Getty Images

Three things to watch in Game 2: If Cleveland cleans up its mistakes, is that enough?

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

OAKLAND — After getting blown out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers were not distraught nor did they feel overwhelmed. Rather, they think they beat themselves mostly.

Make no mistake, the Warriors are good, but the Cavaliers think they gave Game 1 away by turning the ball over and not communicating well on defense.

“We have to be much better,” LeBron James said. Game 1 was the feel-out for us, and they definitely took advantage of all our miscues. We just have to get better.”

“Watching basketball throughout the course of the season, you obviously know they’re very good,” J.R. Smith said Saturday. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us. If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, it doesn’t matter if it’s the ’96 Bulls, it doesn’t matter. We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us.”

Here are the three things to watch, and what the Cavaliers need to improve, if they are going to steal game 2 on the road.

1) Cleveland will play more focused defense, will protect the rim, and they will get physical. If there is one thing everyone agrees on about Game 2, it’s that the Cavaliers are going to get physical.

“You have to be the first one to hit,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought they hit us first. You have to be physical. The game is physical. You have to bring a physicality to the game, one through five. And I thought last game we weren’t as physical as we needed to be. We were off bodies, let them run free. So we have to do a better job of being on bodies, being physical and bringing the contact to the game.”

What that means in practical terms is the uncontested layup line the Warriors had in Game 1 will go away. Part of that is being physical, but a larger part is just making better decisions on defense, particularly in transition where the Cavaliers were terrible. Protecting the rim will be a priority.

“We have to stop the ball,” Lue said. “That’s the most important thing. We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that. With him being probably one of the best scorers in the NBA, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket. So we have to do a good job of stopping the basketball, but we also have to get back out to shooters. One guy has to stop the ball and the other guys have to get back and get to Steph and Klay and those guys. But we have to stop the basketball first.”

2) Cleveland needs to clean up its offensive mistakes — don’t turn the ball over and dominate the glass. One other thing both sides expect in Game 2 is for Cleveland to do a better job taking care of the ball — they are not going to turn the ball over 20 times again.

The Cavaliers admitted that Golden State’s defense — aggressive and using their athleticism and length — made them indecisive at points. They also said that was correctable.

“So when we make a move to the basket, we just have to be decisive — take it to the basket or make the pass,” Lue said. And I thought they did a good job of just playing in between, making us be off guard. So we make a move, we have to be direct with what we’re going to do; if not, move the basketball.”

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers,” LeBron added. “Some of them was aggression. I had two charges — that’s aggression, I can take those. But I also had some where I got caught up in the air, trying to make some skip passes, and they were able to pick them off. Those are like pick-sixes. It’s like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders. For the most part, it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way.”

If Cleveland is going to win they also need to dominate inside the paint and on the glass, something they did not do in Game 1. Tristan Thompson needs to be a force for Cleveland on both ends, and in Game 1 he had just four rebounds.

“Trash. Trash,” is how Thompson defined his Game 1. “I have to be better. I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them. I know they’re watching film, and something for them it’s to keep me off the glass. It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out.”

3) How fast is this game played? The first game of the NBA Finals had 102 possessions, not lightning fast but right at the Warriors pace for the season — meaning it was right in Golden State’s comfort zone (and faster than the Cavs played this season). Check out this stat from Michael Pina writing for Vice Sports.

During the 2015 Finals, the pace was 95.3 possessions per 48 minutes when James was on the floor. That dropped to 94.8 in last year’s seven-game classic. With James in the game on Thursday night, the pace was 102.1.

So the Cavaliers are going to slow the game down and grind it out, right? No. Not if you ask them. To a man they said they needed to play with more pace.

“We’re a team that plays with pace. We know that,” LeBron said. And in order for us to be as good as we can be offensively, we have to play with pace. But we have to control the ball as well.”

“When we get stops, we have to get out. We have to play with pace,” Lue said. “We’ve got to play in transition. They’re a great team in the half court, as far as loading up and taking away what they want to take away. So when we get stops, we have to get out and run and play with pace.”

To be fair, Cleveland dominated the Warriors in fast break points a year ago. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk. It makes sense for the Cavaliers to push the ball when they create turnovers or off Warriors misses, but if nothing is there they need to pull out and slow it down. If this turns into a track meet the Warriors will win.

Report: 3-on-3 basketball to be added to Olympics for 2020 Games in Tokyo

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

For several years now, FIBA (the international organizing body of basketball) has been pushing a 3-on-3 version of the sport. They see it sort of like beach volleyball compared to the traditional indoor game — it’s the way a lot of us have played the game in pick-up games at the park: Half court, scoring by 1 or 2, games are to 21 (with a 10-minute limit), and if the other team misses a shot you have to clear it beyond the three-point line before you can shoot. FIBA has tried to grow this version of the sport, and there is even a 3-on-3 world cup that tips off in a couple of weeks in France.

Now 3-on-3 basketball likely will be coming to the Olympics, reports the Associated Press.

Every four years the International Olympic Committee looks to add sports to the games (or remove some), and for Tokyo in 2020 it looks like 3-on-3 basketball will make the cut. The final vote is next Friday.

It’s a pretty frenetic version of the game because of the 12-second shot clock and the fact that play never stops — after a made basket the team that gave up the bucket gets the ball and clears it out to the arc then can instantly start. There’s no make-it-and-take-it rule, and the ball does not have to be checked before play starts.

