Report: Markelle Fultz will work out for only Celtics

Markelle Fultz wants the Celtics to draft him No. 1 overall, and – with a workout in Boston scheduled for today – he’s proceeding as if they will.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

How will we evaluate a player working out for only one team without handwringing about his father?

Fultz faces less risk than Lonzo Ball of falling past his desired draft spot. The Washington point guard is the consensus top prospect in the draft.

I doubt Fultz is turning down other workouts on a whim. This is yet another indication the Celtics will pick him No. 1.

He’d bring an advanced offensive skill set with a physical profile that should allow his talent to translate. Fultz would be an awkward fit with Isaiah Thomas, but they’re at least saying the right things. Fultz’s long-term outlook justifies the initial uneasiness.

And if Boston shows a hesitancy to draft him or trades its pick, he could always work out elsewhere. He’s not beholden to this plan.