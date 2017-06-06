Getty Images

Kevin Durant says LeBron James “paved the way” for his move, will other free agents follow?

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

When LeBron James jumped from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat, there was a backlash about how this had ruined his reputation, that he was soft, and that this was a terrible thing for the NBA.

Seven years later, and seven Finals appearances with three titles later, that’s not really the case. Granted, it took a handful of titles and a return to Cleveland for everyone to come around again, but through it all NBA ratings kept climbing, LeBron’s rings helped secure his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats, and he’s selling more shoes here and overseas than ever. LeBron’s brand was fine.

We heard the same complaints this year with Kevin Durant in Golden State, and in an article for Bleacher Report Magazine Durant told Howard Beck that LeBron paved the way, and discussed his choice to join a powerhouse.

Though Durant says he did not consider James’ precedent, he readily admits, “He paved the way.”…

“As time goes on, and the changes start to become normal, people will start looking at it as normal,” Durant says. “I hope and pray that they make a decision that’s best for them, and nobody else….

“That’s what free agency is about—doing what you want to do. I commend LeBron. I commend LaMarcus Aldridge. I commend guys that stay, because they did what they wanted to do. That’s the power of free agency.”

Durant has not seen near the backlash LeBron did, and if he wins a title or three in Golden State, in 15 years nobody is going to look back at those as somehow tainted. Anyone saying that is just trying to make noise in the moment (or from OKC). Also, since Game 2 was the highest-rated Game 2 in the Finals since the Jordan era, most fans don’t seem bothered either.

Durant is right, free agency is earned in the NBA through time played in the league, and once earned players should do with it what is best for them. Leave, stay, either way they have earned a right to choose where they work the same way you and I could switch jobs if unhappy, or if we are offered more money.

The NBA has put a salary cap in place to make it difficult to form superteams like the Warriors, and KD’s move was only possible because of a couple of big fluke things (Curry’s ankle issues when he signed his last contract, keeping his price down, and the spike in the salary cap due to the new television deal). It will be much harder for other teams to form these kinds of powerhouses.

But it will happen. Maybe more and more often now with this precedent set. Go read the entire Bleacher Report article to see the concern from some around the league.

Is that bad for the NBA? The league was its most popular when Michael Jordan powered a superteam in Chicago. The groundwork for his explosion was laid by super teams on the Lakers and Celtics. The NBA has always thrived with its biggest stars on its biggest stage, and if you flatten out the talent pool too much to try to get a return to the 1970s… when were the Finals shown then? Oh, that’s right, on tape delay after the late news. Things are not headed back to that era, but you get the point. Complain about superteams if you wish, history suggests they are not bad for the NBA.

Kevin Durant’s defense leads the way for Warriors

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

(AP) — Kevin Durant is growing a little tired of questions about his ability to play defense.

“Underrated?” Durant responded when recently asked about the perception of his D. “My coaches don’t feel like that.”

Neither does he, and KD’s menacing, 6-foot-9 presence from the paint to the perimeter is a big reason unbeaten Golden State is closing in on its second championship in three years.

While best known for his sensational scoring and shot-making from every corner of the court, Durant has been tough on LeBron James so far in these NBA Finals by smothering the Cavs superstar. The Warriors are two wins from a title going into Game 3 at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Durant is chasing his first championship and seems determined to do whatever it takes.

So versatile with his length and ability to alter shots, he even played center during Sunday’s Game 2 when Draymond Green dealt with foul trouble in the 132-113 victory.

“I don’t think there’s many teams in the league who their backup is better than their starter,” Green said. “So I think that’s a luxury that we have with KD here, and when I went out with foul trouble, obviously he – to say pick up the slack is kind of a ridiculous term, because he’s a great player, an MVP, one of the best players in the world. So just the way he played on the defensive end, the way he played on the offensive end, he’s been doing it all playoffs long, but in these Finals, he’s really picked it up, and it’s been huge for us.”

