Warriors become just second team with 50-40-90 NBA Finals game

The 50-40-90 club is a bit antiquated. Entrance is gained by shooting 50% from the field, 40% on 3-pointers and 90% on free throws. Just seven players – Steve Nash (four times), Larry Bird (twice), Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Mark Price – have done it for a full season.
Teams have increasingly realized they should hunt more 3-pointers, which lowers 3-point and field-goal percentages while producing more efficient offense. True shooting percentage better aggregates all the relevant factors.
But 50-40-90 remains the classic measure of elite shooting, and it shows versatility of scoring. It’s a feat worth celebrating.
The Warriors have fully embraced the modern philosophy on 3-point shooting, and they still entered the 50-40-90 club as a team in Game 2 last night.
Golden State made 52% of its shots, 42% of its 3-pointers and 92% of its free throws. The Celtics are the only other team with a 50-40-90 NBA Finals game, posting 50%/44%/96% in Game 2 against the Rockets in 1986.
|Team
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|GSW-CLE 2017 G2
|52% (46-89)
|42% (18-43)
|92% (22-24)
|BOS-HOU 1986 G2
|50% (45-90)
|44% (4-9)
|96% (23-24)
Here are the teams that came closest:
|Team
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|LAL-BOS 2008 G2
|49% (41-83)
|48% (10-21)
|100% (10-10)
|IND-LAL 2000 G5
|57% (39-68)
|50% (10-20)
|89% (32-36)
|LAL-BOS 1984 G1
|52% (43-83)
|50% (1-2)
|88% (28-32)
|IND-LAL 2000 G4
|50% (42-84)
|53% (10-19)
|86% (24-28)
|BOS-LAL 2008 G6
|49% (43-87)
|50% (13-26)
|86% (32-37)
|SEA-CHI 1996 G4
|56% (41-73)
|53% (9-17)
|84% (16-19)
|MIA-OKC 2012 G2
|47% (36-76)
|43% (6-14)
|88% (22-25)
|LAL-PHI 2001 G3
|47% (35-75)
|40% (4-10)
|88% (22-25)
|MIA-OKC 2012 G5
|52% (40-77)
|54% (14-26)
|82% (27-33)
|SAS-MIA 2014 G3
|59% (38-64)
|45% (9-20)
|81% (26-32)
|DET-POR 1990 G4
|46% (42-91)
|44% (7-16)
|88% (21-24)
|DET-LAL 1988 G6
|49% (39-79)
|40% (2-5)
|81% (22-27)
|DAL-MIA 2006 G2
|49% (34-70)
|42% (8-19)
|82% (23-28)
|NJN-LAL 2002 G4
|49% (45-92)
|44% (4-9)
|81% (13-16)
|PHI-LAL 2001 G1
|48% (40-83)
|36% (4-11)
|92% (23-25)
|IND-LAL 2000 G6
|47% (36-77)
|48% (12-25)
|84% (27-32)
|IND-LAL 2000 G3
|46% (36-78)
|39% (7-18)
|88% (21-24)
|LAL-DET 1989 G2
|45% (35-77)
|40% (6-15)
|85% (29-34)
|MIA-SAS 2014 G1
|47% (37-78)
|41% (12-29)
|82% (9-11)
|SAS-DET 2005 G2
|47% (29-62)
|46% (11-24)
|82% (28-34)
|LAL-CHI 1991 G1
|45% (30-66)
|50% (5-10)
|82% (28-34)
|LAL-BOS 1987 G5
|45% (43-95)
|50% (4-8)
|82% (18-22)
|CHI-UTA 1997 G2
|46% (32-69)
|38% (6-16)
|82% (27-33)
|BOS-LAL 2008 G4
|45% (33-73)
|36% (8-22)
|82% (23-28)