J.R. Smith the Cavaliers’ biggest liability

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

J.R. Smith got caught behind a screen then lunged at Kevin Durant, fouling the Warriors star as he made a 3-pointer. Less than a minute later, Smith crashed into a screen, trying to guard Stephen Curry beyond the 3-point arc all while Curry actually cut toward the basket. Smith realized his error, closed out on Curry out of control and hacked him.

Now, it seems the only reach might be the Cavaliers playing Smith.

The Warriors attempted or tried to attempt seven shots with Smith as the primary defender in Game 2 (according to NBA.com). They shot 4-for-4 and drew four shooting fouls, including one on Durant’s made 3-pointer.

This wasn’t all Smith’s fault. On his final foul on Curry, Smith picked up the Warriors star only after Kyrie Irving didn’t get back quickly enough on defense.

But Smith took the brunt of the blame. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue clearly lost faith in Smith, pulling the guard after he fouled Curry early in the third quarter.

Smith played only 14 minutes, including just over two minutes in the second half – among the smallest second-half playing time by a starter in an NBA Finals game since 1997 (as far back as NBA.com tracking goes):

image

Several players on that list received reduced minutes due to injury. That’s not known to be the case for Smith.

In fact, a player battling injury – Iman Shumpert – could start over Smith in Game 3 Wednesday.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert experienced cramping in the second half of the Cavs’ 132-113 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Sunday and required intravenous fluids after the game, a team source told ESPN.

Even with the cramping, Shumpert’s play, coupled with JR Smith‘s disappearing act in the series thus far, has the Cavs considering a lineup change at shooting guard for Game 3, the source said.

The Cavs are desperate for help around LeBron James, who has shouldered a huge load. Smith and Tristan Thompson were most noticeably dragging behind, but even Thompson made a couple decent contributions late in Game 2.

Smith shot 0-for-2 with a turnover, making him offensive nonentity.

As his teammates turned up their defense after a dreadful Game 1, Smith couldn’t keep up. His awful defense blended in during the opener. Last night, it proved to be the weak link in an improved chain.

At -18 in 14 minutes in Game 2, Smith joined a dreadful group: Players whose teams were outscored by at least one point per minute with them on the court in an NBA Finals game. Here’s the full club since 1997 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go) displayed by plus-minus per 48 minutes:

image

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

LeBron James got crossed over by Stephen Curry. LeBron looked pretty tired later in Game 2:

He sniped at a reporter after the game. His Cavaliers are down 2-0 to the Warriors.

Did LeBron need an IV?

LeBron:

No, I’m good. I just need some food and some wine and I’ll be alright.

The Cavs at least sound like they’re not panicking. That’s the advantage of being here before.

But it’ll probably take more than food and wine to get past Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

LeBron James has been excellent in the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant has been even better.

Imagine what they could do together.

A select few don’t have to imagine – at least when it comes to the basketball stars’ music.

LeBron and Durant worked out together during the 2011 lockout. Between gym time, they reportedly recorded a hip-hop track together.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Both players are music junkies, and in between workouts they decided to kill some time by writing their own lyrics and heading to the booth, sources told ESPN.

One person who has heard the song says he recalls Durant rapping the first verse, James hopping on for the second and then Durant finishing it off.

The song’s title and theme are unknown, as are its whereabouts. Durant, who produces beats in his spare time, is believed to have provided the instrumentals.

“I heard the track years ago during post production for ‘Thunderstruck,’” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. “It was very good. I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private.”

Move over, “SMiLE.”

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

The 50-40-90 club is a bit antiquated. Entrance is gained by shooting 50% from the field, 40% on 3-pointers and 90% on free throws. Just seven players – Steve Nash (four times), Larry Bird (twice), Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Mark Price – have done it for a full season.

Teams have increasingly realized they should hunt more 3-pointers, which lowers 3-point and field-goal percentages while producing more efficient offense. True shooting percentage better aggregates all the relevant factors.

But 50-40-90 remains the classic measure of elite shooting, and it shows versatility of scoring. It’s a feat worth celebrating.

The Warriors have fully embraced the modern philosophy on 3-point shooting, and they still entered the 50-40-90 club as a team in Game 2 last night.

