godfather deal (and the Kings don’t have the players they’d surrender, in addition to one or both picks, to make that happen). Philly? Maybe if they don’t love Josh Jackson or Fox after working them out, but again they are going to ask for a quality veteran more than another young player (they would just draft that), and Arron Afflalo doesn’t fit that bill. They aren’t going to package all that to move up one spot with the Suns. So who exactly do they trade with?
• Fox is a guy moving up draft boards; he was already considered a top-five guy anyway.
• No doubt the Kings are talking about trades — they are talking about everything. Every team is. All options are considered. That’s very different from pulling the trigger. But the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins and they will be hunting for a star, something they will be more likely to find higher up the draft board than No. 5. And 10.
Baron Davis is 38 years old, is a former 2-time NBA All-Star, and he can still ball.
Not only can he still ball, people are still apparently making mixtapes of Davis playing basketball.
This one comes courtesy of the Drew League, a Nike-backed basketball league in LA that combines NBA players, retired player, streetball players, and local kids all on one floor.
Via Twitter:
Baron Davis is still up on what the kids are doing. He even did that double-dribble travel move in the first highlight that Stephen Curry did on LeBron James in the Finals.
Long Live Baron Davis.
Dwight Howard has always been a player who operated around the basket, either with athletic but gawky post moves or by offensive rebounding prowess. But now the Atlanta Hawks big man is going to add something else to his game: 3-point shooting.
Howard appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday, and during the discussion announced that he had been working on his 3-point shooting as a means to extend his career.
He was well aware that it’s going to be strange for folks to see him suddenly shooting 3-pointers when he has never really been a shooter outside of eight feet.
For context, Howard has taken a total of 56 3-pointers during his 13-year career.
Via Twitter:
To shed some more light on this, in addition to being a career 56.6 percent free-throw shooter, here are Howard’s splits from last season, per Basketball-Reference.com:
- At rim: 72.6%
- 3 to 10 feet: 32.7%
- 10 to 16 feet: 33.3%
- 60 to 3-point line: 24%
- 3-point line+: 0%
Not great, Bob.
Let’s see if he actually shoots them next season. The Hawks need something now that they lost Kyle Korver, I guess?