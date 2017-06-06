Report: ‘Several’ NBA executives doubt Lakers actually pass on Lonzo Ball

The Lakers drafting Lonzo Ball felt like destiny.
They have the No. 2 pick, and if there’s a consensus No. 2 prospect, it’s Ball. They’re rumored to be enamored with him, and the UCLA point guard wants to stay in Los Angeles.
But multiple reports suggested they could pass on him.
Meantime, several NBA executives told ZAGSBLOG they don’t buy an Internet report that the Lakers will pass on Ball, who is slated to work out for them on Wednesday.
One source suggested the Lakers might be open to trading down and want to create the impression that they are interested in Kansas’ Josh Jackson so teams who like him would consider trading up to get the No. 2 pick. The Lakers then could still get Ball or Fox after the second pick, the source suggested.
There are so many smokescreens this time of year. The Lakers clearly want people to believe they have doubts about Ball, whether or not they actually do. They’ve convinced some, though obviously not everyone.
Here’s guessing they stay at No. 2 and draft Ball, because teams usually don’t find satisfactory trade offers – and, again, Ball will likely be the top prospect available after the Celtics pick Markelle Fultz No. 1.