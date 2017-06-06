Jimmy Butler has reportedly “positive” meeting with Bulls’ management

Is Jimmy Butler part of the Chicago Bulls future? Will they shop him around the draft?

Bulls fans would like to know. So would Butler, but he got to sit down and talk with John Paxson, Gar Forman, the brain trust in Chicago, and discuss the future. The meeting went well, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Back in Chicago after spending much of the last month working out in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler had what one source described as a “positive” season-ending exit meeting with management Monday… Management has been consistent with its message to Butler, the subject of trade rumors both last June and this February. Executive vice president John Paxson has said the franchise greatly values their three-time All-Star, isn’t looking to trade him but has to listen to any interest out of due diligence. Butler has been consistent with his feelings as well — that he wants to not only remain with the Bulls but win with the Bulls and be a centerpiece of that effort.

The Bulls may listen, but a serious offer that grabs their attention is unlikely. The Boston Celtics — who Chicago had serious trade talks with involving Butler last draft — are not moving their No. 1 pick this season and seem to be patient with their Brooklyn pick for next year. The Lakers are not going to trade the No. 2 pick, and it’s unlikely the Sixers are getting out of the No. 3 slot. All of which is to say, a trade for a top pick in this draft is unlikely.

The Bulls most likely will run it back next season with the same core guys from last year, but they need to add some shooting.