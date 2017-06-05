Getty

Report: Markelle Fultz, Boston Celtics set date for draft workout this week

By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Markelle Fultz is likely going to be your No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics currently hold that pick, with the Los Angeles Lakers directly behind them at No. 2. While UCLA’s Lonzo Ball has declined to work out with the Celtics, hoping instead to be drafted by L.A., Fultz now has a date set to strut his stuff in front of Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Huskies star is set to have a draft workout with the Celtics on Tuesday, June 6th.

Tape on Fultz is extensive and his NBA skill set relative to his competition is pretty set, so there’s little chance the workout has any negative impact on his draft selection.

What will be interesting, however, is how we view the draft for Boston as we get closer to June 22. At the time of the Draft Lottery it appeared as though Boston may be willing to deal the pick, but as time has gone on the feeling is that Ainge will keep the pick and select Fultz.

This could have something to do with the availability of Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who is a free agent and could become one of Boston’s premiere players without the Celtics having to give up that No. 1 overall pick to get him.

It’s all a tangled web at the moment, and it’s fun to pull on one end and see what moves on the other side. June is only going to get more interesting as we get deeper into it.

Deja Vu: LeBron James is nothing short of brilliant and that may not be enough

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 3:04 AM EDT

OAKLAND — It feels like we’ve been here before with LeBron James.

Two games into the NBA Finals, he has continued one of the best postseasons of his Hall of Fame career, holding his own with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Sunday night in Game 2 LeBron had 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists — a triple-double that ties him with Magic Johnson for most in the Finals with eight. He attacked the rim mercilessly in the first half while bearing heavy responsibilities on the defensive end. He did everything Cleveland could have asked of him.

It didn’t matter. His Cavaliers were blown out, 132-113. It’s the second straight game to follow that script. LeBron played to the point of clearly being gassed late in the fourth, he gave his everything, but facing a Warriors team stacked like few the league has ever seen it hasn’t been anywhere near enough.

We have been here before with LeBron — he has lifted teams to this stage only to find his squads outmatched. There was 2007, when a 22-year-old LeBron played well and got his Cavs to a Finals they had no business being in, and it showed when they were swept by the Spurs. There was 2014, when playing for Miami LeBron averaged 28.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 4 assists a night yet the Spurs won in five. The next year in 2015 LeBron had a legitimate case for Finals MVP averaging 35.8 points,13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, but the Warriors won in six.

This year’s Finals seem to be traveling down a familiar road.

Not that LeBron is throwing in the towel.

“We’re going to go home and watch the film to see ways we can be better,” he said in the Cavaliers locker room after the game. “Do things – I don’t want to say differently because you work so hard to get to this point – but make a couple of changes to see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively. I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible. Much more physical today than we were in Game 1. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better too…

“Well, it got a little out of control towards the end but we’re not worried about that. We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run. That’s what they do. That’s what Golden State does. If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again.

The Cavaliers biggest problems are on defense, and while LeBron is their best defender he can only do so much. He is surrounded by mostly neutral or minus defenders and the Warriors style of play exposes that. LeBron has guarded Durant and Draymond Green, switched onto Curry, and at times in Game 2 played a little free safety helping off of Shaun Livingston. But he is just one man adrift in a sea of bad defensive decisions by Cleveland.

LeBron created a stir after Game 2 by being a little frustrated — with the NBA and with the media crowded around him. LeBron opted not to speak at the podium postgame where players of his stature normally speak (it is the space where the most media fit and the stationed cameras are), instead choosing to do a “scrum” around him in the locker room. Reportedly he’s been frustrated with the NBA and how it handles the postgame podium sessions (he had to wait a lot) so he’s going on his own.

Then there was this exchange with a reporter.

Q: LeBron, do you just feel this is a case where you just have to defend home court at this point?
James: Well, are you a smart guy?
Q: I think so.
James: Well, if we don’t defend home court, then what happens?
Q: Then you guys are looking at getting swept.
James: Alright, so that answers your question.

If LeBron is a little frustrated, can you blame him? He’s poured everything he’s had into the last two games, it hasn’t mattered. The future outlook is bleak.

He’s been down this road before. One can’t blame him for not wanting to travel it again.

Kevin Durant’s defense shines in elite two-way performance

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 12:22 AM EDT

Kevin Durant stonewalled a Kevin Love postup, blocked Love’s baby hook with his left hand, snatched the loose ball, tucked it under his arm and turned to read the court.

