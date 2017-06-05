AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Reminder: Warriors were even better in Games 1 and 2 last year

3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

The Warriors earned favored status over Cleveland in the NBA Finals then dominated Games 1 and 2, showing the feared talent and stylistic advantages.

I’m talking about last year.

Golden State has outscored the Cavaliers by a combined 41 points in taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals this year, but the Warriors were +48 and up 2-0 last year.

Teams that gone up 2-0 while outscoring their opponent by at least 25 are 13-1 in Finals. Of course, the exception is 2016 Golden State, which set the record for point difference through two games of the Finals then blew 2-0 and 3-1 leads.

Here’s every team to take a 2-0 lead in the Finals, sorted by point difference:

image

Considering the Cavs looked more overpowered in Games 1 and 2 last year then won the series, does that mean they’re in good shape this year? Hardly.

Just because something unlikely happened doesn’t mean another unlikely thing suddenly becomes likely.

Kevin Durant has been incredible, and Stephen Curry is the offensive force he wasn’t healthy enough to be last year. Draymond Green remains an ace defender, and Klay Thompson bounced back in Game 2. A Warriors title feels almost inevitable.

But that was the case last year, and Cleveland can lean on that experience. LeBron James‘ teams haven’t been crushed by early series deficits.

Either he’ll again lead the Cavaliers back, or we’ll gain an even greater appreciation of what they accomplished last year. That comeback was incredible feat, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Or will likely see any time soon.

Warriors become just second team with 50-40-90 NBA Finals game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

The 50-40-90 club is a bit antiquated. Entrance is gained by shooting 50% from the field, 40% on 3-pointers and 90% on free throws. Just seven players – Steve Nash (four times), Larry Bird (twice), Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Mark Price – have done it for a full season.

Teams have increasingly realized they should hunt more 3-pointers, which lowers 3-point and field-goal percentages while producing more efficient offense. True shooting percentage better aggregates all the relevant factors.

But 50-40-90 remains the classic measure of elite shooting, and it shows versatility of scoring. It’s a feat worth celebrating.

The Warriors have fully embraced the modern philosophy on 3-point shooting, and they still entered the 50-40-90 club as a team in Game 2 last night.

Golden State made 52% of its shots, 42% of its 3-pointers and 92% of its free throws. The Celtics are the only other team with a 50-40-90 NBA Finals game, posting 50%/44%/96% in Game 2 against the Rockets in 1986.

Team FG% 3P% FT%
GSW-CLE 2017 G2 52% (46-89) 42% (18-43) 92% (22-24)
BOS-HOU 1986 G2 50% (45-90) 44% (4-9) 96% (23-24)

Here are the teams that came closest:

Team FG% 3P% FT%
LAL-BOS 2008 G2 49% (41-83) 48% (10-21) 100% (10-10)
IND-LAL 2000 G5 57% (39-68) 50% (10-20) 89% (32-36)
LAL-BOS 1984 G1 52% (43-83) 50% (1-2) 88% (28-32)
IND-LAL 2000 G4 50% (42-84) 53% (10-19) 86% (24-28)
BOS-LAL 2008 G6 49% (43-87) 50% (13-26) 86% (32-37)
SEA-CHI 1996 G4 56% (41-73) 53% (9-17) 84% (16-19)
MIA-OKC 2012 G2 47% (36-76) 43% (6-14) 88% (22-25)
LAL-PHI 2001 G3 47% (35-75) 40% (4-10) 88% (22-25)
MIA-OKC 2012 G5 52% (40-77) 54% (14-26) 82% (27-33)
SAS-MIA 2014 G3 59% (38-64) 45% (9-20) 81% (26-32)
DET-POR 1990 G4 46% (42-91) 44% (7-16) 88% (21-24)
DET-LAL 1988 G6 49% (39-79) 40% (2-5) 81% (22-27)
DAL-MIA 2006 G2 49% (34-70) 42% (8-19) 82% (23-28)
NJN-LAL 2002 G4 49% (45-92) 44% (4-9) 81% (13-16)
PHI-LAL 2001 G1 48% (40-83) 36% (4-11) 92% (23-25)
IND-LAL 2000 G6 47% (36-77) 48% (12-25) 84% (27-32)
IND-LAL 2000 G3 46% (36-78) 39% (7-18) 88% (21-24)
LAL-DET 1989 G2 45% (35-77) 40% (6-15) 85% (29-34)
MIA-SAS 2014 G1 47% (37-78) 41% (12-29) 82% (9-11)
SAS-DET 2005 G2 47% (29-62) 46% (11-24) 82% (28-34)
LAL-CHI 1991 G1 45% (30-66) 50% (5-10) 82% (28-34)
LAL-BOS 1987 G5 45% (43-95) 50% (4-8) 82% (18-22)
CHI-UTA 1997 G2 46% (32-69) 38% (6-16) 82% (27-33)
BOS-LAL 2008 G4 45% (33-73) 36% (8-22) 82% (23-28)