FIBA sees it as a version of the game for a modern age — faster paced and with short games for those who don’t want to pay attention for a full 40 minutes. The game is basically a sprint with no stop (and no coach). Don’t expect NBA players to jump into this, the 2017 USA men’s team features Quinton Chievous (played in college at Tennessee, spent last season in the D-League with Iowa averaging 8.7 points per game), Myke Henry (DePaul and the Oklahoma City Blue of the D-League), Alfonzo McKinnie (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Windy City Bulls of the D-League), and Jonathan Octeus (Purdue and the Windy City Bulls).

The more the merrier, it should be fun to watch. Although, what I’d rather see from FIBA is an expansion of the 5-on-5 basketball pool for the Olympics from 12 to more like 20 — a lot of good teams don’t get in because of the small artificial cutoff.

 

Tristan Thompson, what did you think of your Game 1 performance? “Trash. Trash.”

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

OAKLAND — There were plenty of Cavaliers players who struggled in Game 1, there’s plenty of blame to go around if you’re looking to do that.

However, nobody’s off night was more glaring than Tristan Thompson‘s — just four rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. If the Cavaliers are going to have a chance in this series Thompson has to be exceptional, he has to be a force on the glass, and he will be the first to admit he was not in Game 1.

“Trash. Trash,” is how Thompson described his Game 1 before the Cavaliers practice Saturday. “I have to be better. I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them. I know they’re watching film, and something for them it’s to keep me off the glass. It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out.

“Make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls. Just take it to another level. Playing against the Warriors, you can’t just play hard. You have to play hard to a level where it’s past the thermostat. It’s a different level with this team. So guys have to be reminded — I have to be reminded — that against this team, you have to go balls out.”

Golden State made a very conscious effort to get a body — or bodies — on Thompson to force him off the glass. As coach Tyronn Lue noted, that did open the door for others, as Kevin Love had five offensive rebounds in the game. Also, Lue said he limited Thompson’s minutes because once they got way down they needed more scoring, but without him on the court Cleveland’s defense suffered.

It was all very frustrating for Thompson.

“It’s definitely frustrating because you always want to play well, especially Game 1 of the NBA Finals,” he said. “You want to come out and compete. But it’s a long series. It’s like a boxing match. You have a lot of rounds, and tomorrow is Round 2. You have to be better. And it’s all in the past. You can’t get that back. You come out and you play well in Game 2, everyone will forget about Game 1. So that’s how I look at it.”

Expect the Cavaliers to play harder, smarter, and more physically in Game 2 — and Thompson will be the barometer of that.

Will that be enough is the question to be answered Sunday night.

76ers’ Jerry Colangelo on Lonzo Ball: ‘It’s going to be challenging with the people around him’

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
18 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The Lakers are rumored to be far less than sold on Lonzo Ball as the No. 2 pick. That might explain why Ball is considering working out for the 76ers, who pick No. 3.

But Philadelphia apparently sees complications with the UCLA point guard.

76ers special advisor Jerry Colangelo, father of 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, on 94 WIP, as transcribed by Joe Bloss of CSN Philly:

“I think Ball is a terrific prospect and could have an outstanding NBA future,” Colangelo said. “I think it’s going to be challenging with the people around him without being specific, and yet I don’t think teams should bypass the player because they have those concerns. I think at the end of the day what wins in this league is talent and this is a very talented young man.”

Jerry Colangelo is, of course, talking about Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball. LaVar Ball has chased and gotten attention by being an outlandish loudmouth. Unlike NBA commissioner Adam Silver, I expect that continue after Lonzo Ball gets drafted – which will be challenging for Lonzo Ball’s team.

Jerry Colangelo is the first team executive to affirm that sentiment on the record. But his statement is in line with the consensus – LaVar Ball isn’t ideal for teams, but he won’t affect Lonzo Ball’s draft stock. Other executives, like Lakers president Magic Johnson, have just glossed over the first part publicly.

So, credit Jerry Colangelo for his honesty about an obvious reality. I just wonder whether that will affect Philadelphia’s ability to work out Lonzo Ball.

J.R. Smith: “If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of… we would win”

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND — J.R. Smith summed up the theme of many of the Cavaliers the past couple of days, that they beat themselves more than the Warriors beat them in Game 1.

Then Smith took it to a whole other level. A ridiculous level.

“Watching basketball throughout the course of the season, you obviously know they’re very good,” Smith said Saturday before the Cavaliers’ practiced. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us. If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, it doesn’t matter if it’s the ’96 Bulls, it doesn’t matter. We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us.”

Not the Jordan/LeBron thing again, just make it stop.

Smith was on fire with his comments Saturday. At one point he was asked about the Cavaliers wanting to get more physical and muddy the game up on Sunday, but the reporter phrased it “dirtying up the game.” Smith had fun with that.

“Dirtying up the game? I don’t know about that. They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts. I don’t know about that,” Smith said. “But we won’t dirty up the game. We just play physical. Some people don’t like physicality, and that’s what it is. But we just got to play our game and the way we know how to play, and that’s what’s been successful for us.”

The game is going to get more physical, the days of the Warriors getting uncontested layups are over. Whether the Cavaliers playing better is enough remains to be seen.