Durant and Green have set the tone all season on the defensive end, establishing an intensity and toughness – and the rest of the Warriors had no choice but to do more during Durant’s 19-game absence this spring with a knee injury.

“If we’re locked in on the defensive end, we’ll score enough points,” Green said. “Even on an off night, we’ll score enough points.”

After his NBA Finals failure five years ago against James and the Heat, Durant vowed to become a legitimate, respected defender who could make nearly as much of an impact blocking shots and crashing the boards.

He insists he can do even more.

“I’ve gotten better, and 2013 is when I feel I really turned the corner as a defender. Around 2012, that’s when coaches stopped thinking they could go at me and get a basket or get me in foul trouble,” Durant said. “But I don’t expect anybody on the outside who really doesn’t know the game to look at me as a defender because once you’re labeled something that’s what you’re going to be. But I feel the last four or five years I’ve definitely continued to get better and better, and smarter. I have the physical tools, but it’s also about mentally knowing what to do.”

Sure, James still notched his record-tying eighth career Finals triple-double and Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving had big nights. Yet Durant, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and the others kept the pressure on the Cavs.

Durant blocked five shots to go with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists after going off for 38 points and eight assists in Thursday’s Game 1.

“His defense was amazing, and we needed it. Especially with Draymond out,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s a small game and you got shooters everywhere and you have to be able protect the rim with LeBron coming downhill, with Love posting up and Draymond’s on the bench. So that’s a pretty scary proposition for us. I thought that Kev’s defense was unreal, and it was probably the key to the whole game.”

It could be that Durant’s defense will quiet the critics at last, especially if he comes out a winner after that scrutinized move from Oklahoma City last July to join the super-Warriors.

“I don’t feel like I get picked on or people call sets just to try to score on me. That hasn’t happened in a while,” he said. “I’ve grown leaps and bounds from where I was. I feel like I’ve been a solid defender in this league for a while.”

With all of their offensive firepower, the Warriors often turn a stretch of timely defensive stops into scoring spurts that can swing the momentum. Or, in many cases, give them just the jolt they need to put a game out of reach for good.

“I operate under the assumption that our guys know what to do and they know their system,” Golden State assistant and defensive specialist Ron Adams said. “We have an eclectic system. There’s freedom offensively, and we have some freedom defensively, and we’re good at it.”

When the Warriors added Durant, JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West to a roster that blew a 3-1 Finals lead to James and fell short of a repeat last year, many wondered if they would have enough in the middle to defend the rim.

“It was a question mark for some people going into the season, losing (Andrew) Bogut and some other guys,” general manager Bob Myers said. “Ron is interesting. He’s always had good defensive teams. And we take pride in it, we care about it. I know the offense gets most of the attention but our players, they work at it, collectively, individually. They want to be a good defensive team. We try to do it all year. Sometimes it’s better than other times, but this is the time of year you really need it the most. For us, we view it as important as our offense.

“It’s not as sexy, but it’s important.”

 

LeBron’s out of context quote of the day: “At the end of the day it’s still just basketball”

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

HOT TAKE TIME: LeBron James just does not care the way Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant did. That’s why he’ll never be as great as them.

If that first paragraph sums up your feelings, you best just move along. We’re going to go for context here. And maybe a little nuance. Those things may frighten you, these shade of gray rather than a world of black and white. You’re better off sticking to most sports talk radio (or some nationally televised sports debate shows).

LeBron James is a well-rounded person with a family — he married his high school girlfriend — and children that are his priority. He’s built a brand and a business empire around himself , coming from the home of a single parent, and finding smart friends along the way he could trust to be his partners. He’s the first NBA superstar of the social media age, and with that has come plenty of criticism his predecessors in that spotlight never did.

All that leads to this question and answer from LeBron speaking to the media in Cleveland Tuesday.