Warriors break single-game NBA Finals 3-pointers record

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

NBA Finals games with more than a dozen 3-pointers made:

  • 2015-17 Warriors: 7
  • Every other team in NBA history: 7

Golden State put a cherry on top of its outside-shooting excellence in Game 2 last night. The Warriors made 18-of-43 3-pointers, breaking the single-game Finals record for 3-pointers made and tying the single-game Finals record for 3-pointers attempted – both their own, naturally.

Contributing Warriors:

The full leaderboard for 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game:

image

Now adding to Cleveland’s woes: Klay Thompson’s shot is back

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant has been the best player on the court through two games of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry has been fantastic for the Warriors as well.

Now adding to Cleveland’s woes: Klay Thompson’s shot is back.

His shooting slump felt like a distant memory as he dropped 22 points in Game 2, to go along with his stellar defense making life difficult for Kyrie Irving (primarily).

“For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in,” Thompson said. “More importantly, it felt good to get the win. I think tonight I was just in a good rhythm. It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots. If I do that, it’ll all even out.”

Oracle Arena was never louder Sunday night than when Thompson hit shots, it felt like the entire Bay Area was hanging on the outcome of his attempts. (To be fair, the one thing that was as loud was the ovation for Steve Kerr’s return to the bench.) Thompson had averaged 29 percent shooting over the five games leading up to Sunday, but in Game 2 he was 8-of-12 and hitting from everywhere. Check out his shot chart.

His 22 points in Game 2 mattered, but still not as much as his defense — that has been his contribution this series. Irving has struggled through two games and not been efficient, and a lot of that is due to Thompson.

Thompson also just looked more comfortable Sunday night with the pace of the game.

“I think they were trying to play small with us and maybe trying to get the pace up with us,” Thompson said of the Cavaliers in Game 2 “I don’t think they made that many adjustments, though. They forced us to turn the ball over more, which we can’t do. That’s about it, I think.”

Not that he looked that uncomfortable through the slump. Thompson has the mindset of a shooter, that no matter what the next shot is going in. He may have forced some twos trying to get going, but he’s not worried about that. He has a focus learned from his father — Mychal, the former No. 1 pick and Showtime Laker — that if his shot’s not falling he has to contribute elsewhere. He has.

Thompson’s play is part of the Warriors’ versatility that the Cavaliers simply have not been able to match. He’s not just a catch-and-shoot guy from three, he can handle the ball and run the break, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, and he’s also key to a very stout defense.

Which is why the Cavaliers need to be worried, they don’t have players who can match up. And if Thompson’s shot is falling like it did in Game 2 there may be no answer.

Video Breakdown: Warriors run crafty Floppy ATO to get Stephen Curry wide open 3 vs. Cavs

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Steve Kerr returned to the bench to coach the Warriors to a Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Sunday, and his return was marked by a great set halfway through the first quarter as the Warriors came back from a break in the action.

It was a standard sideline out of bounds play (SLOB) and wound up using what’s called Floppy action. Floppy can mean a lot of things, but it’s usually a reference to when guards cross or run across screens at the baseline.

The play Kerr drew up with a little more than seven minutes left in the first quarter showed once again how the Warriors can use their own knowledge of an opponents’ desire to stop them from the 3-point line against them.

This time it was a set where two players — Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith — overplayed Klay Thompson on the near corner only to leave Stephen Curry wide open on the opposite corner.

Watch the full video breakdown above.