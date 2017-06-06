AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry thriving together in NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Kevin Durant has been so good in the NBA Finals, he has overshadowed the back-to-back reigning MVP.

This time, it isn’t because Stephen Curry has struggled.

Curry (30.0 points on 46% shooting, including 45% on 3-pointers, with 10.5 assists, 8.0 rebounds 2.0 steal per game) has been sensational in helping the Warriors to a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers. Durant (35.5 points on 56% shooting, including 50% on 3-pointers, with 11.0 rebounds 7.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 steals per game) has just been even better.

The Golden State stars have combined for a cumulative Game Score of 119.5 – the best mark by a team’s top two players in the first two games of an NBA Finals since at least 1984, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go.

Durant’s cumulative Game Score, a rough measure of overall contributions, in the Finals is 67.3, and Curry’s is 52.2. For perspective, LeBron James has a cumulative Finals Game Score of 51.9.

This is the “Two MVPs are greater than one” math. Durant (2014 MVP) and Curry (2015 and 2016 MVP) are making the game easier for each other. LeBron is trudging along with far less support. Kyrie Irving has underwhelmed, and though Kevin Love is putting his best foot forward, he’s not an MVP.

Here’s how Durant and Curry compare to the other top tandems in the first two games of a Finals since 1984, by combined Game Score:

image

Magic Johnson-James Worthy, Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant – they never started a Finals like this. LeBron and Love crack the leaderboard, but if Durant-Curry is surpassing those all-time great duos, how can the Cleveland pair hold up?

LeBron might still be the best player in the world right now. Durant outplayed him in Games 1 and 2, and Curry rivals LeBron’s contributions so far. But Durant and Curry benefit from playing together, clouding the picture.

As long as this remains debatable, the Warriors have a major advantage.

Cleveland has one MVP playing at an elite level. Golden State has two. It’s mostly that simple.

Report: Markelle Fultz will work out for only Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz wants the Celtics to draft him No. 1 overall, and – with a workout in Boston scheduled for today – he’s proceeding as if they will.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

How will we evaluate a player working out for only one team without handwringing about his father?

Fultz faces less risk than Lonzo Ball of falling past his desired draft spot. The Washington point guard is the consensus top prospect in the draft.

I doubt Fultz is turning down other workouts on a whim. This is yet another indication the Celtics will pick him No. 1.

He’d bring an advanced offensive skill set with a physical profile that should allow his talent to translate. Fultz would be an awkward fit with Isaiah Thomas, but they’re at least saying the right things. Fultz’s long-term outlook justifies the initial uneasiness.

And if Boston shows a hesitancy to draft him or trades its pick, he could always work out elsewhere. He’s not beholden to this plan.

Report: ‘Several’ NBA executives doubt Lakers actually pass on Lonzo Ball

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

The Lakers drafting Lonzo Ball felt like destiny.

They have the No. 2 pick, and if there’s a consensus No. 2 prospect, it’s Ball. They’re rumored to be enamored with him, and the UCLA point guard wants to stay in Los Angeles.

But multiple reports suggested they could pass on him.

Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog:

Meantime, several NBA executives told ZAGSBLOG they don’t buy an Internet report that the Lakers will pass on Ball, who is slated to work out for them on Wednesday.

One source suggested the Lakers might be open to trading down and want to create the impression that they are interested in Kansas’ Josh Jackson so teams who like him would consider trading up to get the No. 2 pick. The Lakers then could still get Ball or Fox after the second pick, the source suggested.

There are so many smokescreens this time of year. The Lakers clearly want people to believe they have doubts about Ball, whether or not they actually do. They’ve convinced some, though obviously not everyone.

Here’s guessing they stay at No. 2 and draft Ball, because teams usually don’t find satisfactory trade offers – and, again, Ball will likely be the top prospect available after the Celtics pick Markelle Fultz No. 1.

Report: Cavaliers GM David Griffin seeking ‘significant raise’

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

The Cavaliers have a ticket straight to championship contention in LeBron James, but they could use roster upgrades.

Clearly.

The Kevin DurantStephen CurryDraymond GreenKlay Thompson Warriors feature a collection of talent unlike any we’ve ever seen, and Golden State could keep its wider core intact. The Warriors – up 2-0 in the NBA Finals – aren’t going anywhere for years to come.

So, who will try to fortify Cleveland’s roster for the challenge ahead?

Cavs general manager David Griffin is on an expiring contract, his future in Cleveland uncertain.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Griffin will seek a significant raise — he’s made less than $2 million annually, according to sources, which is low, especially for the GM of a team that has played in the last three Finals and is a defending champion.

Griffin became general manager when the Cavaliers fired Chris Grant during the 2013-14 season. They removed Griffin’s interim label a few months later. So, it’s not surprising someone with that path to general manager is paid less than peers who won wider job searches.

But, since, Griffin has convinced Kyrie Irving to sign a contract extension, facilitated LeBron’s return to Cleveland, traded for Kevin Love and filled out a roster that has reached three straight Finals and won the 2016 title. Griffin deserves a raise.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert reportedly denied the Magic and Hawks permission to speak with Griffin, which is Gilbert’s right but also particularly harsh if Gilbert doesn’t play to pay Griffin fairly himself. Gilbert can leverage every competitive advantage he holds, threatening to keep Griffin out of work next year. Most, if not all, openings will be filled by June 30, when the general manager’s contract expires. But it’s unbecoming to wreck someone’s livelihood like that, especially considering how much Griffin has done for Gilbert.

I don’t think Gilbert is that cold, and he’ll have an opportunity to prove it by retaining Griffin (which, not for nothing, would also probably be good for the franchise).

Larry Brown basically calls Brett Brown a moron over Ben Simmons playing PG

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

76ers coach Brett Brown on 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons:

“My intention is to give him the ball and let him be the point guard,” Brown said. “That’s the plan.

Former 76ers coach Larry Brown on Simmons, as transcribed by CSN Philly:

“He’s not a point guard,” Brown said Monday on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Midday Show. “Everybody that’s saying that is ridiculous.

“I watched that kid at Montverde. He’s a point guard when he gets the ball in the half court. He’s a point guard if he gets the ball off the board because he’s such a willing passer and so good with the ball, but if he’s going to have to back it down and bring the ball up against little guys, it’s going to take away from what he’s capable of doing. Whoever is saying that is a moron.”

“He’s a point guard in transition,” Brown said. “He’s a point guard when he gets the ball off the board. But he’s not a point guard running ball screens. He’s not a point guard bringing the ball up. It’s not fair to him. He’s a great passer. He’s a willing passer.

“It’s never fair to compare players, but he’s a little like Magic in terms of his size and his ability to pass the ball, but I think he can play on any team and be successful. Look at the big kid in Milwaukee — the Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo) — look at Paul George to an extent, (Kevin) Durant to an extent. That’s more like Ben and the way he plays. It’s not like a true point guard bringing the ball up like Kyrie Irving or Chris Paul or somebody like that.”

Larry Brown has a very traditional view of what a point guard should be, and – for better or worse – he spent his career jamming his point guards into that box. That frustrated every small guard who played for him, but most of them learned valuable skills in the process.

Brett Brown is far more open-minded. Simmons would face difficulties at point guard, but he’d also cause difficulties for opposing teams. As Brett Brown explained, the rising second-year rookie could be a “matchup nightmare:”

Ultimately, I think if he were more aware Brett Brown – a coaching disciple of Gregg Popovich, whom Larry Brown mentored – is pushing for Simmons to play point guard, Larry Brown would have chosen his words more carefully. But there’s no changing Larry Brown’s delightfully curmudgeonly views on point guards.