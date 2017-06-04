Steve Kerr is back. Will coach Warriors in Game 2, intends to coach rest of series.

OAKLAND — Steve Kerr casually walked into the coach’s pregame press conference before Game 2 like nothing had changed.
“Hi everybody. Any questions or not?” he asked.
But things have changed — after missing 11 games due to complications from his long-standing back issues, Kerr will put on a suit and will coach the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night.
“I’m coaching tonight,” Kerr said. “The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series. I’m feeling better. I’m feeling more like I did at the end of the regular season.”
Kerr had been around the team through much of the playoffs and in recent days had helped run practices as well as having been part of film and strategy sessions. He said he had an “idea” about this Saturday but wanted to wait to see how he felt Sunday before deciding.
“The intention is (to coach) tonight and the rest of the series, and that’s the whole good idea,” Kerr said. “I wouldn’t be in this if I was thinking just one game.”
The Warriors are a perfect 13-0 in the postseason so far and 11-0 without him. Kerr praised Mike Brown, who stepped in as the interim coach, and said that apparently his absence was not a distraction despite the players constantly being asked about it.
“And what’s our record now without me? Like 812-6 and something?” Kerr joked, then was told it’s 51-4 over the past two seasons. “These guys are not easily distracted.”
This could provide an emotional boost for the Warriors players heading into Game 2.
Today is June 4, 2017 which means it’s been exactly 17 years since one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history thanks to the incredible meltdown by the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
I’m a sucker for nostalgia and (and I’m a native Oregonian) so I thought I might have some fun today when I went to the gym to ride the bike and re-watch that fourth quarter.
Boy, was I wrong.
Watch the full video essay above.
If you don’t have Twitter, you can just stop reading right now. If you do, I have some news for you: Lil’ B has lifted the Based God curse on Houston Rockets star James Harden.
The rapper, who a year ago lifted his curse on Kevin Durant, has now taken the curse he put on Harden off the shoulders of the Rockets guard.
Lil’ B appeared on ESPN’s First Take to announce the news.
Via Twitter:
If you’re not up on your curse chronology, Lil’ B had initially cursed Harden because of the Houston star using his chef celebration, which the rapper claims was stolen from him.
This is a tremendous day in Basketball Twitter history.
Kwame Brown was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. Michael Jordan, then with the Washington Wizards, famously put the hurt on Brown day after day in practice. The most famous stories are of Jordan making Brown cry while His Airness hurled homophobic insults at the 19-year-old rookie.
Those stories have been retold over the years, and to the public it certainly seems like one of the worst things we’ve heard about Jordan, at least when it comes to the basketball court. But during a recent interview with Basketball Insiders, Brown says that he never cried and that the stories involving Jordan’s slurs are untrue.
Via Basketball Insiders:
A friend showed me that if you search for my full name on the internet, it said my name is Kwame James Brown. My middle name is Hasani. There’s so much misinformation out there that they can’t even get a name right! There was a report that Michael Jordan would make me cry in the front of the team (laughs). A guy who grew up like I grew up don’t really cry much. The report about him calling me a homophobic slur isn’t true.
Fair enough. Brown, 35, is at the point in his life where it finally seems like he’s able to move away from some of the things that went wrong during his career. He’s slated to play in the Big3 basketball league this summer on Gary Payton’s team.
Brown was also able to talk about the story in which Kobe Bryant said Brown didn’t want to be passed the ball for fear of missing his free throws.
Even if I did want the ball, it’s not like he would’ve given it to me! (laughs) He’s absolutely right about the free throw part, though. So what?
…
I needed ankle surgery and shoulder surgery when I was playing for the Lakers. Mitch Kupchak asked me not to get the surgeries. He said, “With one ankle and one shoulder, you’re still the best defender we’ve got. All we need you to do is defend.” I literally had trouble raising my arms. That’s why I don’t care when a fan hears this and laughs or whatever because they don’t know the full story.
…
With the comments he made, I have two thoughts. One, I just didn’t understand the timing of it. Two, why would you want a guy who shoots 50 percent from the free throw line and has a bad shoulder trying to shoot free throws?!
Good for Brown. His career was nothing to write home about, but being constantly hounded the rest of his life seems like the perfect situation to be able to find a way to cope. Looks like he has found a way to do that.
The Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals the Cleveland Cavaliers. We all now that. It’s part of NBA history.
Many trace that breakdown to the Game 5 suspension of Draymond Green, who hit LeBron James in the crotch after the Cavaliers star stepped over him in the fourth quarter of Game 4.
In an edition of ESPN’s E:60 documentary program, Green has admitted that his actions likely cost the Warriors their title last season. He’s also not backing down from his actions, saying he would do the same again as LeBron’s step over was disrespectful.
Via Detroit Free Press:
“One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” Green said as part of an E:60 special that will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. “If I played, we win of course. So I do feel it’s my fault we lost. … Absolutely my fault. But I don’t feel wrong for what I did at all.”
…
“He stepped over me. And I had a natural reaction,” Green said. “I mean, you don’t step over a grown man. It’s disrespectful. And if it happened again, I would do the same thing – get off me.”
Teammate Curry said trash-talking and reacting is part of Green’s on-court personality.
“I mean, if you’re gonna come at him and start something with him,” Curry said, “you better be able to take it because he’s gonna come right back at you.”
There you have it. No doubt Green had this conversation with his teammates long ago, otherwise the ability of the team to work with each other would have been severely damaged given the consequences of his actions.