Jimmy Butler has reportedly “positive” meeting with Bulls’ management

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Is Jimmy Butler part of the Chicago Bulls future? Will they shop him around the draft?

Bulls fans would like to know. So would Butler, but he got to sit down and talk with John Paxson, Gar Forman, the brain trust in Chicago, and discuss the future. The meeting went well, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Back in Chicago after spending much of the last month working out in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler had what one source described as a “positive” season-ending exit meeting with management Monday…

Management has been consistent with its message to Butler, the subject of trade rumors both last June and this February. Executive vice president John Paxson has said the franchise greatly values their three-time All-Star, isn’t looking to trade him but has to listen to any interest out of due diligence.

Butler has been consistent with his feelings as well — that he wants to not only remain with the Bulls but win with the Bulls and be a centerpiece of that effort.

The Bulls may listen, but a serious offer that grabs their attention is unlikely. The Boston Celtics — who Chicago had serious trade talks with involving Butler last draft — are not moving their No. 1 pick this season and seem to be patient with their Brooklyn pick for next year. The Lakers are not going to trade the No. 2 pick, and it’s unlikely the Sixers are getting out of the No. 3 slot. All of which is to say, a trade for a top pick in this draft is unlikely.

The Bulls most likely will run it back next season with the same core guys from last year, but they need to add some shooting.

Magic Johnson: Showtime Lakers "would probably sweep" these Golden State Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

I’m so tired of the “get off my lawn” generation of former players whose egos and identities are so wrapped up in how great their teams were that they don’t acknowledge the quality of today’s teams or players. Some of that’s hyperbole, but it just gets tiresome.

Which brings us to an event in Los Angeles Friday night where Magic Johnson and Pat Riley spoke. Magic said the Showtime Lakers would have swept these Warriors, mostly because of the size difference.

Let me get my bias out of the way up front here: Magic Johnson is my all-time favorite player, and I think the peak Showtime Lakers may well have been the greatest team ever.

And maybe they would win a series against these Warriors (I would pick them to), but it wouldn’t be that simple. It’s not a sweep. Would the Warriors have had trouble guarding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Of course. But on the other end is he going to be able to defend in space? That was not his strong suit, and if he laid back the Warriors would still be able to rain threes. Magic himself was not a great one-on-one defender (but he was a solid team defender). All of which is to say, that matchup might be closer than it appears on the surface to Magic.

Vegas oddsmakers think these Warriors could beat the 1996 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan. Not sure about that either. But like with the Lakers, it would be interesting.

Derek Fisher on car accident, "The most important part is that we're here."

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

Derek Fisher, the former NBA champion point guard and then New York Knicks coach, was arrested early Sunday morning suspicion of driving under the influence after a car accident where he flipped the SUV he and girlfriend Gloria Govan were in. The vehicle came to rest on its roof on a Southern California freeway.

Nobody was injured, Fisher and Govan walked away from the crash. When TMZ caught up with Fisher that is what he focused on.

“The most important part is that we’re here and that no one else was injured. So from here, just focusing on the positives.”

He also was thankful for the thoughts and prayers that came his way.

It is a positive, and he and Govan are fortunate to have walked away from this accident.

How did Ric Flair break his hand? "One Warrior Fan down!"

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

WOOOOOOOOO!

Ric Flair is not a young man anymore, but I’m not going to mess with him. The man is a bad… you know.

He broke his hand, then posted this on Instagram.

I don’t know how he actually broke his hand, but I want to believe him.

And nice shout out to Rihanna.

Most Vegas oddsmakers would favor 2017 Warriors over 1996, 72-win Bulls

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT

If you’re tired of the comparisons of LeBron James to Michael Jordan, then try this new one.

Who would win a series between these 2017 Golden State Warriors and the 1996 Chicago Bulls?  Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen vs. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s Ben Fawkes went and asked a bunch of Las Vegas oddsmakers, and the answers were interesting.

ESPN spoke with seven Vegas bookmakers and asked them to set the odds in a game and series between this year’s Golden State team and Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10 en route to an NBA title.

Five of the six had the Warriors favored, from as high as -8 at the MGM (per Jay Rood, vice president of race and sports at MGM Resorts) to as low as -2 at William Hill US (per Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading, William Hill US).

Chris Andrews, sportsbook director at South Point, wasn’t crazy about the comparison but said, “it would have to be pretty close to pick-em, point spread and series. It would depend on [which team] could force its style on the other.”

There’s a reflexive reaction of some fans — either ones from Chicago, or people who grew up watching Jordan — to aggressively defend him against all comers (LeBron, Kobe, whoever). There’s a lot of people emotionally invested in Jordan being the GOAT and to question that is seen as heresy. Those fans will flip out at this idea.

The reality, it would be close and entertaining series.

There’s one big question that would significantly impact this hypothetical series: Are we using 2017 rules enforcement or 1996? As you can see this season watching the Warriors rout the Cavaliers, the modern defensive rules allowing zone make it much tougher to score in isolation, you can start to take that away. On the flip side, if the strict man-to-man defense and more physical rules of 1996 were allowed, the Bulls would have a massive advantage. Both of these teams were almost perfectly assembled to take advantage of the rules of that era.

But that would be a fun series to watch, and be a lot more competitive than the first two games of this year’s Finals.