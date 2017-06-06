Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tyronn Lue: No lineup changes, J.R. Smith will start still Game 3 of the Finals

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he’s not making any lineup changes for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the Cavs being down 2-0 to Golden State after being roughed up in the first two games of the series, Lue said he’s sticking with his starters, including guard J.R. Smith, who has scored just 3 points so far.

Lue is adamant if the Cavs stay with their game plan and play better they can get back in the series. One of the options for Lue was to start Iman Shumpert, who came off the bench and provided quality minutes in Game 2.

LeBron James said Cleveland will maintain its up-tempo style.

The Cavs were in a similar spot last year, when they were blown out in Games 1 and 2 by a combined 48 points before they returned home and won Game 3 and then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to their first title.

Smith says the Cavs remain confident despite Golden State’s dominance.

Draymond Green laughs off idea Showtime Lakers would sweep Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

I hope Game 3 is close and makes these NBA Finals a series, because then maybe the conversation will shift toward basketball and strategy. Maybe.

One of the topics that has started to come up as these Warriors sweep through the playoffs in historic fashion is just how good are they, and where to we slot them all-time if Vegas bookmakers would choose them over the 1996 Bulls, barely. Then there was Magic Johnson saying his Showtime Lakers would sweep these Warriors.

Draymond Green‘s response to that was perfect.

For the record, fellow Showtime Laker Mychael Thompson was on SiriusXM NBA Radio last week and was asked if these Warriors could beat the 1987 Lakers. He had a different view.

“Oh, we lose. We can’t beat these warriors,” while citing Golden State’s defensive ability and ability to shoot the three. It should be noted Mychal is Klay Thompson‘s dad, so he has some bias here.

Green handled this well. I just hope soon we can get back to talking about how the Warriors can beat Cleveland.

Report: Markelle Fultz atop Celtics’ draft board

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz is talking and acting like the Celtics will draft him No. 1.

He’s probably safe.

Chad Ford of ESPN:

Fultz has been the top guy on the Celtics’ board for a while, but he’s not the only player they’re considering. Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum are also in the mix, according to sources.

With Fultz scheduled to work out in Boston today, he can put a bow on this. The Celtics can and should continue to investigate Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum. But if Fultz is already atop Boston’s board (he’s atop most boards), it’s probably just on him not to blow his status. He’s too polished for that to be a reasonable concern. I doubt those other players can make up the necessary ground as long as Fultz checks out as advertised in his workout/meeting/medical testing.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a report soon that the Celtics intend to draft Fultz if they keep the No. 1 pick. A trade is unlikely, but they’ll probably keep that door open.

Kevin Durant bolts press conference when noisy air conditioner shakes above him (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

An air conditioner once foiled LeBron James in the NBA Finals.

Are they Cavaliers trying to turn the tables by taking out Kevin Durant with a faulty A.C. unit above his head?

If so, the Warriors star dashed before they could.

LeBron James: ‘We don’t play slow-down basketball’

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Of the 15 Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals games the last three years, Games 1 and 2 this year have been the fastest-paced. Golden State has run Cleveland off the floor in both contests.

Should the Cavs try to reduce the tempo?

LeBron James:

That’s not our game. We don’t play slow-down basketball.

We play at our pace, and we play our game. We’ve got to this point playing our way. We’ve won a lot of games playing the way we play. So, we’re not going to change.

There is a logic to slowing the pace. LeBron and Kyrie Irving are exceptional isolation scorers against set defenses, and Kevin Love can isolate in certain matchups. Even if that scheme isn’t as efficient as running and hunting 3-pointers, it might be worth the defensive tradeoff. The Cavs have been awful at getting back and picking up men in transition. A slower tempo could also alleviate the Cavaliers’ depth issues.

But Cleveland is 0-5 with the estimated pace below 90 in the Finals against the Warriors and 6-2 with it between 90 and 99, per Basketball-Reference. The estimated pace was 99.5 in Game 1 and 106.4 in Game 2 this year.

Playing slow is playing scared. It’s what the Cavaliers did in 2015 with David Blatt, and they performed better than expected, pushing Golden State to six games. Tyronn Lue had the Cavs play unencumbered last year, and they won the title.

Ultimately, I’m not sure there’s a right answer. No matter how fast Cleveland plays, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are still on the other side.

I think playing slower would make the Cavaliers less likely to embarrassed, but continuing to play fast would give them best chance to win the series. Speed increases variance, and Cleveland should increase variance.

That said, the Cavs could stand to slow down in certain situations rather than force transition. Especially in Game 1, they got just a little too out of control and turned the ball over, leading to easy Warriors points. Again, LeBron and Irving isolations or pick-and-rolls are good fallback options.

The trick is doing that while maintaining an attack mentality. Given LeBron’s comments, it sounds like a balance this team isn’t trying to recalibrate.