Golden State made 52% of its shots, 42% of its 3-pointers and 92% of its free throws. The Celtics are the only other team with a 50-40-90 NBA Finals game, posting 50%/44%/96% in Game 2 against the Rockets in 1986.

Team FG% 3P% FT%
GSW-CLE 2017 G2 52% (46-89) 42% (18-43) 92% (22-24)
BOS-HOU 1986 G2 50% (45-90) 44% (4-9) 96% (23-24)

Here are the teams that came closest:

Team FG% 3P% FT%
LAL-BOS 2008 G2 49% (41-83) 48% (10-21) 100% (10-10)
IND-LAL 2000 G5 57% (39-68) 50% (10-20) 89% (32-36)
LAL-BOS 1984 G1 52% (43-83) 50% (1-2) 88% (28-32)
IND-LAL 2000 G4 50% (42-84) 53% (10-19) 86% (24-28)
BOS-LAL 2008 G6 49% (43-87) 50% (13-26) 86% (32-37)
SEA-CHI 1996 G4 56% (41-73) 53% (9-17) 84% (16-19)
MIA-OKC 2012 G2 47% (36-76) 43% (6-14) 88% (22-25)
LAL-PHI 2001 G3 47% (35-75) 40% (4-10) 88% (22-25)
MIA-OKC 2012 G5 52% (40-77) 54% (14-26) 82% (27-33)
SAS-MIA 2014 G3 59% (38-64) 45% (9-20) 81% (26-32)
DET-POR 1990 G4 46% (42-91) 44% (7-16) 88% (21-24)
DET-LAL 1988 G6 49% (39-79) 40% (2-5) 81% (22-27)
DAL-MIA 2006 G2 49% (34-70) 42% (8-19) 82% (23-28)
NJN-LAL 2002 G4 49% (45-92) 44% (4-9) 81% (13-16)
PHI-LAL 2001 G1 48% (40-83) 36% (4-11) 92% (23-25)
IND-LAL 2000 G6 47% (36-77) 48% (12-25) 84% (27-32)
IND-LAL 2000 G3 46% (36-78) 39% (7-18) 88% (21-24)
LAL-DET 1989 G2 45% (35-77) 40% (6-15) 85% (29-34)
MIA-SAS 2014 G1 47% (37-78) 41% (12-29) 82% (9-11)
SAS-DET 2005 G2 47% (29-62) 46% (11-24) 82% (28-34)
LAL-CHI 1991 G1 45% (30-66) 50% (5-10) 82% (28-34)
LAL-BOS 1987 G5 45% (43-95) 50% (4-8) 82% (18-22)
CHI-UTA 1997 G2 46% (32-69) 38% (6-16) 82% (27-33)
BOS-LAL 2008 G4 45% (33-73) 36% (8-22) 82% (23-28)

Reminder: Warriors were even better in Games 1 and 2 last year

5 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

The Warriors earned favored status over Cleveland in the NBA Finals then dominated Games 1 and 2, showing the feared talent and stylistic advantages.

I’m talking about last year.

Golden State has outscored the Cavaliers by a combined 41 points in taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals this year, but the Warriors were +48 and up 2-0 last year.

Teams that gone up 2-0 while outscoring their opponent by at least 25 are 13-1 in Finals. Of course, the exception is 2016 Golden State, which set the record for point difference through two games of the Finals then blew 2-0 and 3-1 leads.

Here’s every team to take a 2-0 lead in the Finals, sorted by point difference:

image

Considering the Cavs looked more overpowered in Games 1 and 2 last year then won the series, does that mean they’re in good shape this year? Hardly.

Just because something unlikely happened doesn’t mean another unlikely thing suddenly becomes likely.

Kevin Durant has been incredible, and Stephen Curry is the offensive force he wasn’t healthy enough to be last year. Draymond Green remains an ace defender, and Klay Thompson bounced back in Game 2. A Warriors title feels almost inevitable.

But that was the case last year, and Cleveland can lean on that experience. LeBron James‘ teams haven’t been crushed by early series deficits.

Either he’ll again lead the Cavaliers back, or we’ll gain an even greater appreciation of what they accomplished last year. That comeback was incredible feat, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Or will likely see any time soon.