As he looked ahead, he saw no peers.

Durant turned in a devastating defensive performance – five blocks, three steals and 11 defensive rebounds – in the Warriors’ 132-113 Game 2 win over the Cavaliers in  the NBA Finals on Sunday. The only players to get even three-quarters of those defensive stats in an NBA Finals game since the league instituted a 16-team playoff in 1984:

  • Dwight Howard in 2009 Magic-Lakers Game 2 (four blocks, four steals and 13 defensive rebounds)
  • Tim Duncan in 2003 Spurs-Nets Game 1 (seven blocks, three steals and 17 defensive rebounds)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon in 1986 Rockets-Celtics Game 4 (four blocks, four steals and nine defensive rebounds)

That’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (Howard), 15-time All-Defensive teamer (Duncan) and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year (Olajuwon).

And Durant.

Durant infamously entered the NBA unable to bench press 185 pounds then built a reputation as a lanky finesse scorer. But through sheer force of will, Durant has developed into one of the NBA’s better defenders. A de facto 7-footer, his length is a huge asset – especially considering his mobility. He can block shots on and off the ball and erase passing lanes. He has gotten strong enough and tough enough to body traditional bigs, and his defensive awareness is off the charts.

“Kevin’s defense was unreal, and it was probably the key to the whole game,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who deployed Durant at center in Game 2.

Engaged like he is in these Finals, Durant rivals Kawhi Leonard and even LeBron James as the best two-way player in the NBA. Remember, Durant was in the thick of the MVP race until he got hurt. The 28-year-old is summoning another gear in the Finals, one the 32-year-old LeBron is struggling to maintain.

Durant’s offensive performance tonight would’ve stood up on its own: 33 points, six assists and two offensive rebounds. He’s just taking it to the Cavs.

After blocking Love, Durant pushed the ball against a retreating Cleveland defense, blew by LeBron and banked in a shot as Love pushed him down. Draymond Green, who enthusiastically celebrated the sequence by flexing on the bench, was asked whether he transferred his flexing power to Durant.

“That was a man play. I don’t really know if I could put this power,” Green said while showing off his bicep then tapping Durant’s, “in these arms, though.”

Don’t let Durant’s frame fool you.

His shoulders can carry plenty of weight.

Draymond Green to reporter: “You act like I’m a troubled guy who can’t control himself” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Draymond Green admitted on Sunday that he felt responsible for the Golden State Warriors losing the championship last season to the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was suspended for Game 5 following an incident with LeBron James. Green also said he would do the same exact thing again, because LeBron’s stepping over him was disrespectful.

Fair enough.

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Green after Sunday’s Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, 132-113, how he was able to “restrain yourself emotionally”.

Yeesh.

Green responded to the question saying, “You act like I’m a troubled guy who can’t control himself. Jesus Christ.”

Green eventually had a deliberate, even more thoughtful answer than his original reaction to the question, which was worded pretty oddly even if you could sort of understand where the reporter was trying to go with it.

Meanwhile, LeBron skipped his podium appearance entirely, opting instead for the locker room where he, too, got into it with a reporter.

Cheer up, fellas. These Finals appear to be nearly over, anyway.

LeBron James skips podium after Game 2 loss, snipes at reporter in locker scrum (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

LeBron James did all he could in Game 2 on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting, adding 14 rebounds and 11 assists. James tied Magic Johnson for playoff triple-doubles in NBA history. And yet, the Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors, 132-113.

James was apparently exasperated enough — with the game and the league’s handling of postgame press conferences — that he decided to skip his postgame podium appearance, an abnormal thing for him to do given the amount of media at an NBA Finals game and the often-cramped situation visiting locker rooms NBA teams are put into.

It also was an indicator that LeBron was going to be a bit … short with media given the way the team lost, so carefully-worded questions needed to come toward The King. One reporter tried to get James to answer a question about defending home court in Cleveland and got the brunt of James’ disdain.

The reporter was just trying to get LeBron to squeeze out a quote about how important it is to play well at home, but that was not the right way to word it.

Meanwhile, the Warriors look to be on cruise control as they rack up wins and dominate leads thanks to Stephen Curry and the addition of Kevin Durant.

The 2017 NBA Finals might be very, very short.