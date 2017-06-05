Dahntay Jones throws Stephen Curry to the floor (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Watch Dahntay Jones‘ method of chasing an offensive rebound. He scoots behind Stephen Curry and tosses the Warriors star to the floor.

Could this just be Jones’ weighing risk-reward in the context of the game, a desperation play as the Cavaliers were losing big late, and not something dirtier? He should get no benefit of the doubt. Stirring up trouble in garbage time is Jones’ role on this team.

Now adding to Cleveland’s woes: Klay Thompson’s shot is back

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant has been the best player on the court through two games of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry has been fantastic for the Warriors as well.

Now adding to Cleveland’s woes: Klay Thompson’s shot is back.

His shooting slump felt like a distant memory as he dropped 22 points in Game 2, to go along with his stellar defense making life difficult for Kyrie Irving (primarily).

“For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in,” Thompson said. “More importantly, it felt good to get the win. I think tonight I was just in a good rhythm. It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots. If I do that, it’ll all even out.”

Oracle Arena was never louder Sunday night than when Thompson hit shots, it felt like the entire Bay Area was hanging on the outcome of his attempts. (To be fair, the one thing that was as loud was the ovation for Steve Kerr’s return to the bench.) Thompson had averaged 29 percent shooting over the five games leading up to Sunday, but in Game 2 he was 8-of-12 and hitting from everywhere. Check out his shot chart.

His 22 points in Game 2 mattered, but still not as much as his defense — that has been his contribution this series. Irving has struggled through two games and not been efficient, and a lot of that is due to Thompson.

Thompson also just looked more comfortable Sunday night with the pace of the game.

“I think they were trying to play small with us and maybe trying to get the pace up with us,” Thompson said of the Cavaliers in Game 2 “I don’t think they made that many adjustments, though. They forced us to turn the ball over more, which we can’t do. That’s about it, I think.”

Not that he looked that uncomfortable through the slump. Thompson has the mindset of a shooter, that no matter what the next shot is going in. He may have forced some twos trying to get going, but he’s not worried about that. He has a focus learned from his father — Mychal, the former No. 1 pick and Showtime Laker — that if his shot’s not falling he has to contribute elsewhere. He has.

Thompson’s play is part of the Warriors’ versatility that the Cavaliers simply have not been able to match. He’s not just a catch-and-shoot guy from three, he can handle the ball and run the break, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, and he’s also key to a very stout defense.

Which is why the Cavaliers need to be worried, they don’t have players who can match up. And if Thompson’s shot is falling like it did in Game 2 there may be no answer.

Video Breakdown: Warriors run crafty Floppy ATO to get Stephen Curry wide open 3 vs. Cavs

By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Steve Kerr returned to the bench to coach the Warriors to a Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Sunday, and his return was marked by a great set halfway through the first quarter as the Warriors came back from a break in the action.

It was a standard sideline out of bounds play (SLOB) and wound up using what’s called Floppy action. Floppy can mean a lot of things, but it’s usually a reference to when guards cross or run across screens at the baseline.

The play Kerr drew up with a little more than seven minutes left in the first quarter showed once again how the Warriors can use their own knowledge of an opponents’ desire to stop them from the 3-point line against them.

This time it was a set where two players — Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith — overplayed Klay Thompson on the near corner only to leave Stephen Curry wide open on the opposite corner.

Warriors break NBA record for longest playoff winning streak

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

Cavaliers good, Warriors better.

That’s becoming a trend in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

By overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 Finals then winning its first 10 games of the 2017 postseason, Cleveland tied the 1988-89 Lakers for the longest playoff winning streak of all-time (13). But Golden State, which became the first team to win its first 12 games of a postseason, broke that record with its 14-0 start to these playoffs.

If the Cavs don’t play better in Cleveland, the Warriors – who lead the Finals, 2-0 – could carry a 16-game win streak into easier early rounds next year.

As it stands now, here’s every team with a double-digit playoff winning streak:

image

Golden State Warriors (2017): 14

  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Utah Jazz in 2017 second round, 4-0
  • Beat San Antonio Spurs in 2017 conference finals, 4-0
  • Lead Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 NBA Finals, 2-0

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-2017): 13

  • Beat Golden State Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals, 4-3 (won final three games)
  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 2017 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Toronto Raptors in 2017 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Boston Celtics in 2017 conference finals, 4-1 (won first two games)

Los Angeles Lakers (1988-1989): 13

  • Beat Detroit Pistons in 1988 Finals, 4-3 (won final two games)
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 first round, 3-0
  • Beat Seattle SuperSonics in 1989 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Phoenix Suns in 1989 conference finals, 4-0

Lost 1989 NBA Finals to Detroit Pistons, 4-0

Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2001): 12

  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 2000 NBA Finals, 4-2 (won final game)
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2001 first round, 3-0
  • Beat Sacramento Kings in 2001 second round, 4-0
  • Beat San Antonio Spurs in 2001 conference finals, 4-0

Lost first game of 2001 NBA Finals to Philadelphia 76ers, but won series 4-1

San Antonio Spurs (1999): 12

  • Beat Minnesota Timberwolves in 1999 first round, 3-1 (won final two games)
  • Beat Los Angeles Lakers 1999 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1999 conference finals, 4-0
  • Beat New York Knicks in 1999 NBA Finals, 4-1 (won first two games)

Detroit Pistons (1989-1990): 12

  • Beat Chicago Bulls in 1989 conference finals, 4-2 (won final three games)
  • Beat Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 NBA Finals, 4-0
  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 1990 first round, 3-0
  • Beat New York Knicks in 1990 second round, 4-1 (won first two games)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016): 10

  • Beat Boston Celtics in 2016 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Atlanta Hawks in 2016 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Toronto Raptors in 2016 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)

San Antonio Spurs (2012): 10

  • Beat Utah Jazz in 2012 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Los Angeles Clippers in 2012 second round, 4-0
  • Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)

New Jersey Nets (2003): 10

  • Beat Milwaukee Bucks in 2003 first round, 4-2 (won final two games)
  • Beat Boston Celtics in 2003 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Detroit Pistons in 2003 conference finals, 4-0

Lost first game of 2003 NBA Finals to San Antonio Spurs and lost series, 4-2

Report: Markelle Fultz, Boston Celtics set date for draft workout this week

By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Markelle Fultz is likely going to be your No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics currently hold that pick, with the Los Angeles Lakers directly behind them at No. 2. While UCLA’s Lonzo Ball has declined to work out with the Celtics, hoping instead to be drafted by L.A., Fultz now has a date set to strut his stuff in front of Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Huskies star is set to have a draft workout with the Celtics on Tuesday, June 6th.

Via Twitter:

Tape on Fultz is extensive and his NBA skill set relative to his competition is pretty set, so there’s little chance the workout has any negative impact on his draft selection.

What will be interesting, however, is how we view the draft for Boston as we get closer to June 22. At the time of the Draft Lottery it appeared as though Boston may be willing to deal the pick, but as time has gone on the feeling is that Ainge will keep the pick and select Fultz.

This could have something to do with the availability of Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who is a free agent and could become one of Boston’s premiere players without the Celtics having to give up that No. 1 overall pick to get him.

It’s all a tangled web at the moment, and it’s fun to pull on one end and see what moves on the other side. June is only going to get more interesting as we get deeper into it.