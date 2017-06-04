Watch LeBron James dunk all over Andre Iguodala in Game 2 (VIDEO)

LeBron James had himself a nice first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting as one of the few bright spots for Cleveland.

He also had a sweet dunk with just Andre Iguodala back to defend the Warriors’ basket.

It went about how you would think as James seemed to be on a warpath just to keep Cleveland in the game against the high-powered Warriors offense.

Via Twitter:

TAKE OFF LEBRONNN 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/1VIiDTZKRa — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) June 5, 2017

Golden State led after one quarter, 40-34.