Q. You’ve always said that throughout your career things never came easy, you always had to go the hard route, hard path. With this situation right here that you’re in, do you feel like this is not comfortable territory but territory that you’re accustomed to?

LEBRON JAMES: Yeah, it’s something I am accustomed to. It’s something that I feel like is — that it’s okay for me to kind of always go back and know that I can refocus. I can get my guys ready, get myself ready. But you hate to continue to put yourself in these positions, but at the end of the day it’s still just basketball, man, and that’s what gives me comfortable and I’m more comfortable about it because it’s just a game. I prepare myself, I’m going to go out and do my job and live with the results.

Of course, the line that will get pulled out of that and discussed until tip-off on Wednesday is “at the end of the day it’s still just basketball, man, and that’s what gives me comfortable and I’m more comfortable about it because it’s just a game.”

The hot take cannon will be firing shots all over the web and on radio waves about how LeBron just doesn’t love the game like Jordan.  That is just flat-out BS. On several counts.

First, this is LeBron’s seventh straight Finals — he has been here before. He knows what has to be done. Some people will blast a lack of “not in my house” defiance from him, but that’s just simplistic. LeBron was literally in this spot with almost this exact same team one year ago (and they won Game 3 by 30), he knows the task at hand and a bunch of bravado is not the answer. Also, he said this in answer to a previous question, but it doesn’t make the same hot take:

“We got to protect home. It starts with tomorrow. One game at a time, one possession at a time, and cleaning up on some of the miscues that we have had in the first couple games and not have as many.”

Second, Jordan loved the game so much he partied in casinos and smoked cigars the nights before games. Can you imagine the images of Jordan that would have come out in an era of camera phones? Jordan is the GOAT (or you can at least argue that case very well), but we have mythologized him and his competitive obsession in a way that is not healthy. Same with Kobe. The emotional attachment of people to defend Jordan as the GOAT even when it’s not required always amuses me.

Third, LeBron is right. It’s a game. It’s entertainment. He was being honest, not waiving a white flag. He has unquestionably given his all this series, he’s done what he can to lift his team up. He’s incredibly competitive and if (when) they lose this series, he will rededicate himself to getting another ring next year no matter who stands in the way. But this is not the most important thing in the world by a long shot, and it’s not the most important thing in his life (he’s got people painting racial epithets on the gates of his home). Nor should it be. If it’s the most important thing in yours, maybe it’s time for some real self-evaluation.

NBA Finals on ABC highest rated since Jordan era (through two games)

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals is off and running with its best ratings through two games since the Chicago Bulls’ last championship in 1998. Now ABC has to hope the Cleveland Cavaliers can make it competitive.

The first two games, both won by the Golden State Warriors, averaged 19.2 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. The interest in championship series usually increase if they are evenly-matched, so if the Cavs can take a few games ABC would be in great shape.

Unfortunately for the network, the Warriors haven’t lost in the playoffs yet.

Basketball led ABC, which averaged 6.8 million viewers, to a weekly victory in prime time.

Draymond Green laughs off idea Showtime Lakers would sweep Warriors

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

I hope Game 3 is close and makes these NBA Finals a series, because then maybe the conversation will shift toward basketball and strategy. Maybe.

One of the topics that has started to come up as these Warriors sweep through the playoffs in historic fashion is just how good are they, and where to we slot them all-time if Vegas bookmakers would choose them over the 1996 Bulls, barely. Then there was Magic Johnson saying his Showtime Lakers would sweep these Warriors.

Draymond Green‘s response to that was perfect.

For the record, fellow Showtime Laker Mychael Thompson was on SiriusXM NBA Radio last week and was asked if these Warriors could beat the 1987 Lakers. He had a different view.

“Oh, we lose. We can’t beat these warriors,” while citing Golden State’s defensive ability and ability to shoot the three. It should be noted Mychal is Klay Thompson‘s dad, so he has some bias here.

Green handled this well. I just hope soon we can get back to talking about how the Warriors can beat Cleveland.